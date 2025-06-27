New Zealand Energy

Betting on batteries.
Intermittent generation, storage and two-way grids. If you think that sounds complicated, you’re probably right.
  
Harvesting the Sun
With the winter solstice upon us one of my earliest pieces and one of my favourites.
  
New Zealand 2025 - Gas Reserves Analysis
Taking a deeper dive into the 2025 gas reserves annual update.
  
Audio Feature
Substack has an audio feature for those on the go.
  
New Zealand Energy Strategy
A strategy of energy abundance, economic growth and improved standards of living for all Kiwis.
  
2025 Gas Reserves
The 2025 annual gas reserves data published today.
  
May 2025

Rudderless
New Zealand's energy system is a rudderless ship.
  
Investment Boost - Energy Boost.
The business case for new energy projects just got significantly better.
  
In the news this week
A few items in the news this week that caught my eye. There's some good news in here this time too.
  
Energy debt trap
Incurring debt in the absence of energy is a fools errand.
  
Dwindling gas supplies bite industrial users.
Today's news is no surprise.
  
Security of Supply.
Transpower's electricity Security of Supply Assessment 2025 makes for grim reading and will bump up backup generator sales.
  
