New Zealand Energy
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Betting on batteries.
Intermittent generation, storage and two-way grids. If you think that sounds complicated, you’re probably right.
Jun 27
•
New Zealand Energy
16
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Betting on batteries.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
Harvesting the Sun
With the winter solstice upon us one of my earliest pieces and one of my favourites.
Jun 19
•
New Zealand Energy
7
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Harvesting the Sun
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
New Zealand 2025 - Gas Reserves Analysis
Taking a deeper dive into the 2025 gas reserves annual update.
Jun 17
•
New Zealand Energy
32
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
New Zealand 2025 - Gas Reserves Analysis
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
Audio Feature
Substack has an audio feature for those on the go.
Jun 15
•
New Zealand Energy
7
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Audio Feature
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
New Zealand Energy Strategy
A strategy of energy abundance, economic growth and improved standards of living for all Kiwis.
Jun 12
•
New Zealand Energy
30
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
New Zealand Energy Strategy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
2025 Gas Reserves
The 2025 annual gas reserves data published today.
Jun 5
•
New Zealand Energy
46
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
2025 Gas Reserves
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
May 2025
Rudderless
New Zealand's energy system is a rudderless ship.
May 30
•
New Zealand Energy
31
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Rudderless
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
Investment Boost - Energy Boost.
The business case for new energy projects just got significantly better.
May 26
•
New Zealand Energy
13
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Investment Boost - Energy Boost.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
In the news this week
A few items in the news this week that caught my eye. There's some good news in here this time too.
May 23
•
New Zealand Energy
24
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
In the news this week
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Energy debt trap
Incurring debt in the absence of energy is a fools errand.
May 20
•
New Zealand Energy
24
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Energy debt trap
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
38
Dwindling gas supplies bite industrial users.
Today's news is no surprise.
May 19
•
New Zealand Energy
8
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Dwindling gas supplies bite industrial users.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Security of Supply.
Transpower's electricity Security of Supply Assessment 2025 makes for grim reading and will bump up backup generator sales.
May 13
•
New Zealand Energy
25
Share this post
New Zealand Energy
Security of Supply.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
© 2025 LB
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts