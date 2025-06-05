New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Mac's avatar
Peter Mac
Jun 5

Looks like we will need 2m tons of coal the reality train is getting closer Larry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Lachie F.'s avatar
Lachie F.
Jun 5

Do you think MBIE definitions of Reserves are the same as or similar to the SEC definitions in the US. If so, the numbers would be Producible Gas, with relation to current technology, economic conditions etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture