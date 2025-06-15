Some of you who receive my articles, and others, via email may be unaware that Substack has an audio reader on both the app and the website.

If you’d prefer to listen to articles when you’re on the go, in my case when I’m shifting the cows or mowing the lawns, this is a great feature.

Check it out. It’s an AI generated narration but it’s pretty good if you prefer to listen rather than read.

Have a great evening.

Larry