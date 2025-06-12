New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Joy's avatar
Mike Joy
Jun 12

Great analysis but where is the mention of the need to reduce consumption? I didn't see a demand side solution. Saying that you understand the limits to growth but then demanding it seems odd. i quote "Our energy demand will always increase" AH NO IT WON'T (biophysical reality) and as for "We need more time. Time to inform, time to grieve for what was, and time to create new cultural narratives" 1. we don't have time and 2. we have been saying that for decades but in my lifetime per-capita energy consumption has almost trebled, am i any better off? no a heap more gadgets is all, and the planetary life support capability has been massively diminished. i think you need to look again at LTG

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Tony Brunt's avatar
Tony Brunt
Jun 12

This is incisive thinking of a clarity and eloquence that few other energy commentators can match. Thank you for your major and persuasive contribution, and let us hope that there are politicians that can rise to a similar level of courage, focus and 'big picture' thinking to get the job done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture