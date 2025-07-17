New Zealand Energy

Steve Elliott
1d

Thanks for a very interesting article. I read that it was a Canadian reactor which had operated continuously for over 1100 days. That's 3 years. Amazing reliability. That's what you want in an electricity source. There's an Indian reactor which has almost achieved that. I believe that both of those were stopped for planned shutdowns.

By the way you may be interested in Kathryn Porter's short report on the SPanish blackout. Makes interesting reading.

https://watt-logic.com/2025/07/16/voltage-inertia-and-the-iberian-blackout-part-2-a-faulty-solar-inverter-crashed-the-spanish-grid12088/

Graeme Jorgensen
3hEdited

Way to go, Larry, I hope your fishing expedition on Lake Huron was in the warm water plume from the power station's CW outlet. Lake Ontario would have provided the same opportunity. We used to catch the biggest eels in the Waikato River in NZ, and mud crabs in the Gladstone Harbour in QLD, for exactly the same reasons. Memories…

