New Zealand Energy

Greg
5d

Larry, I’m in the forestry sector. We’ve been hearing about the potential of wood biomass for industrial process heat for years - white vs black pellets, a million hectares of land in NZ suitable for planting short rotation species for ‘energy forests’, etc etc. On the other hand, Fonterra importing pellets from Vietnam, pellet producers in the US going bust, Drax UK dramas and the EROI of biomass just doesn’t appear to stack up. Interested in thoughts and recommendations for further reading on this from you and other readers. Thanks.

Don Wills
5d

I may have mentioned earlier that NZ don't have the experience with doing complex fast projects. Look how long it takes to build roads!

We seem to have a collective national amnesia; who built Manapouri Power Station, the one where rocks were excavated to build the underground power station. Who did it super fast; it was the American Bechtel.

Remember the 1960s....we also built Benmore and connected the HVDC to the North Island, built by far-looking Engineers, when the electricity was cheap and productivity increased.

Who were those Engineers, they were the Ministry of Works and the NZ Electricity Department. Who got rid of them, the Marxist Lange, Palmer, Douglas.

Now we have the money men running stupid Renewables to build unreliable uneconomic, unsecure systems that rely on the traditional National Grid to keep it afloat. That's why we pay more for electricity because we duplicated the traditional Grid with stupid wind mills and solar farms.

Get real Luxon/Willis sign a one page contract now for Bechtel for the LNG facility at New Plymouth; commission target 12 months by Xmas 2026. National may also get some votes.

