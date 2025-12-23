I wasn’t planning to write again until the new year but too much has happened this week not to provide a quick update.

Natural gas continues to be New Zealand’s single biggest energy security issue.

Last might I ran the latest GIC production numbers through a spreadsheet and can report that this year’s total gas production will be about 92 PJ. This is down from 119 PJ last year and is a 23% drop in annual production.

For context 1PJ (petajoule) is enough energy to supply the energy demand, across all forms, for about 27,000 average sized NZ homes per year.

Earlier in the year I had predicted that we would end the year producing about 87 PJ in 2025, so this is a bit better than I expected. A big boost in production at the McKee / Mangahewa is the main driver of this slight increase. Well done to the team at Todd Energy for staying in the fight!

Source Gas Industry Company production date - McKee / Mangahewa shown in orange.

The key issue for NZ Inc. is that currently there are:

294 industrial users with an annual average demand of 128 TJ

15,561 commercial users with an annual average demand of 500 GJ

290,360 residential users with an annual average demand of 25 GJ.

All of which are facing big price increases if they are even able to secure a supply.

The economic implications of this are significant and in my opinion is why the economy has been in recession the past two years and growth is unlikely to appear as forecast.

Source BCG Energy to Grow Report - The currently felt economic implications of our reducing natural gas supply.

The Gas Working Group

Meanwhile the gas working group has issued their final report, as I touched on last week.

This group was established in early 2025 to review what is currently known about the gas system and determine whether any additional actions (over and above those already underway) may be required to support New Zealand’s gas system.

The executive summary was that New Zealand is on a trajectory where gas supply is unlikely to meet demand, the risk of an energy shortage is real, growing, urgent — and current actions are insufficient.

They recommended four key actions:

Increasing supply and system flexibility — including upstream coordination, storage development, and progressing LNG feasibility (or rapid alternatives if LNG is not viable). Lowering demand — through accelerated C&I electrification and fuel switching, addressing structural barriers, and developing a demand-side investment mechanism. Improving market mechanisms — to strengthen system visibility, improve investment signals, and support emerging firming fuels. Strengthening clarity and consistency of message — through clearer communication of supply trajectories and risks, and establishing an integrated long-term energy strategy.

Let’s take a look at the two main recommendations. Increasing supply and system flexibility and lowering demand.

Increasing supply and flexibility.

This issue centers around both supply and deliverability.

On the supply side we can see that despite efforts at both Greymouth and Todd fields we have seen a 23% production drop this year. This is driven by declining output at the bigger Maui, Pohokura, Kupe and Kapuni fields. Next year we could be looking at a Maui cessation of production.

On the demand side Methanex will be unable to continue operations if Maui closes. The Maui supply and Methanex demand are close to equivalent volumes of gas. A closure of Methanex would not increase supply much at all if Maui stops production.

With regards to deliverability Methanex has been filling the role of flex demand for the past few years. They shut in their plant for periods over winter and on sell their gas to the electricity industry. One of the key benefits of this is that it keeps the gas wells flowing with a constant draw down rate. Many of these older wells are fragile and can’t be modulated to match a variable demand without risk of losing the well due to water issues.

Inversely at times of peak demand for example a dry winter coinciding with the start of the dairy season in mid to late August the existing well stock may in future simply not be able to deliver enough gas flow to satisfy demand.

This is where storage becomes a critical issue. If there is more storage then it creates a buffer between a constant supply and a variable demand. However, the only storage we have currently is Contact’s Ahuroa facility, a depleted former gas field, which has been reducing in capacity over recent years. Genesis have plans to develop a similar facility at Tariki with a capacity of 10PJ, which would help.

The working group’s report suggests supporting shared rig campaigns, plant sharing, and short-term development to reduce costs to operators of bringing new supply on line. It also talks about removing crown royalty barriers that make development of storage less attractive. All good initiatives.

Finally the report recommends more detailed investigation into the economics and system impacts of importing LNG. More to come on that below.

Lowering Demand.

The report also talks about ways in which commercial and industrial users can fuel switch to lower natural gas demand.

Some commercial and industrial users can already convert to alternative fuels, with the potential to reduce gas demand by 1 PJ in 2026, 3 PJ in 2027, and 5 PJ in 2028, but decision lead-times of 3–5 years mean these opportunities will be lost without early action.

The two key proposals are increased electrification and switching to biomass, biogas and LPG.

This is the stuff that worries me the most and here’s why.

Time.

Everything takes time, and that is the one resource we are desperately short of, even more so than gas.

It is a reasonable estimation to expect the gas supply to drop by at least another 20% next year. This will equate to the total supply reducing by a further 18-20PJ. With this supply drop comes a corresponding increase in deliverability risk and fragility.

As we can see the fuel switching initiatives proposed in the report are nowhere near big enough, or rapid enough, to offset the gas production declines.

The electricity system is already constrained, increasingly volatile, and often can’t meet the seasonal demand. Further build out of the grid is a long, slow and expensive process that introduces ever increasing levels of complexity.

Biomass would need to scale massively and still requires the end users to invest in expensive and complicated upgrades to their plant. The domestic supply of wood pellets does not currently meet demand. Fonterra need to import wood pellets from Vietnam to supply their needs and self-sufficient domestic supply is still a long way off.

Biogas is a fledgling industry that could help in specific instances, but again we do not have time for it to scale and scaling feedstock is one of its biggest challenges.

LPG, again, will be reliant on increasing levels of imported fuel. Conversions are relatively easy for most, but it is more expensive than pipeline gas.

Many businesses will not survive a three-to-five-year fuel switching transition period. Many may not survive next year.

LNG

This is where LNG enters the discussion again.

What prompted this write today, was an interview with Finance Minister Nichola Willis on Business Desk where she is quoted as saying.

The Government has received “some very good, commercially viable propositions” for an LNG import facility and that the idea “stacks up”.

The Government went to the market in October with a Requests for Information that requested commercial proposals for an LNG import facility.

They are clearly encouraged by what they received and are seriously considering moving ahead.

The forecast increase in supply of LNG in the market in coming years will no doubt be weighing into this enthusiasm.

However, LNG does not address the key constraint, which is – Time.

Even if LNG does get the go ahead it in the New Year it is not expected to be online until 2028.

That’s two more years of waiting that much of NZ Inc. can’t endure, and LNG is the fastest delivery of all the proposed system level solutions.

Next year is going to be another tough one further complicated by the chaos of an election.

The words of Lucius Annaeus Seneca reverberate through my head “increases are of sluggish growth, but the way to ruin is rapid”

We are going to need all hands to the pump next year to do more of everything that can provide an energy surplus, and do it fast!

Apologies for the somber piece this morning as you are all preparing for the festivities ahead. Regardless of this content, I wash you all a great Christmas tomorrow and let’s all get to work on this problem with urgency in the New Year.

If you want to learn more about LNG refer to my three part series on it here. Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

Thanks

Larry