New Zealand Energy
Wow! A politician that understands capacity factor!
Some wise words from Sweden's Ebba Busch. Simeon Brown please pay attention.
Sep 25, 2024
Simple, concise and accurate. Great stuff, there is hope folks.
Nuclear is one of the best and cleanest baseload technologies we have right now. Unfortunately it is strangled in red tape and scaremongering. If New Zealand had nuclear baseload generation coupled with our hydro, wind and geothermal we could easily have 100% green power generation.