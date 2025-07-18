Breeding rodeo bulls is a specialist industry and big business. A champion bull in North America can go for up to $1 million.

The characteristics that make a champion bull are explosive power, high kicks, the ability to spin buck and change direction quickly. The less predictable the bull is the better.

The explosive rapid and unpredictable nature of the bull makes it more challenging for the rider to stay on, heightening the entertainment value for the crowd eagerly watching the riders test their skills against these formidable animals.

This is of course the complete opposite of the characteristics we want to see in our electricity network. Here we like slow and steady, gradual predictable changes and smooth lines.

It is often said that being a control room operator is 99% boredom and 1% sheer terror. The terror coming from the occasional need to ride the metaphorical bull and respond to a rapid and unpredictable changes in conditions to keep the plant safe and the network online.

On the 3rd of July Transpower’s operations team must have had a wild ride responding to, in their words, “one of the sharpest wind generation drops in recent memory”.

Last week, New Zealand’s electricity system experienced one of the sharpest wind generation drops in recent memory—approximately 600 MW lost in the space of half an hour, equating to over 10% of total system load (roughly 5400 MW at the time). This volatility placed added strain on system coordinators, although market systems and tools were able to help them respond to the rapid change in system conditions. However, this event underscores the critical importance of accurate forecasting and flexible backup resources—particularly as intermittent generation plays an increasingly central role in the electricity market. The chart below shows the trace of North Island wind generation on the evening of Thursday last week, 3 July. It’s observed that almost 800 MW of wind generation dropped to ~200 MW in the space of 30 minutes.

This represents the most significant fluctuation in wind generation—both in magnitude and speed—observed on the system to date, and it occurred with little advance warning. Rapid shifts in wind speed and direction remain challenging to forecast accurately, and as a result, Forecast of Generation Potential (FOGP) offers submitted to the market did not reflect the scale of the drop. This placed pressure on system coordinators, who had to respond swiftly to maintain system stability.

Pressure map for the 3rd of July. Two strong fronts quickly produce a lot of wind generation which drops off almost immediately after they have passed. As I have noted before fronts nearly always effect the whole country which results in wind output being uniform across the length of the country despite geographical separation.

This problem will become increasingly pronounced as we add more wind generation. We will see larger and more abrupt swings in generation.

Solar has similar issues and can drop by as much as much as 90% due to cloud cover. However, clouds are generally not forming across the whole country all at once and our solar capacity is much lower than our wind capacity so it’s much less of a problem.

I emphasized the following section of Transpower’s comments because this is the problem in a nutshell.

“this event underscores the critical importance of accurate forecasting and flexible backup resources—particularly as intermittent generation plays an increasingly central role in the electricity market.”

Weather forecasting will tell you what is coming, which helps, but you still need the tools to be able to respond, this is where flexible backup resources come in.

In this regard we have the following systems that can provide this rapid response flexible backup support on the supply side:

Hydro schemes.

Gas fired peakers.

Batteries.

Note, geothermal generation can also provide some support but is much better suited to firm baseload supply as ramping is generally slow and cycling is generally avoided due to thermal stresses.

The immediate issue we face going forward is that we are losing gas fired capacity. In the very near future, we will lose the 377 MW Stratford TCC unit due to retirement and about 65 MW of co-gen from the Fonterra Whareroa site due to boiler electrification.

Neither of these sources are rapid response flexible generation and are designed for more of a steady state firm baseload application. However, their retirement means that during high demand periods there is less flexible peaking capacity available from the hydro schemes and gas peakers as more of their capacity will need to be allocated to firm baseload.

The Fonterra electrification is a double whammy situation as it removes ~65 MW or generation from the grid and at the same time adds ~50 MW of demand to the grid to supply the electric boilers. The total grid capacity impact being approximately -115 MW.

Many in the industry are expecting that this issue will be resolved in two ways. Batteries and demand management.

As I recently explored in Betting on Batteries it is not obvious to me that batteries will be able to solve this problem. I am even less confident given the current geopolitical struggles over rare earth minerals and the surging material prices.

This leaves us with that horrible term that should never be spoken, “demand management”. This just means controlled shutdown of demand to reduce the load on the grid. This is a terrible situation no matter which way you try to spin it for those trying to run a business in New Zealand. The demand management option is further complicated by rapid shifts in wind generation as the scale of the load that needs to be shed increases and the time to coordinate it decreases.

This is a good example of intermittency adding complexity. More of the system’s energy output needs to be allocated to managing the increasingly erratic nature of the system. More backup and more complex control systems are required. This is exactly what Joesph Tainter described as the diminishing returns on complexity in his book “The Collapse of Complex Societies”.

Diminishing returns on complexity. This is a very similar concept to the Seneca curve and in essence represents the behavior of a thermodynamic system attempting to overcome entropy by applying more energy.

None of this is good folks and the brave control room operators in Transpower’s control room will need to rope in hard to ride this champion bull.

