It may come as a surprise to some of you that there is no one entity overall responsible or accountable for New Zealand’s energy system and energy security. It surprised me when I first leant this a few years ago. New Zealand’s energy system is made up of a several regulatory and industry entities with a disjointed relationship with to each other, none of them really have any levers to pull. There is no single overarching entity solely responsible for energy security. Instead, responsibility is shared across multiple agencies, each with different roles relating to policy, regulation, infrastructure, and emergency response. The resulting distributed governance model creates a rudderless ship with the sails all set in different directions.

This excerpt comes from a piece I wrote earlier this year called Rudderless, where I argued that a system without accountability cannot deliver energy security — and without secure energy, no other system can function. Our food, industry, healthcare, and even our homes depend on the steady flow of energy.

Recently, I featured a strong article by Renee Jens, New Zealand Energy Crisis, which lays out the downstream economic risks from our dwindling gas supply and offers some pragmatic steps forward.

Renee has now launched two petitions that deserve serious consideration:

Some may find those titles confronting. I’d simply encourage you to read Renee’s reasoning with an open mind. Whether or not you agree, these ideas grapple directly with the physical realities of our energy system, and we need that kind of discussion.

This issue is too important to ignore. We need a strategy grounded in physics, pragmatism, and foresight.

If you share that view, take a moment to read her case and consider adding your support.

