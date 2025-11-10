New Zealand Energy

Tony
1d

Can't help but think that there is a disconnect between your "Mining, refining, and assembling batteries consumes enormous energy, and that energy generally isn’t getting cheaper" and the fact that China has in recent years installed a massive amount of solar generating capacity which has reduced energy costs for them throughout their manufacturing sector.

Also the degree of electrification of transportation in China is now impacted significantly in their fossil fuel consumption which will potentially destabilise international oil demand and prices so the future in terms of energy supplies and pricing has many moving parts and any crystal ball gazing is little more than just that.

The one guaranteed factor is that wind and sunlight are unlimited resources and the economics of harvesting this 'free' energy will continue to put solar and wind a step or two further up the ladder than their declining resource competitor, fossil fuels.

The problem we have here in NZ is that the major electricity generators are working within a framework that rewards scarcity of supply and use of comparatively expensive thermal generation. That regulatory platform needs to change so that renewable generation can compete fairly, and hydro capacity can be used in a huge utility scale battery capacity instead of being a weapon to hold back other renewable generation entrants.

Nathan Surendran
1dEdited

If we look forward to the resource constraints we face (bit.ly/NS_IEA), then it's probably reasonable to expect that we will be living on an energy budget of around 10-20% of the current one in 20 years from now. I expect this will be primarily PV + BESS from those who have the foresight to take advantage of current low prices.

