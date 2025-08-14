New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

3d

"I have a suspicion that we could also see a lot of household reticulated gas connections converted to LPG bottles in the not too distant future but that’s an article for another day"

I look forward to that one. I'm currently considering this move.

3d

Thank you, Larry, another interesting post, albeit alarming. Without trying to sound more alarming, I should point out that Australia's domestic gas supplies have been in crisis for more than a decade, and will be greatly exacerbated over the next 2-3 years.

Why, because Australia doesn't have a domestic gas reserve, mainly because the gas industry opposes such an imposition and politicians are too gutless to stand up for the people and our local industries.

There is abundant evidence that, in addition to the massive contracted gas exports, uncontracted gas supplies are secretly shipped overseas and traded on the spot market. This is to avoid supplying the domestic market, while maximising export profits.

I was very happy (for New Zealand), to learn that your present government has lifted bans on local gas exploration and recovery for domestic and local use, but beware the sharks that we have swimming in Australian waters: You can be certain that NZ has it's own breed of resources sharks, and that greed rules.

I shouldn't need to emphasise how critical domestic gas supplies are for local industries, jobs and prosperity. Just like base load electricity, we absolutely need to fight for our gas supplies (oh, and not forgetting the most critical fluid... Oil, which is the foundation of almost every product that is essential to our existence)! Stay very alert, everyone.

Just a small correction: In Aussie, we have always referred to "prawns" on the barbie. The term "shrimp", was specifically for tourism marketing in the USofA and other overseas countries. Evidently, and except for Aussies, nobody else knows what a prawn is.

