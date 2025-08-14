As a guest speaker for one of the local catchment groups last night I was explaining that NZ’s natural gas supply is declining rapidly and that I expected total production in 2025 to be down about 30% on an already low 119PJ on 2024.

I expect the 2025 total to around 85PJ. I also noted that demand is far exceeded supply and many businesses were struggling to renew their gas supply contracts.

Concerned looks around the room were followed by the question “if we are running out of gas what will I do about my camper van that uses gas bottles for the hob?” This was quickly followed by another question “yeah and what about my BBQ?”

I heard the similar concerns coming though on Heather du Plessis-Alan’s drive show a couple of days ago when our dwindling natural gas supplies were also being discussed.

On this topic of bottled gas I can probably put your minds at ease somewhat.

Bottled Gas.

Bottled gas is very popular in New Zealand, I suspect largely due to its utility, we use it for all sorts of things like cooking at the camp site, BBQ’s, braziers, burner touches, hot water systems, hobs in huts, they are literally everywhere.

Bottled gas in New Zealand is known as LPG or Liquid Petroleum Gas which is a byproduct of natural gas production.

Raw natural gas direct from a well is typically made up of a combination of mostly methane (CH₄), with lower proportions of ethane (C₂H₆), propane (C₃H₈) and butane (C₄H₁₀).

Propane and butane are heavier hydrocarbons, which are condensable at moderate pressures and make up LPG when blended.

At the production stations of most Taranaki gas fields the propane and butane are separated from the methane and ethane. The methane and ethane are distributed to industry and household via the reticulated gas piping networks.

The propane and butane are blended to form LPG and are feed into our bottled gas supply chain.

Currently I would estimate about 60-70% of our domestic LPG supply is produced locally as a byproduct of our natural gas production. This however is reducing in proportion to declining gas fields. But all is not lost, the other 30% of our supply is imported, mostly from Australia.

There are plenty of markets in the Asia Pacific region to import LPG from and we also have a lot of underutilised infrastructure already in existence to facilitate this.

In 2023 we imported approximately 1.59 PJ of LPG out of a total consumption of 9.9PJ.

MBIE (Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment) statistics suggest that imports peaked at 9PJ in 2007. I don’t believe it will take much to return to those levels again and as such I wouldn’t worry too much about your LPG bottles not getting filled.

You’ll still be able to chuck another shrimp steak on the BBQ courtesy of Aussie LPG, or from somewhere else.

I have a suspicion that we could also see a lot of household reticulated gas connections converted to LPG bottles in the not too distant future but that’s an article for another day.

In the meantime after breathing a sigh of relief that the BBQ should be ok, our concern needs to instead turn to the methane issue and how our industries and businesses will survive. That’s a much harder problem to solve due to its scale and because we don’t have the existing infrastructure to import LNG in the absence of domestically produced natural gas.

Larry