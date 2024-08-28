The Pacific Islands Forum is currently being held in Tonga. Misleaders from all around the world arrive in their hydrocarbon powered wakas of the sky for important discussions. Highest on the agenda is climate change and its effects on the Pacific Island nations.

Now, you may well ask why am I delving into this topic on an energy blog? The reasoning is that we live in a hyper politicized era where energy policy is downstream of climate policy. Which means the climate narrative shapes our energy future by limiting the technology options we have available to power our lives.

It was a Newsroom article titled “NZ’s looming climate cash crunch” that caught my attention today. The executive summary is that NZ is not meeting its commitments to the “Green Climate Fund” which supports Pacific Islands with climate adaptation.

A report from Pacific climate groups released on Tuesday said New Zealand’s existing climate finance commitment of $325m a year was “well below its estimated fair share” of between $558m and $953m annually, based on national emissions.

It’s never a better time to live in the South Pacific.

Despite an army of politicians sunning themselves in Tonga, while professing with stern faces and furrowed brows that the situation is dire, and we must act now! It’s actually never been a better time to live in the South Pacific.

Pacific Islands are getting bigger.

That’s correct folks. The islands are not being inundated by sea level rise as we have been led to believe. Our very own Auckland University published a study that is succinctly summarized here.

The study looked and hundreds of islands throughout the South Pacific and found that 84% of them had increased in size, 8% were stable and 8% were smaller due to tectonic plate movement.

What was so beautiful about the study was the methodology. They simply took World War 2 aerial photographs from 1943 and overlayed current satellite images. There’s not much room for conjecture in that approach.

There are less tropical cyclones too.

Similarly tropical cyclones are becoming less frequent. Another complete inversion of what we are so regularly told.

Moral of the story

If you live in the South pacific your island is highly likely to be getting bigger and your home less likely to be flattened by a tropical cyclone. You are also surrounded by virtue signaling politicians all too eager to shower you with other people’s money. Life is good!

"If all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth." – George Orwell, 1984