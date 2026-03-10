New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

User's avatar
Angela Ogier's avatar
Angela Ogier
3d

Great analysis as usual. Would be good to add that coal supply is also impacted. As countries pull in their backup plans without oil, coal pricing has gone up from $110 to $150 and rising. While we have a fair amount on the Huntly stockpile we will need to be prepared to pay more to secure new coal if we can.

1 reply by New Zealand Energy
alex's avatar
alex
3d

Interdependent more so than interconnected?

Globalism can only be enforced using prearranged interdependence.

Sanctions only have power through interdependence, etc.

NZ could be more independent, if we made the effort.

