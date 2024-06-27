On any given day >99.9 % of the energy flows on the planet are from the sun.

Modern society is largely powered by “ancient” sunlight in the form of hydrocarbons, coal, oil & gas. Approx. 85% of total primary energy comes from these “ancient” sunlight sources. This is supplemented by “new” sunlight in the form of hydro, wind, solar, wave, etc.

For some the big concern is climate change, for others it is peak cheap oil. I fall in the later camp. Either way the future of “ancient” sunlight, oil in particular, is tenuous.

So, the fundamental problem is how do you power a 20TW global society with “new” sunlight alone?

New Sun Energy.

The good news is there is lots of new sun energy.

~173,000TW of solar energy enters the earth’s atmosphere daily driving pretty much all the energy flows on the planet.

So, there is way more energy than we use.

The problem.

The bad news is that “new” sun is highly dispersed.

In terms of sunlight, at any given moment in time approximately half the earth’s surface is exposed. It is everywhere in low concentrations at around 1300 W/m2.

The solar driven thermal convection flows of wind are also highly dispersed and unpredictable.

The solar driven water cycle offers some hope due to the presence of hills and valleys that channel this disperse energy source concentrating it into rivers and lakes where it accumulates to have a much higher energy density, and therefore requires less resource intensity to harness. Hence hydro has been a long time go to energy source across the world.

The solution?

So, the problem really is not how to harness disperse energy.

It is instead, how to concentrate disperse energy?