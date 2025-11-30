The Okavango Delta is a stunningly beautiful place, a lush oasis in the Kalahari Desert of northern Botswana. From above, the crystal-clear waters make it appear as though hippopotamus are flying as they swim across the pools. The delta is inhabited by a particularly muscular, locally adapted species of lion that hunts water buffalo and has even been known to take down hippopotamus.

For the intrepid traveller, this vast inland oasis created where the Okavango River meets a tectonic trough in the desert is rich with the opportunity to explore. I visited the delta twenty years ago and spent a few days paddling through the channels in a wooden canoe, known locally as a mokoro, before finishing with a scenic flight over the region.

What makes the delta unique is that it is the opposite of most river systems. Instead of small tributaries joining into larger flows, the Okavango takes the large flow of a river and dissipates it into an intricate network of small channels.

The Okavango Delta helps us visualise our national electricity system. Transpower’s transmission backbone is the river; our 29 regional Electricity Distribution Businesses (EDBs) are the deltas. The EDBs take high-capacity flows of electricity and distribute them through ever-smaller tributaries, streets, neighbourhoods, and finally individual homes.

Okavongo delta from space - NASA

Rooftop Solar: The Obvious Solution?

If you follow energy topics in New Zealand, you will quickly encounter a persistent narrative:

“If only households were allowed to freely export surplus solar, we could unlock cheap, clean power for everyone.”

It sounds intuitive. If you’re producing more power than you use, why not sell it to the grid?

But once we go beyond the surface intuition, the story becomes far more complicated. New Zealand’s electricity system, particularly the low-voltage (LV) distribution network, was never designed for widespread two-way power flow. It is designed to emulate the Okavango, not run in reverse.

Even if the physics could be made to work, our market structures and regulatory settings are not prepared for mass rooftop solar export.

This piece breaks down the two major barriers most people don’t realise exist, and then explores the deeper commercial, technical, and biophysical issues beneath them.

Major barrier 1: Distribution Networks Were Never Designed for Two-Way Power Flow

The first major issue is physical and unavoidable.

New Zealand’s low voltage (LV) networks were built for a one-directional model:

substation → feeder → transformer → household

Everything about that design assumes power flows from the grid to the consumer. When you try to push power the other way, you break key design assumptions.

household → LV network → transformer → 11 kV feeder

This creates several hard engineering limits (which impact cost):

Voltage rise. When multiple homes export into a lightly loaded LV circuit, voltage rises rapidly, often above statutory limits. Even a few dozen homes can saturate a street.

Thermal constraints on LV lines. LV conductors are thin, high-impedance, and not sized for material reverse flows.

Transformer back-feed limits. Most distribution transformers are not rated for sustained reverse power flow.

Protection System. Protection systems are designed for faults fed from the substation. Reverse power flow disrupts fault detection, fuse grading, and anti-islanding protection.

In short, the LV (low voltage) grid’s hosting capacity for solar export is low. A handful of homes exporting <5 kW is manageable, which is why the current 5 kW export limit exists. Beyond that, problems emerge rapidly.

There is no technical scenario in which widespread, unconstrained rooftop solar export can occur on the existing LV network without major capital upgrades, and EDBs have no commercial incentive to undertake them.

Major upgrades required.

Major barrier 2: There Is No Market Aggregator or Buyer for Your Rooftop Electricity

Even if we solved the grid physics, the market architecture is not designed for hundreds of thousands of micro-generators.

NZ electricity retailers are not required to buy household solar exports. Many do but there are limits to how much you can sell and you will receive a much lower price for what you sell than you pay for what you buy. As roof top solar adoption increases expect the rate you are paid to fall further.

No wholesale market pathway for small exporters. The NZ electricity market was built around large synchronous generators, not 3 kW rooftop systems. Alternatively every household would need to negotiate a wholesale agreement.

No functioning Virtual Power Plant/aggregator model. Countries like Australia and Germany have mature virtual power plants. New Zealand does not.

Half-hourly settlement adds complexity. Managing thousands of tiny transactions is costly and unattractive for retailers.

The result is that there is currently no competitive market for rooftop solar export.

You have to sell your exports to the same retailer that you purchase your electricity from, if they offer this, most do, but not all.

If your retailer does offer to buy your exported solar, expect to have to buy from the grid at 30–35 c/kWh and get paid 10–15 c/kWh for the electricity you export.

Retailer’s business model works on the basis of hedges via PPAs (power purchase agreements) and ASX futures (Australian Stock Exchange). Intermittent micro-exports do not fit this model because they aren’t traded in the wholesale market and lack the coordination to do so.

At small volumes this is manageable, but large volumes would require a complete redesign of the electricity market.

The market mechanisms get even more complicated than they already are very fast - Credit James Tipping (Vector) - EPOC winter workshop 2025

The Issues Go Deeper

Beyond the two major constraints above, several systemic and biophysical challenges limit mass rooftop export.

Cross-Subsidy and Fairness.

Solar households still rely on the network but contribute less to its cost.

This shifts fixed network costs onto households without solar. Essentially increasing the cost of electricity for those that don’t have the capital to invest in roof top solar

Without distribution network pricing reform, large-scale export would worsen inequity.

Integration Costs Are Non-Linear

Solar is low-density, variable, and intermittent.

As more rooftop solar is added to the network:

voltage instability increases

cloud-induced ramping becomes material (surges and troughs in output due to clouds passing over)

system operators need more reserve and fast-response balancing of demand and supply (exponentially harder with thousands of micro generators).

These hidden costs of integrating micro rooftop generation grow non-linearly, instead they grow almost exponentially

NSW is the case study, export prices paid to households collapsed, and a “sun tax” was introduced to incentivise batteries and reduce the midday oversupply.

Curtailment Becomes Inevitable

Curtailment means to switch off supply when there is more supply than demand, recognising that the grid supply and demand must be perfectly balanced at all times.

Every country with lots of solar eventually introduces some sort of the following restrictions:

zero-export limits (households can’t export at all).

dynamic export constraints (the ability it export is linked to the capacity of the grid to accept the exported electricity).

fixed caps (what we have now with the 5KW export limit).

time-of-day restrictions (links the amount of export or the ability to export to the time of day).

non-firm export agreements (unless you can firm the power you may not be able to export, and intermittent generation gets paid less than firm generation).

New Zealand is tracking the same path, we are already spilling wind and spilling hydro. Once curtailment becomes routine, household solar economics degrade sharply.

Solar Does Not Supply Grid Stability Services

The grid operates within very tight voltage and frequency tolerances. The large synchronous rotating masses of the turbines and alternators set the grid frequency with there speed of rotation. Also acting as big flywheels and they oppose sudden changes in speed, this is referred to as inertia. As such they provide not just generation but also stability to the grid.

As we move to more asynchronous generation (non-rotational or rotating at a different speed) we increasingly rely on power electronics to provide this service. The grid scale inverters found at solar farms and wind farms are designed with this in mind. Domestic inverters however do not typically provide:

synthetic inertia

fault current protection

system reliability services

robust disturbance ride-through

At high penetration, this becomes a dominant system-wide issue and requires grid scale investment in batteries, synchronous condensers, or grid-forming inverters.

From a physics perspective adding these devices introduce more system loses and lower overall efficiency.

Why This Matters for New Zealand

New Zealand already faces:

constrained hydro flexibility as tackling the dry year problem means more hydro is held as a hedge storage product.

a gas system in steep decline meaning less fast start peaking capacity.

and a market struggling to price scarcity with very large swings in wholesale pricing making the market increasingly volatile.

Adding uncontrolled solar export would increase volatility, raise balancing costs, and potentially worsen reliability.

Solar does have a role and it’s a great product, especially behind the meter, reducing household daytime load. But the idea that widespread rooftop export (grid connected) is “free and easy” is not grounded in physical or market reality.

We are operating a grid designed in the 1950s, with market structures built in the 1990s, attempting to integrate 2020s technology without rebuilding the architecture.

This is the bottleneck.

The Path Forward

If New Zealand wants rooftop solar export to scale, we need:

major LV upgrades

dynamic export limits

mandatory smart-inverter standards

cost-reflective pricing structures

retailer obligations to offer export

a VPP (virtual power plant) / aggregator framework

incentives for EDBs to increase hosting capacity

These represent a fundamental system redesign, not a policy tweak.

We must also decide who pays, recognising that socialising the cost may be regressive. Those least able to afford a solar and battery system will see their fixed lines charges increasing significantly.

Until then, the pragmatic approach is:

maximise self-consumption from your PV system (non grid connected solar)

add batteries where economic

and recognise that unconstrained export is physically and economically limited.

Conclusion

I want to see rooftop solar succeed as I particularly like the decentralised nature of it and the independence it can provide. There are also other ways to deal with the oversupply outside of storage. I have recently become aware of an interesting use case for flexible demand which is definitely part of the solution, but thats an article for another day.

For now integrating widespread roof top solar into the grid presents a significant market and infrastructure challenge. This is why, despite seeming obvious, it has largely stalled.

Only when we discuss these issues and frame the problem correctly can innovation flourish and the solutions come to the fore. If we pretend these issues don’t exist then we will never find a solution.

Solar is going to be part of New Zealand’s energy future. It is impressive technology with many niche applications. But exporting it at scale into the existing grid is not as easy as advocates believe.

The Low Voltage network was never designed for it.

The market has no buyer for it.

The system cannot absorb large volumes of uncoordinated, intermittent generation without major cost implications.

This doesn’t mean rooftop solar is bad. It simply means the myth of effortless, universal solar export must be replaced with a realistic understanding of physics, markets, and system integration.

We will need a tectonic shift in our electricity system before we can make the Okavango flow in reverse.

Foot note - This was a particularly difficult piece to write in an easy to understand way. As such I have taken a few liberties with some of the technical and market specifics. Both the physical grid aspects of this topic, and the market structure, are highly specialised areas of subject mater expertise, I do not claim to have either. The objective here was to highlight an issue that is not widely discussed or understood and needs to be, if we there is to be progress one way or another. When we understand a problem we create space for solutions to emerge.

Thanks as always for reading, liking and sharing. I appreciate it.

Larry