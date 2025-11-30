New Zealand Energy

James J
6d

Larry, there are two things that I take away from this article. Firstly that the technical and regulatory challenges are all addressable, however NZ continues to lack the leadership necessary to transition to distributed generation. Secondly, in light of the first point, behind the meter utilisation, batteries and microgrids are the primary way forward for distributed generation until the main grid and market regulators catch up.

Mike D
6d

I can't help wondering if we're thinking about this the wrong way. What if houses installed batteries but no solar panels? The batteries would be set up to charge during periods of cheap power, then discharged during peak times. This could help even out the peaks while the consumer may benefit from cheaper power i.e. the Okavango would be filling a tank on your property for future on-peak use :-)

