New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Mckay's avatar
Bruce Mckay
7d

Interesting analogy… but who becomes the conductor? A centrally planned market is no solution… and often competition is not the ideal but the best of a selection of less than ideal structures…. The other player of course is the grid itself…. You might have a niche location for your generation plant but getting hooked into the network might be the bigger problem…. And of course the ultimate player for the network is the Commerce Commission which regulates prices and capital allocation…. Maybe the Commerce Commission is the landlord that owns the theatre where the orchestra plays?

Reply
Share
11 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Richard Vos's avatar
Richard Vos
7d

Larry, you might enjoy this article by Geoff Russell - addressing similar issues..

https://geoffrussell.substack.com/p/batteries-will-not-replace-gas-to?r=ry8oy&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture