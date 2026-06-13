New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Lindsay Wood's avatar
Lindsay Wood
2d

Many thanks, Larry, for directing the energy discussion towards wide-boundary thinking: “perhaps each story contains some truth when viewed in isolation” reveals what is an Achilles Heel of much of the energy debate. “If New Zealand wants large-scale data centres, industrial electrification, transport electrification, and the retirement of natural gas, then we need an honest discussion about what must be built to make that possible, and what it would cost.”

While I welcome this advocacy for widening the debate, I venture that it needs to go a fair bit wider again than what you in essence frame as the logistics and financing of an expanded electricity supply.

A clue lies in “If New Zealand wants…” – i.e. when have we had a national discussion about our long-term energy security, about whether we even want large data centres, or about the energy-constrained future we are almost certainly heading for (and how a massive data centre with a 24/7 dispatchable electricity contract affects that)? Or, wider again, whether we are operating under “minerals blindness “ when it comes to sustaining our energy and other infrastructure, how a massive data centre might help our communities flourish, or help us stop trashing the future with emissions, resource depletion, and the like.

We are racing across the threshold of wholesale systemic change and are hardly discussing what that means.

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Louise's avatar
Louise
2d

The bit I don't get is that the power companies know that this doesn't work. So who is dumb enough to sign a contract to provide a GW of power? It certainly can't be cheap at that volume. That's bankruptcy level stupidity. I would guess that once the data centre proponents get consent and try to find power they will come unstuck.

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