If you aren’t familiar with Doomberg’s substack, it comes highly recommended.

In their day jobs they are energy analysists based in the US, by night they provide fascinating pithy commentary on global energy issues under the pseudonym of the green chicken.

Recently they weighed in on the NZ situation with the following article.

I was impressed with their grasp of New Zealand politics and the energy landscape. It’s always interesting to see how we are viewed from across the globe.

I also must agree with their take on what we can do to get out of our predicament, I have suggested the same several times on this blog.

While New Zealand would be wise to invest the money required to reopen the refinery, there is an even better option on the board that few in the country are discussing—the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it trade, if you will. New Zealand’s total hydroelectric generating capacity is 5.7 GW and those assets operate with combined capacity factors of 50-55%, producing roughly 26,000 GWh per year. A single nuclear power plant with one AP-1000 reactor operating at a 90% capacity factor would generate 8,750 GWh per year, removing one-third of the country’s reliance on water levels. For a few billion dollars, New Zealand could effectively end its dependence on coal and natural gas, further reduce its carbon emissions, and forgo the need to pray for rain.

Go and check the full article out, it’s well worth the time and the comments are great too.

Have a great evening folks!