The Government released the Frontier Economics review of the NZ electricity market this morning.

No doubt readers of this Substack will be interested in the review and associated Government response.

I haven’t had a chance to fully digest the review yet, which will take a few days, needless to say the Government has not taken up the key recommendations of the review.

Today I will simply provide you with the links to the Frontier review material and a quick summary of the Government’s key actions in response to the review so those that are interested can have a look at the full report for themselves.

Links to review material:

Frontier Economics Report

Key Frontier recommendations and the Government’s response.

Governments Key actions:

Launching a formal procurement process for a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import facility. The Government will first be seeking registrations of interest from potential providers and proposals for accelerated delivery of this facility.

Increasing generation through supporting commercial investments by the Crown’s mixed ownership model companies.

Leveraging government energy demand to boost investment in new energy supply.

Strengthening the Electricity Authority.

Improving gas market transparency.

Introducing new rules for market participants and more sophisticated security of supply assessments from Transpower to ensure the lack of dry year back-up supply can’t re-emerge.

Delivering improvements in electricity distribution business (EDB) efficiency and increasing thresholds for EDB investment in generation.

Your initial thoughts and comments as you read through all this are welcomed.

Larry