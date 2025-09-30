The Government released the Frontier Economics review of the NZ electricity market this morning.
I haven’t had a chance to fully digest the review yet, which will take a few days, needless to say the Government has not taken up the key recommendations of the review.
Today I will simply provide you with the links to the Frontier review material and a quick summary of the Government’s key actions in response to the review so those that are interested can have a look at the full report for themselves.
Links to review material:
Key Frontier recommendations and the Government’s response.
Governments Key actions:
Launching a formal procurement process for a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import facility. The Government will first be seeking registrations of interest from potential providers and proposals for accelerated delivery of this facility.
Increasing generation through supporting commercial investments by the Crown’s mixed ownership model companies.
Leveraging government energy demand to boost investment in new energy supply.
Strengthening the Electricity Authority.
Improving gas market transparency.
Introducing new rules for market participants and more sophisticated security of supply assessments from Transpower to ensure the lack of dry year back-up supply can’t re-emerge.
Delivering improvements in electricity distribution business (EDB) efficiency and increasing thresholds for EDB investment in generation.
Larry
Call me an interventionist with small child insecurities but there is still no agency, minister or ministry specifically tasked with steering and enforcing, in some manner, energy - particularly electricity - security for New Zealand. Our electricity market is too fragmented and under-resourced to do the job on its own, even with the Electricity Authority applying drops of oil here and there in the cog wheels. This package of measures still leaves the ship with no one at the helm.
There is so much jargon and obfuscation in each of these 3 reports; we need someone to interpret into simple Engish.
Notwithstanding, and aligning with Bryan's comment, why don't we nationalize Genesis given they have the expertise and experience to operate with fossil fuels; put them in charge to sort out the LNG terminal at the Port of New Plymouth. Tell Genesis and the woke Meridians to stop playing with the dopey Renewables. Find an experienced project director and tell him to get the LNG terminal sorted in 12 months; just make it happen.
If you want to prevent another disaster, please don't allow the deep state MBIE anywhere near this project.
Get rid of the ETS, another Auntie Helen idea, so she could talk rubbish at those annual COP things where thousands of delegates turn up and having flown across the world in jet engines spewing copious quantities of CO2; such hypocrisy.