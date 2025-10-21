New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
3h

Soooo, I went to look up Energy Density vs Energy Intensity, which lead me to a ranking of Energy Density fuels and what do I find? A history of civilisation. From wood, to coal, to jet fuel.

What was interesting is that the graph explains why the Govt is scrambling to import LNG, and why some people are keenly interested in Hydrogen.

Thanks for adding to my knowledge!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture