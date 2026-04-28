New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Rich's avatar
Rich
7h

Swapping roads of national significance to transmission lines of national significance perhaps? This coordination issue is sad, Larry, and there’s a lot to like about some of your previous ideas around market restructuring, eg. A single buyer market.

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1 reply by New Zealand Energy
James J's avatar
James J
8h

A classic case of poor coordination in energy supply. It would be interesting to run the numbers on whether the sawmills should have had batteries installed behind the meter and paired with demand management. Sawmills are well suited to demand management. The business case might have looked very different... although the means to fund any capital is a challenge in the sawmillimg business.

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3 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
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