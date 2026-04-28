Juken New Zealand has today begun a formal consultation process regarding the future of its Northland Mill and Triboard Mill in Kaitaia - Mr Hisayuki Tsuboi, Managing Director, Juken New Zealand Ltd 27th March.

Kaitāia with a population of around 6000 people is New Zealand’s Northern most town. It is the hub for the far North. An area a great natural beauty and much untapped potential. Kaitāia has long been the commercial heart of the Far North, but its remoteness, constrained transport links and dispersed regional communities have repeatedly limited Kaitāia from realising it’s full potential, with low incomes and limited employment opportunities.

Which brings me to today’s story.

On face value something highly contradictory appears to be happening in the wider Kaitāia area which has piqued my curiosity.

But first a bit of background to this story.

In the far north Top Energy is the local EDB (Electricity Distribution Business). Top Energy owns and operates the electricity network which supplies the areas surrounding Kaikohe and Kaitāia. Between these two centres there is a 110 kV transmission line that is also owned and operated by Top Energy as part of their network.

Near Kaitāia there are three solar farms, Lodestone’s 23 MW Kaitāia farm, Far North Solar’s 20MW Pukenui farm, and Ranui’s 24 MW Twin Rivers farm. Northland also has some of the highest uptake of domestic rooftop solar in the country, which is to be expected in such a beautiful sun drenched region.

Also near Kaitāia, Juken New Zealand owns two timber-processing facilities, the Northland Mill and the Triboard Mill. They are among Kaitāia’s biggest employers and among the last major industrial operations in the immediate area.

The Juken Kaitāia mills are under threat, with the company citing weak export demand and rising operating costs, including high energy costs, as part of the pressure on the business. Yet at the same time, Northland is also a region with enough industrial solar generation that parts of the network are now hitting export constraints.

At first glance this looks strange. How can a region have too much generation which subsequently requires the curtailment of solar farm generation on sunny days, but not enough cheap electricity to keep a ~10 MW industrial site viable?

Saw mills, solar farms and transmission lines.

Right place, right quantity, right time.

This apparent contradiction becomes more obvious once you look more closely at the type of load, the timing of demand, and the structure of the local network.

First, these mills are not some new or speculative industrial load. Juken has been involved in New Zealand forestry and wood processing since 1990, and the Kaitāia operations have been part of that long-established industrial base. This matters, because the issue is not that a new factory has suddenly turned up in an already crowded network. These mills have been there for decades.

Second, Northland is not a story of runaway growth in large industrial demand. Top Energy’s own documents say total energy sold on its network has been relatively stable over the last decade, despite a modest increase in customer connections.

Third, the timing of peak demand is crucial. Top Energy notes that, apart from Pukenui, its substations are predominantly winter-peaking, and that the relevant winter demand occurs late in the evening after dark, when solar generation is no longer available. That means rooftop and utility solar may help during the day, but it does not solve the period when the network is under the most stress. This is why the region can have constrained midday solar exports and still face real pressure in supplying firm power when it matters most.

That is an important distinction. A surplus of intermittent electricity at midday is not the same thing as abundant industrial energy. Industry does not buy nameplate capacity. It buys electricity delivered at the right place, in the right quantity, at the right time, with enough firmness and price certainty to keep producing. A sawmill does not run on the abstract existence of solar panels somewhere on the network. It runs on dependable power.

In Northland, the physical bottleneck is increasingly obvious. Top Energy says the capacity of its 110kV Kaikohe–Kaitāia line is fully utilised with the three utility-scale solar farms in the area connected. A congestion notice from February this year states that the three solar farms are already consuming the full export capacity of that circuit during peak export periods.

Solutions

One option is a lines upgrade. Top Energy recognises any further export into the Kaikohe–Kaitāia corridor will face significant constraints, and that network upgrades to relieve this bottleneck will be subject to its capital contribution policy, which means that the developer wanting to export power would have to contribute to the cost of lines upgrades.

Top Energy’s planning documents also say it will no longer approve applications for export connections unless upgrades are financially supported, and refer to a future second 110 kV route as being in the national interest because it would allow more Far North solar to be utilised. National interest inferring that they would like to socialise the cost to the whole country, which is understandable given the investment required.

The other obvious option is battery storage. Top Energy has explicitly said batteries could assist with network management, especially at peak demand, and it has already run a battery trial at Taipa. But its own 2021 Asset Management Plan is blunt about costs, placing them at around $1.2 million per MWh installed, a 30 MWh battery in the Kaitāia region would cost about $36 million, and would provide only about two hours of peak backup. More importantly, Top Energy says that where batteries are needed to manage utility-scale solar, it would require the battery or other mitigation technology to be provided by the developer.

Ruakaka battery just down the road. Something like this could solve the problem but at what cost and who pays?

Which leads to a final irony.

If the sawmills do indeed close, that will almost certainly make the solar-curtailment problem worse, not better. A large industrial load in Kaitāia can soak up some electricity that would otherwise have to be moved back down a constrained transmission corridor. Remove that load, and the solar generation north of Kaikohe will be left competing for limited export capacity, especially in sunny off-peak periods.

This does not mean the mill alone “solves” the network issue, but it does mean the loss of established local demand will worsen the mismatch between where electricity is generated and where it can actually be used.

So this is not really a story about Northland having “too much power.” It is a story about having the wrong kind of power, in the wrong place, at the wrong time, on a network that cannot easily move it. The Kaitāia mills have been there since the 1990s. Load has not been surging because of some wave of new industrial entrants. Peaks still come after dark. And if those mills disappear, one of the few substantial local loads in the far north disappears with them.

That is the real Northland paradox, not that industrial solar exists alongside industrial decline, but that more intermittent generation can be added to a constrained system while the productive economy underneath it becomes weaker.

Of course its always easy to analyse these things in sterile energy terms but there is always human impacts when energy is involved. Jobs, livelihoods, providing for ones family, opportunity lost and general despair.

Some of New Zealand’s lowest incomes and highest power prices.

Conclusions:

Kaitāia is a case study.

It is the perfect candidate to demonstrate the grid of New Zealand’s future where industries are growing powered by cheap abundant renewable energy. But this is not happening.

This is story of the importance of being in the right place, in the right quantity, at the right time, with enough firmness and at the right price.

This is a classic storage problem. Export constraints at midday and import constraints in winter evenings.

Batteries have to be the go to solution so often cited as the way forward, but in Top Energy’s own words “the battery required to materially dampen the Kaikohe–Kaitaia constraint would be expensive relative to the benefit.”

Which is another persistent narrative challenged. If we just have more solar and batteries we won’t need to upgrade the transmission and distribution networks. Clearly this is not the case in Northland.

Who pays is also an important question. At many tens of millions of dollars is it Top Energy’s customers on the wider network that should foot the bill or is it the solar farms facing more curtailment?

This is a demonstration that it is not the cost of generation that sets the consumer price of energy it is the full system cost of providing that energy at the right place, at the right time, reliably.

What this clearly shows is that nothing is as simple as we are led to believe. Meanwhile New Zealand is faltering with yet another industrial business closure looming in large part due to energy inflation.

P.s.

It has been a busy few weeks speaking to a number of groups about New Zealand’s energy systems. This has keep me away from writing as much as I would like. There is no shortage of things happening in the world right now that are worthy of analysis.

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Thanks as always.

Larry