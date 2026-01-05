Welcome to 2026, I hope you are all enjoying the NZ summer, between the storms.

Pandreco of the highly recommended Substack Energy IQ recently shared this video with me.

It is a recording of John Constable speaking to an audience at the Universidad de las Hespérides in the Canary Islands.

This is a very good presentation that clearly demonstrates the relationship between energy and the creation of wealth, liberty and opportunity in a historical context. It focuses on the physics, which is why its good.

It’s two years old but the trends discussed continue today, including the Canary Islands energy security problems.

Skip forward to 1:25 as the introduction is in Spanish. The rest is in English.

As you watch this please consider the New Zealand context below.

Enjoy!

Larry