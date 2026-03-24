New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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MartinW's avatar
MartinW
3d

Thank you Larry. One question, cui bono ? Not to put the tinfoil hat on, but why in times on energy scarcity would anyone agree to this? Which leads to whose data (or what data) will they be storing?

On a different note, I believe there is a high chance all nations will be looking at a path towards energy (oil and gas) resilience going forward. What do you think this looks like for NZ in the next 5 years?

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5 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Jane Shearer's avatar
Jane Shearer
3d

Thanks, Larry. Now we see which of the questions Datagrid chooses to answer. Maybe if there’s enough public outcry they will tell us about the demand management side.

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1 reply by New Zealand Energy
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