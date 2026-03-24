Row of racks in a modern data centre - impressive dissipative structures.

Last week in “The 280MW question”, I took a look at Datagrid’s plans to be built a hyper scale data centre in Southland, that had recently been granted resource consent.

Now, I’m all for industry and opportunity coming to New Zealand, but two numbers struck me when looking into this story.

Firstly the quoted $60M contribution to the economy once built, and secondly the 280MW electricity supply required.

I ended that piece with two key questions.

Firstly a question to the Datagrid folks. Please confirm that $60 million is misquoted and the value to NZ Inc. from this project is many multiples more than this? Secondly a question to the Transpower team. How is this all going to work?

A week on, some of the fog has cleared and some answers are emerging.

Power supply.

News broke last week that Datagrid has signed a 15-year, 140MW Power Purchase Option Agreement (PPOA) with Mercury, to power its planned hyperscale AI campus in Southland, New Zealand.

The agreement will see Mercury provide approximately 1.2TWh of power annually to the data centre, around 3% of NZ’s annual electricity demand, which is expected to supply the first phase of the data centre development.

Datagrid is targeting construction from mid-2026. The project is designed to reach 280MW by 2028.

It would be fascinating to know the terms of this agreement. The fact that it is a PPOA agreement rather than a firm PPA indicates that there is a degree of uncertainty, which reflects the need for optionality.

Business Desk noted that Datagrid had been in discussion with Meridian Energy since 2020 and had an in-principle deal with Datagrid for 100MW, but had not reached a final agreement.

So, what does Mercury have in it’s investment pipeline to supply this 140MW of new demand for phase one of the build within the next year or so?

Mercury has a mature investment pipeline that is scheduled to be commissioned within the data centre’s timeline which consists of:

Kaiwera Downs wind farm stage 2 - 155MW

Kaiwaikawe wind farm - 77MW

Nga Tamariki geothermal - 46MW

Hydro upgrades to existing schemes on the Waikato river - 58MW

When we apply capacity factors of 40% for Southland wind, 30% for Northland wind, 90% for geothermal and 60% for Waikato hydro we get an average capacity of 160MW, but much less firm capacity when it actually counts.

On paper this looks doable, but this is of course contingent on the weather.

Since September last year, until recently, this 140MW of additional load could nearly have all been met by the hydro and wind spill in the existing system.

Spill occurs when there are exceptionally high hydro in flows and strong wind conditions in excess of electricity demand. This leads to spill which is water flowing through the hydro system, or wind past a wind turbine, without generating any electricity.

But the key issues as always are the dry year hydrology and the intermittency. Specifically can the system, with the inclusion of Mercury’s new generation, supply this load and other existing consumers in a dry year when the wind is not blowing?

Either Mercury thinks they can achieve this, or Datagrid has agreed to some form of demand management clause. I suspect it is the latter.

The market signal also indicates constraints, with forward contract pricing for the winter of 2027 stubbornly stuck at the $200MWh mark, which does not represent cheap or abundant electricity, it represents persistent dry year risk.

Economic Contribution.

With regards to the value of the Datagrid development to New Zealand’s economy no more details emerged.

The $60 million quoted in the media is obviously too low. The power purchase agreement alone would have to be at least twice that annually.

But the bigger question remains - does this really add value to the NZ economy?

Digital and AI‑driven business models risk the energy being local, but the value going offshore.

Digital workloads processed in New Zealand hosted data centres have the ability to perform work that is largely invisibly to the New Zealand tax system.

Work can be contracted and paid for in another country, but executed in New Zealand. Revenues can also be attributed to the software layer rather than the hardware layer. Revenues can be directed to tax-friendly jurisdictions.

AI is not like selling tonnes of milk powder, tonnes of kiwifruit, or barrels of oil where the volumes are highly visible, auditable, and the revenues linked to local entities. It is for this reason that I am critical of the actual value NZ derives from hosting these energy hungry digital services.

This also has important implications for other businesses in New Zealand. Specifically with respect to long term electricity pricing, which brings us back to the question of demand management.

If this data centre does not perform demand management, the market will look at the weather dependent generation mix and price in scarcity risk. This contributes to elevated forward contract prices which in turn puts upward pressure on the power bills of other NZ businesses and consumers.

These are customers who can’t avoid their full tax obligations in New Zealand. They are the exact businesses that are struggling, and in several cases closing due to high energy prices. These are the businesses that employ people and ultimately fund our public services like healthcare and education.

Questions partially answered.

For the most part the questions still remain.

Where will the other 140MW of electricity required to run the facility come from and how will it impact energy prices?

Does this project help our dry year risk or potentially make it worse leading to even higher risk premiums in forward electricity pricing?

Does a big consumer, that encourages investment in renewable generation, actually lower NZ power prices for the wider economy?

Beyond a handful of jobs in Invercargill once the facility is built, and a bigger revenue base for Mercury Energy, what is the expected economic contribution to NZ Inc?

Given the year on year pain at the plug for New Zealanders trying to pay their power bills and run their businesses I think these are entirely reasonable questions to ask.

Will it happen?

While pondering these questions I have been watching the conflict in the Middle East continue with more energy infrastructure significantly damaged.

It’s pure speculation on my behalf, but I was left wondering if this data centre will actually be built.

The current energy crisis unfolding in the Persian Gulf will have severe and far-reaching implications for the exact supply chains that this project depends on. Helium, aluminium, diesel, and sulphur are all part of a data centre’s metabolic diet and they are all now much scarcer than they were three weeks ago.

This will in turn have implications for the wider global economy that generates the equity to fund the project. Inflation reduces liquidity in private equity markets as bonds become a more attractive investment propositions.

To quote an interesting piece from Michael Kern, who posits the question “Why the Iran War May Have Just Killed the AI Boom”

The whole thing is a bet. A very large, very confident, very specific bet. And that bet has one core assumption embedded in it: that the global supply chain stays roughly functional.

One thing is certain, global supply chains are not functional now and are unlikely to recover from the current chaos any time soon.

Watch this space.

P.s.

There is no shortage of things happening in the world right now that are worthy of analysis.

These articles are simply a hobby for me, written in the early hours of the morning or late at night, when the work of the day is done, all is quiet on the farm, and the family sleeps soundly.

If you find value in these pieces, the best way to support this work is by reading, sharing, and engaging with them.

I publish these pieces freely in the hope they help people better understand the role of energy in our lives. If you choose to become a paid subscriber, that’s greatly appreciated, it allows me to dedicate more time to researching and writing.

Thanks as always.

Larry