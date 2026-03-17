New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Bruce Mckay's avatar
Bruce Mckay
2d

Do you suppose that any developer like this should also consider providing their own power via building their own generation? it would seem the obvious thing to do…. See M$FT in the US buying 3 Mile Island…. Obviously, not nuclear here… but still….

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9 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
James J's avatar
James J
2d

I think you hit the nail on the head there by looking at return to NZ per MWh of electricity consumption. On that basis it is clearly a bad deal for kiwis unless it comes with its own energy generation or offsets in the form of generation elsewhere.

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