New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Elliott's avatar
Steve Elliott
1d

There has been some discussion about Nuclear power here in the UK. The Hinkley C nuclear power station is still being built. It will be 15 years under construction by the time it goes into operation at a cost multiple times the original cost. By contrast South Korea can build 3 nuclear power stations in that time at a total cost less than the cost of Hinkley C on its own. About a third of South Korea's electricity is nuclear. That's the kind of base generation you need. I'm a big fan of nuclear but it depresses me how bad the UK has got in building anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Guy Robinson's avatar
Guy Robinson
1d

It's possible some of the newer yet unproven reactors (eg molten salt) may not suffer the same disadvantages, but standard reactor designs consume more energy in their construction than they ever produce during their operating life. Many considerably better and safer alternatives for NZ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by New Zealand Energy
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture