This week Jaspreet and Don invited me onto their show to discuss nuclear as a potential option for New Zealand.

Full disclaimer I’m no nuclear expert by any stretch of the imagination but it is a topic we should be revisiting and exploring further. I say revisiting because we were actively pursuing it once, ironically with the expectation that we would need more energy as gas supplies ran out. More on that in Nuclear New Zealand and The green chicken weighs in on New Zealand’s energy predicament.

New Zealand needs more investment in firm baseload generation. Taking an all cards on the table approach, nuclear as a mature and proven technology should be part of the discussion.

Have a listen here.

