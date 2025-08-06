This week Jaspreet and Don invited me onto their show to discuss nuclear as a potential option for New Zealand.
Full disclaimer I’m no nuclear expert by any stretch of the imagination but it is a topic we should be revisiting and exploring further. I say revisiting because we were actively pursuing it once, ironically with the expectation that we would need more energy as gas supplies ran out. More on that in Nuclear New Zealand and The green chicken weighs in on New Zealand’s energy predicament.
New Zealand needs more investment in firm baseload generation. Taking an all cards on the table approach, nuclear as a mature and proven technology should be part of the discussion.
Have a listen here.
Thanks
Larry
There has been some discussion about Nuclear power here in the UK. The Hinkley C nuclear power station is still being built. It will be 15 years under construction by the time it goes into operation at a cost multiple times the original cost. By contrast South Korea can build 3 nuclear power stations in that time at a total cost less than the cost of Hinkley C on its own. About a third of South Korea's electricity is nuclear. That's the kind of base generation you need. I'm a big fan of nuclear but it depresses me how bad the UK has got in building anything.
It's possible some of the newer yet unproven reactors (eg molten salt) may not suffer the same disadvantages, but standard reactor designs consume more energy in their construction than they ever produce during their operating life. Many considerably better and safer alternatives for NZ.