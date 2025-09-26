Why are your power bills still rising, even as we add more “free” wind and solar?
There’s a misconception that the companies that produce your power take their costs, add some margins and then that’s the cost we pay.
So, it doesn’t make sense that as we add more “free energy” our household energy costs keep going up and heavy industrial users of electricity are being forced out of business. Surely the “free energy” provided by the sun and wind reduces the production costs and this should be reflected in the prices we pay?
What is happening behind the scenes, is that different types of low energy density, highly disperse, and intermittent energy sources are coming online. Meanwhile people want to still have their hot showers before the sun comes up and well after the sun goes down. Ensuring that both these things can happen simultaneously means that more and more infrastructure and investment is needed to give us the same amount of power (because the generation output is now intermittent and needs to be coupled with storage, or backed up, to meet demand).
It’s kind of like now needing four lawn mowers to mow the lawn instead of one.
We now have a system that doesn’t need us to purchase fuel but instead requires us to build and install vastly more machines to produce the same output. Machines that have lower utilisation and need to be backed up.
Of course it sounds logical, once you’ve built the wind turbine or the solar panel, the fuel costs nothing making the short run marginal cost of generation essentially zero.
But in reality, what will increasingly drive prices in New Zealand is not fuel costs, but system costs.
As we increase levels of intermittent generation, we are not escaping costs we are trading fuel costs for system costs.
Energy Density and System Complexity
The key lies in energy density.
High energy density fuels (coal, gas, oil, hydro, geothermal) deliver large amounts of energy in small, controllable packages.
Low energy density resources (wind, solar, run of river water flows) are geographically dispersed, intermittent, and often far from where people actually use electricity.
Low energy density = high resource intensity.
We need more machines, more land, more cables, more infrastructure to harvest and deliver the same amount of usable energy.
In practice, this means:
Larger transmission networks (Transpower is already expanding backbone capacity and installing new STATCOMs – Static Synchronous Compensators - whizzy system to correct frequencies and voltages).
Significant overbuilding generation to compensate for lower capacity factors.
Massive storage schemes (think Lake Onslow pumped hydro or vast amounts of battery systems) and reserve generation sitting idle until needed.
Vastly more complex control systems, switchgear upgrades, inverters, and tighter grid stability requirements to cope with variable inputs.
All of these carry high capital costs, ongoing operation and maintenance, in most cases relatively short lifespans and eventual replacement.
The Grid We Grew Up With.
New Zealand’s electricity system was once elegantly simple.
A few big hydro schemes like Manapōuri and Benmore, plus Huntly’s coal and a smattering of gas units.
A backbone of transmission lines carrying power north and south.
Operators balancing supply by opening a valve or penstock to supply more coal, more gas, more water through turbines, to match demand in real time.
Oversimplified, yes, but the essence was straightforward. High energy density fuel stored behind a small number of controllable generators, responding to demand with precision.
The Grid of the Future.
Today’s (and tomorrow’s) grid is vastly more complex, with far more infrastructure and lower utilisation.
Generation is more distributed: rooftop solar, industrial solar, onshore and offshore wind farms.
Each produces at different voltages, intermittently, and with variable predictability.
The existing systems remain but their usage changes. Hydro schemes, once our lowest cost form of generation is repurposed as storage systems with more spill and lower utilisation.
Demand is becoming more sensitive, with electronics, data centres, and EV charging all requiring stable, high-quality supply.
To cope, the transmission network must be larger, to handle more grid connection points and higher peak flows. We need large-scale batteries, pumped hydro, and standby gas or diesel peakers, much of which may sit under-utilised for years, waiting for dry years or calm weeks.
Every one of these assets must recover its investment cost, as well as cover operation, maintenance, replacement, and eventual decommissioning. The economics are unavoidable.
It Will Not Necessarily Be Cheaper
A fully renewable grid may reduce emissions and lower our exposure to imported fossil fuels. But it will not deliver cheaper energy.
The system costs, from overbuilding, storage, redundancy, and complex control systems must be recovered, and they will be passed on to consumers.
Even seemingly simple things like the ability for domestic solar to export to the grid has significant implications for the distribution network operators to be able to manage the capacity and stability of their networks.
This doesn’t mean that there aren’t limitations with the systems of old, running out of gas is a current issue for example. The market volatility and geopolitical risks of imported fuels being another example. But it does mean we should be clear about the trade-offs and our expectations, particularly regarding price.
Energy density matters, and intermittency is expensive. There are diminishing returns on increasing complexity and worst part is that complexity always comes with its evil twin fragility.
Physics is a ruthless referee.
Larry
Just some minor positive criticism :)
People often loosely talk of energy when they are actually talking about power delivered via the electric grid.
Not being specific on this point has led to endemic confusion amongst bureaucrats and politicians.
This confusion is often compounded by mixing up power and energy units and of course bastardised units for energy like the kWh, MWh, etc.
Energy should always be measured in Joules.
Power should always be measured in Watts
This confusion is also part of people misunderstanding the 'nameplate' capacity of some device and the actual normalised output.
The general public are told (and politicians often believe) a certain MW output windturbine or solar farm can power so many 1000 homes. Which is just deceptive propaganda talk. The actual output of these devices far is lower, normalised over the year the actual output is only 10%-25% of what is claimed. If it was all in Joules (per year) there would be less room for confusion and deception. And then of course ERoEI would also be more understandable too.
It's always a nice day whenever Larry sends us the next issue of NZ Energy. His focus today is to describe how the principles of Energy and Physics establish 'The Grid we grew up' contrasting 'The Grid of the Future'.
My vote is the former; we need more fossil fuels, and the easiest, cheapest and quickest way to achieve it, is to import LNG at the Port of Taranaki; see earlier episodes.
Larry also mentioned systems collapse; another great reference is Victor Davis Hanson via The Daily Signal, September 2025. I have 2 examples for future discussion.
The revival of Lake Onslow is referenced by Rural Life ODT, 17/9//25. I have a brief cost/benefit analysis to share.
Should you want to construct a pumped storage hydro scheme or several, then you have most of the infrastructure along sections of both the Waitaki and Waikato Rivers; didn't you see hydro power stations behind the dams?
There are at least 2 ways to achieve this outcome. The first is to retrofit the existing turbines with compromised design reversible pump turbines (RPT), or alternatively add a separate pump and penstock. Each option has costs and efficiencies to sort out; someone else can do that analysis.
The pump Energy has also 2 options. The first is to use cheap base load fossil fueled generation, my preference; and the second is to build wind turbines nearby; ie the turbines that will create Net Zero by 2050 according to Meridian.
The Lake Onslow consultants were a consortium led by British Mott Macdonald, Australian GHD, and NZ Boffa Miskell.
A Google check to find the Clutha River flow from its Southern Alpine Mountains via Lake Hawea and Lake Wakitipu amounts to 1400 - 1830 GWh/year. Depending on the equipment efficiencies, the time to fill Lake Onslow is in excess of 3.6 years. Didn't the Consultants query that result having spent $30 million in fees?
How is that transmission from remote Lake Onslow generation going to get to the NI load centre's?
Once the generation from Lake Onslow is used to offset a dry year, then the lake won't refill for another 3.6+ years; what if there is a succession of dry years?
I'm totally stunned at the incompetence of anyone involved in this $16 billion dollars unfeasible project.