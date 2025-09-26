Why are your power bills still rising, even as we add more “free” wind and solar?

There’s a misconception that the companies that produce your power take their costs, add some margins and then that’s the cost we pay.

So, it doesn’t make sense that as we add more “free energy” our household energy costs keep going up and heavy industrial users of electricity are being forced out of business. Surely the “free energy” provided by the sun and wind reduces the production costs and this should be reflected in the prices we pay?

What is happening behind the scenes, is that different types of low energy density, highly disperse, and intermittent energy sources are coming online. Meanwhile people want to still have their hot showers before the sun comes up and well after the sun goes down. Ensuring that both these things can happen simultaneously means that more and more infrastructure and investment is needed to give us the same amount of power (because the generation output is now intermittent and needs to be coupled with storage, or backed up, to meet demand).

It’s kind of like now needing four lawn mowers to mow the lawn instead of one.

We now have a system that doesn’t need us to purchase fuel but instead requires us to build and install vastly more machines to produce the same output. Machines that have lower utilisation and need to be backed up.

Of course it sounds logical, once you’ve built the wind turbine or the solar panel, the fuel costs nothing making the short run marginal cost of generation essentially zero.

But in reality, what will increasingly drive prices in New Zealand is not fuel costs, but system costs.

As we increase levels of intermittent generation, we are not escaping costs we are trading fuel costs for system costs.

Energy Density and System Complexity

The key lies in energy density.

High energy density fuels (coal, gas, oil, hydro, geothermal) deliver large amounts of energy in small, controllable packages.

Low energy density resources (wind, solar, run of river water flows) are geographically dispersed, intermittent, and often far from where people actually use electricity.

Low energy density = high resource intensity.

We need more machines, more land, more cables, more infrastructure to harvest and deliver the same amount of usable energy.

In practice, this means:

Larger transmission networks (Transpower is already expanding backbone capacity and installing new STATCOMs – Static Synchronous Compensators - whizzy system to correct frequencies and voltages).

Significant overbuilding generation to compensate for lower capacity factors.

Massive storage schemes (think Lake Onslow pumped hydro or vast amounts of battery systems) and reserve generation sitting idle until needed.

Vastly more complex control systems, switchgear upgrades, inverters, and tighter grid stability requirements to cope with variable inputs.

All of these carry high capital costs, ongoing operation and maintenance, in most cases relatively short lifespans and eventual replacement.

The Grid We Grew Up With.

New Zealand’s electricity system was once elegantly simple.

A few big hydro schemes like Manapōuri and Benmore, plus Huntly’s coal and a smattering of gas units.

A backbone of transmission lines carrying power north and south.

Operators balancing supply by opening a valve or penstock to supply more coal, more gas, more water through turbines, to match demand in real time.

Oversimplified, yes, but the essence was straightforward. High energy density fuel stored behind a small number of controllable generators, responding to demand with precision.

The grid we grew up with. Simple.

The Grid of the Future.

Today’s (and tomorrow’s) grid is vastly more complex, with far more infrastructure and lower utilisation.

Generation is more distributed: rooftop solar, industrial solar, onshore and offshore wind farms.

Each produces at different voltages, intermittently, and with variable predictability.

The existing systems remain but their usage changes. Hydro schemes, once our lowest cost form of generation is repurposed as storage systems with more spill and lower utilisation.

Demand is becoming more sensitive, with electronics, data centres, and EV charging all requiring stable, high-quality supply.

To cope, the transmission network must be larger, to handle more grid connection points and higher peak flows. We need large-scale batteries, pumped hydro, and standby gas or diesel peakers, much of which may sit under-utilised for years, waiting for dry years or calm weeks.

Every one of these assets must recover its investment cost, as well as cover operation, maintenance, replacement, and eventual decommissioning. The economics are unavoidable.

It Will Not Necessarily Be Cheaper

A fully renewable grid may reduce emissions and lower our exposure to imported fossil fuels. But it will not deliver cheaper energy.

The system costs, from overbuilding, storage, redundancy, and complex control systems must be recovered, and they will be passed on to consumers.

Even seemingly simple things like the ability for domestic solar to export to the grid has significant implications for the distribution network operators to be able to manage the capacity and stability of their networks.

This doesn’t mean that there aren’t limitations with the systems of old, running out of gas is a current issue for example. The market volatility and geopolitical risks of imported fuels being another example. But it does mean we should be clear about the trade-offs and our expectations, particularly regarding price.

Energy density matters, and intermittency is expensive. There are diminishing returns on increasing complexity and worst part is that complexity always comes with its evil twin fragility.

Physics is a ruthless referee.

Conceptualized image of Joesph Tainter’s theory on the collapse of complex societies.

As always thanks for liking, reading, sharing and most importantly having the conversations.

Larry