New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alex's avatar
alex
3d

Just some minor positive criticism :)

People often loosely talk of energy when they are actually talking about power delivered via the electric grid.

Not being specific on this point has led to endemic confusion amongst bureaucrats and politicians.

This confusion is often compounded by mixing up power and energy units and of course bastardised units for energy like the kWh, MWh, etc.

Energy should always be measured in Joules.

Power should always be measured in Watts

This confusion is also part of people misunderstanding the 'nameplate' capacity of some device and the actual normalised output.

The general public are told (and politicians often believe) a certain MW output windturbine or solar farm can power so many 1000 homes. Which is just deceptive propaganda talk. The actual output of these devices far is lower, normalised over the year the actual output is only 10%-25% of what is claimed. If it was all in Joules (per year) there would be less room for confusion and deception. And then of course ERoEI would also be more understandable too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Don Wills's avatar
Don Wills
4d

It's always a nice day whenever Larry sends us the next issue of NZ Energy. His focus today is to describe how the principles of Energy and Physics establish 'The Grid we grew up' contrasting 'The Grid of the Future'.

My vote is the former; we need more fossil fuels, and the easiest, cheapest and quickest way to achieve it, is to import LNG at the Port of Taranaki; see earlier episodes.

Larry also mentioned systems collapse; another great reference is Victor Davis Hanson via The Daily Signal, September 2025. I have 2 examples for future discussion.

The revival of Lake Onslow is referenced by Rural Life ODT, 17/9//25. I have a brief cost/benefit analysis to share.

Should you want to construct a pumped storage hydro scheme or several, then you have most of the infrastructure along sections of both the Waitaki and Waikato Rivers; didn't you see hydro power stations behind the dams?

There are at least 2 ways to achieve this outcome. The first is to retrofit the existing turbines with compromised design reversible pump turbines (RPT), or alternatively add a separate pump and penstock. Each option has costs and efficiencies to sort out; someone else can do that analysis.

The pump Energy has also 2 options. The first is to use cheap base load fossil fueled generation, my preference; and the second is to build wind turbines nearby; ie the turbines that will create Net Zero by 2050 according to Meridian.

The Lake Onslow consultants were a consortium led by British Mott Macdonald, Australian GHD, and NZ Boffa Miskell.

A Google check to find the Clutha River flow from its Southern Alpine Mountains via Lake Hawea and Lake Wakitipu amounts to 1400 - 1830 GWh/year. Depending on the equipment efficiencies, the time to fill Lake Onslow is in excess of 3.6 years. Didn't the Consultants query that result having spent $30 million in fees?

How is that transmission from remote Lake Onslow generation going to get to the NI load centre's?

Once the generation from Lake Onslow is used to offset a dry year, then the lake won't refill for another 3.6+ years; what if there is a succession of dry years?

I'm totally stunned at the incompetence of anyone involved in this $16 billion dollars unfeasible project.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LB
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture