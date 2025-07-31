New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

Bill Murphy
3d

Pleased to confirm Lodestone solar farms are built in anticipation of these flood events. With live monitoring and an on-site response team, Lodestone was able to track and manage the situation in real time. The site was shut down. A full site inspection will take place shortly to confirm that, as anticipated, all critical infrastructure (panels, inverters, terminal boxes, fuses and connections) remain undamaged prior to start up.

Winston Moreton
3dEdited

Interesting topic. Artificial Intel which I think uses heaps of electricity says this;

Yes, solar power farms in the US can be affected by flooding, and this can lead to significant damage. For example, a 92-MW PV plant in the Southeast experienced severe flooding during a hurricane, with ten power conversion stations inundated. The damage also caused the warranty on all 40 inverters to be voided, according to DEPCOM Power...

