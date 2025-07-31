A reader of the Substack kindly alerted me to this situation near Opotiki.
As far as I can tell this is Lodestone’s 42 MWp Te Herenga o Te Rā solar farm in the Waiotahe valley.
I’m no expert on how well a solar farm holds up to being flooded. I suspect that the panels will largely be ok as they appear not to be submerged and would probably survive a brief period of submersion without too many problems.
What I am curious about is the switching, inverters and combiner boxes.
The four white boxes in the picture are likely combiner boxes which look to be water affected. I don’t know where the inverters are.
My thoughts go out to the Lodestone folks and the surrounding farmers, no one likes to see this sort of thing happen to people’s lives and businesses.
If anyone has any further insights post them in the comments.
Thanks
Pleased to confirm Lodestone solar farms are built in anticipation of these flood events. With live monitoring and an on-site response team, Lodestone was able to track and manage the situation in real time. The site was shut down. A full site inspection will take place shortly to confirm that, as anticipated, all critical infrastructure (panels, inverters, terminal boxes, fuses and connections) remain undamaged prior to start up.
Interesting topic. Artificial Intel which I think uses heaps of electricity says this;
Yes, solar power farms in the US can be affected by flooding, and this can lead to significant damage. For example, a 92-MW PV plant in the Southeast experienced severe flooding during a hurricane, with ten power conversion stations inundated. The damage also caused the warranty on all 40 inverters to be voided, according to DEPCOM Power...
