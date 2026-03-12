Refinery in South Korea

A few quick updates this morning. I won’t attempt to address any of the military activity in the Middle East but instead will focus on the fuel situation for New Zealand.

The last of the tankers have landed in Singapore.

Business Desk is reporting this morning that the last of the tankers that made it through the Strait of Hormuz prior to the conflict starting just under two weeks ago have now arrived in Singapore.

As I have noted before all of New Zealand’s fuel comes from Asia. Specifically South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. The refineries in these countries are all configured for medium sour Middle Eastern crude and substitution of feed stock can be difficult. Watch developments with Asian refineries closely, ships are still departing the refineries at the moment, but some contract cancellations are starting to emerge.

IEA members agree to releases 400m barrels.

The international energy agency member states have agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil stocks into the market.

New Zealand is a member and has participated with the agreement to release 1.5m barrels of ticketed stock.

Now, there is always nuance with these things and the headlines can be misleading.

The first thing to know is that this does not guarantee NZ 1.5 million barrels of refined fuels in return. New Zealand’s ticketed stock, which are essentially paper contracts with other countries, are held in the US, UK and Japan. Little if any of which will find its way here.

What this program does is simply release oil to the global market to stabilize the price. This is largely psychological as 400m barrels represents only about 20 days of what would normally have flown through the Strait of Hormuz prior to the start of this conflict.

As Art Berman notes on his excellent blog this morning:

OECD countries have agreed to release 400 million barrels from strategic reserves, but that will take roughly six months to reach markets because withdrawal capacity is limited to about 2 million barrels per day. Markets can be calmed with rhetoric. Eventually they respond to data. And the data is clear. The crisis is less than two weeks old, and oil-price volatility already exceeds that of the oil shocks of the 1970s and 1980s

How long will this last?

I have no idea sorry. But I do know it will be longer than we think, which is why we need to watch the Asian refineries closely to see if they are able to get feedstock and more importantly if they continue to export refined fuels.

The reason I say longer than we think is because a lot of infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed which means that supply will not just re-establish itself with safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is re-established.

The other factor that is not getting a lot of coverage is that several oil fields have been shut in across the Arab states. How these wells will perform when bought back online is a big question mark. This is because the reservoir and wellbore re-equilibrate during a long shut-in we may see start-up transients such as changes in oil rate and water cut that could reduce output in the near term.

Goldman Sachs put out this chart suggesting that flows return to normal by the end of April. For this to happen the conflict has to resolve itself now. I also don’t think this reflects the asset damage and well uncertainty. As such I think its optimistic.

How does this stack up against New Zealand’s fuel stocks?

MBIE reports that we have a total stock of 52 days between what is currently on the water and what is in country.

I would prefer to see this broken down between petrol, diesel and jet fuel as total stocks as a figure is largely meaningless. It would also be good to see the change in stock as a trend over time.

However, what this low resolution data tells us is that in order to avoid major disruptions the refineries that supply us need to have been able to re-establish feed stocks and be at full production within the next 20 - 30 days, allowing for around 18 days of shipping time between Southeast Asia and New Zealand.

Is this possible? Maybe, but it’s highly unlikely, as this conflict appears to get messier and more chaotic by the day, and the shipping time from the Middle East to Asia is in the order of 10 - 20 days.

Meanwhile jet fuel supplies are becoming a major pinch point globally and the New Zealand Government is now seeking advice on how to ration fuel.

Watch this space folks. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

For a bit of associated reading in order to understand the impact this will have on the economy. I direct you to a piece I wrote last year that attempts to illustrate how energy influences GDP.

Thanks as always, please like and share far and wide if you find these pieces interesting.

Larry