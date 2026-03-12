New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
solardb's avatar
solardb
12h

I would think a government that was not polling so low , so close to an election , would have acted by now. I an disappointed to not hear conservation mentioned by any political party. They are all concentrated on the cost to voters, well using less cost less!

Some things they could do :

- Direct Kiwirail to use electric locos on all central main trunk trains.

- incentivise road freight to transload as much as possible to rail .

- direct councils to utilise electric buses as much as they can , optimise routes around them .

- subsidise public transport, or make it free.

- encourage ride sharing , especially with electric / hybrid vehicles.

- encourage jetstar and air nz to code share and reduce flights more.

- encourage nzers to put discretionary overseas flights off , and codeshare international flights.

- i assume EV suppliers will be maxed out in the short term anyway, so probably not much can be done there to encourage up take.

Reply
Share
5 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Tony's avatar
Tony
13h

On a related note various mentions are being made about the closure of Marsden Point refinery being an aggravating factor in this crisis. As I understand it Marsden Point refined imported crude while our own NZ flowed crude was exported.

On that basis wouldn't the lack of Marsden Point just mean that we are now competing for refined product rather than for imported crude if Marsden Point has been still operating?

Reply
Share
6 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture