Clusters of ships wait to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

No doubt many of you, like myself, are watching developments in the Middle East very closely.

I say the Middle East and not specifically Iran because this conflict metastasised very quickly, with the initial Iranian retaliatory strikes spreading across 14 countries.

It’s really hard to know what’s actually happening on the ground through the fog of war and waves of propaganda, but there are several key developments that have significant energy implications for New Zealand.

Here are a few brief updates to the best of my knowledge:

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz appears to still be severely disrupted. Some merchant traffic is still passing through, but volumes are only a fraction of normal levels.

Roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day — about one fifth of global oil trade — normally passes through the Strait, along with around 20% of global LNG exports. Any sustained disruption has immediate global consequences.

One of the key issues is insurance. The US administration is reportedly looking at ways to address this by offering an insurance product, and the President has suggested naval escorts. The insurance mechanism has not yet materialised, and I am sceptical about how effective naval escorts would be when attempting to protect such a large number of ships. We have already seen how limited naval escorts can be when faced with large numbers of drones and missiles, as was initially the case in the Red Sea when ships were targeted by Houthi forces.

A number of facilities across the region have reportedly been attacked or shut down as a precaution. These include:

Reports indicate the Saudi Arabian refinery at Ras Tanura (capacity ~550,000 barrels per day) has been shut down following a drone strike.

Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility is also reportedly shut down due to drone attacks.

Qatar has also suspended production of some petrochemical products such as polymers, methanol and urea.

The UAE oil terminals at Fujairah and Mussafah have reportedly been damaged either by drones or falling debris from intercepted missiles.

In Oman, fuel storage facilities have reportedly been damaged by drones and two ports have sustained damage.

A number of oil fields in the region have halted production as a precaution to prevent escalation if they become accidental or intentional targets.

This is no longer just a shipping logistics issue that can be easily resolved by reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is becoming structural, with a number of energy assets damaged or offline. The timeline for restarting production at these facilities may not be measured in days, and possibly not even weeks.

Meanwhile downstream stress is already emerging in Asia, the region that supplies almost all of New Zealand’s petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

China, which holds roughly 18% of global refining capacity, is restricting export permits for its refineries and prioritising domestic supply. The impact of this will likely be felt outside China in April.

India’s Mangalore refinery is reportedly experiencing crude shortages and reducing production.

Singapore and South Korea, both key suppliers of fuel for New Zealand, are reportedly cutting production due to reduced crude supply from the Middle East.

Indonesia has been affected and is calling force majeure on some contracts due to supply shortfalls.

Vietnam is reducing exports and prioritising domestic supply.

Thailand has reportedly suspended oil exports.

One important point often overlooked is that diesel is likely to tighten before petrol.

New Zealand’s economy runs heavily on diesel. It powers freight, agriculture, construction, fishing fleets and much of the machinery that underpins the primary sector. In refining terms diesel and jet fuel sit in what are known as middle distillates. These products depend heavily on the type of crude being processed, and many Asian refineries are optimised for medium sour crudes from the Middle East. If those crude streams are disrupted, refineries cannot simply substitute other oils and produce the same product mix. The result is often a tightening of diesel supply first, which is far more economically disruptive than a shortage of petrol.

This vulnerability is amplified by the fact that New Zealand holds very little fuel storage domestically. Industry estimates suggest the country typically has around two to three weeks of commercial fuel stocks in storage, and these inventories are distributed across private terminals rather than held as a centrally controlled strategic reserve. In a prolonged global disruption, replacement cargoes may simply not be available when the next shipment is due.

Meanwhile in New Zealand we are starting to see prices creeping up at the pump. We still have contracted March cargoes in ships and on the way, but unless this situation resolves quickly the April contracts could pose a significant challenge.

But it’s not just New Zealand that faces problems if this disruption persists.

The global economy is essentially a gigantic heat engine. It runs on continuous flows of energy. If those flows are disrupted, even for a relatively short period, the dissipative effects of entropy assert themselves very quickly and complex systems begin to break down rapidly and in ways that we can not easily foresee.

Watch this space folks, I hope we have seen the worst of it.

Larry