New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
solardb's avatar
solardb
3d

Quite strange that Saudi Arabia /UAB has not built more pipelines to Arabian sea ocean ports? Hindsight a great thing , I guess. Another country in the way , but a fairly stable one?

Back home , I think a investment in a minimum level of electric heavy transport should be looked into . Buses are pretty much covered , I think almost every council has some battery buses. Fonterra has a few battery tankers. Nz Post and I think Mainfreight a couple of electric trucks. Kiwirail could possibly run more electrics on the central main trunk, but not battery electrics anywhere else. Plus limited capacity to carry extra freight to save road miles.

But what surprises me most is that there is no call to reduce our usage, that conservation is probably the best way to extend our reserve supply. That has changed , todays NZ totally set on how much it will cost , and stashing enough for our own use.

Reply
Share
7 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
Winston Moreton's avatar
Winston Moreton
4d

Tks Larry. The huge coal stockpile at the Huntly power station is shovel ready as Shane Jones is wont to say

Reply
Share
2 replies by New Zealand Energy and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture