New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Don Wills's avatar
Don Wills
4h

Weather dependent industrialized intermittent Renewables DO NOT meet ANY of the criteria for achieving a robust power system; the type we had 20 years earlier.

Our robust power system at that time was mostly hydro, geothermal and fossil fuels. They met all of these criteria; 8 generation principles namely:

Cheap, Abundant, Stable (voltage and frequency limits), Secure (firm), Dependable, Reliable, Resilience (planning/risk analysis), System Strength (its ability to provide sufficient fault current).

Larry's discussion includes a number of these criteria. Ben Deniston at Promethean Action Science also includes a number of these criteria. Kathryn Porter (UK) reports something similar.

Once industrialised intermittent solar/wind/BESS intrude, then the power system becomes degraded; we are at the early stages of that degradation. UK is in the later stages of degradation. Spain/Portugal has 100% degradation with blackouts in April 2025.

Each of these 8 generation principles can be defined along with simple analogies. Ben Deniston provides an excellent graphical analogy. We should all appreciate Larry's explanation of a complex debatable issue.

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Phil Shane's avatar
Phil Shane
4h

Spot on with your comments, they need to get out into mainstream media too. People don’t get geology, materials and processing. The best ore deposits have been mined for years, and we are increasing going for low grade stuff. This means more energy in extraction and processing, more ecological destruction and more toxic chemicals to put into the environment in faraway lands that you will never visit. Let’s face it, New Zealand depends on neo-colonialism and informal slavery (Globalisation) for materials and manufacturing of “green” technology. This is not doomer talk, its biophysical reality. Pathway? Less energy use and fewer people. New wind and solar power and its repairs are stuck in the Straits of Hormuz for now.

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