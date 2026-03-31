“Energy is the only universal currency; it is necessary for getting anything done.” — Vaclav Smil,

In the wake of the Middle East conflict, there is a narrative is picking up momentum, this is the wake-up call New Zealand needed to accelerate electrification. To buy that EV and to build more wind and solar. We need to reduce our exposure to imported liquid fuels.

I have some sympathy for that view. On the face of it, it seems entirely logical. A disruption to global liquid fuel supplies shines a harsh light on New Zealand’s energy security and general lack of self-sufficiency.

It is a very uncomfortable thing to live at the far end of global supply chains, dependent on ships that may not arrive. If the ships don’t arrive, everything we take for granted changes almost instantly.

If our fuel supply is under threat, then surely the answer is to build as much wind and solar as possible, as quickly as possible, to free us from global volatility and dependence on imported fuel.

But there are no easy solutions here, and this is not systems thinking.

This narrative treats renewable electricity as though it exists in a parallel universe outside the industrial system that produces it. It does not. Wind turbines, solar panels, transmission equipment, batteries, inverters, heavy machinery, ports, cranes, foundations and maintenance fleets all emerge from the same global economy that is about to have an oil clot induced heart attack.

West Wind near Wellington - manufactured in part with commodities that transited the Strait of Hormuz

Materials

The disruption in the Middle East is not simply a problem for hydrocarbons. It is a problem for shipping, metals, chemicals, fertiliser, industrial gases, financing and industrial confidence all at once as discussed in “We are about to discover how interconnected everything is”.

News reports have already shifted from oil supply to disrupted shipping, fertiliser shortages, industrial and medical helium shortages, dwindling gas supplies in Europe and broader stresses in industrial material supply chains.

This is the first problem with the “mass buildout” argument. It assumes wind and solar are an escape from disrupted supply chains when in reality they are deeply dependent on them.

Take diesel. Wind and solar are often discussed as though they are post-hydrocarbon technologies. They are not. They are hydrocarbon-enabled technologies. Diesel powers the mining fleets that extract iron ore, bauxite, copper and rare earths. It powers the excavators preparing sites, the trucks hauling aggregate, the ships moving components, the cranes lifting towers and nacelles, and the service fleets maintaining infrastructure. Even if the finished asset produces electricity without combustion, the supply chain that brings it into existence still runs on liquid fuels. When conflict drives up physical oil and diesel prices and scrambles refinery output, the cost and complexity of building everything else rises with it.

Then there is aluminium. Aluminium is not some peripheral input. It is central to modern electricity systems and especially important for solar modules, frames, cabling and a wide range of grid hardware. Sulphur matters too, as a basic industrial enabler sitting behind fertiliser, refining and metal processing. Helium is another example of hidden complexity. It is critical to semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, including the components that sit inside inverters, control systems, communications gear and power electronics. A world struggling to keep industrial gases, precision manufacturing and shipping lanes functioning is not a world in which an energy transition becomes frictionless.

This is why the idea that a Middle East energy crisis automatically strengthens the case for a rapid renewable buildout is too simplistic. The crisis does not merely raise the price of oil and gas. It raises the price of the material world. The past four weeks have significantly increased the budgets of every project in New Zealand’s generation pipeline.

Greenbushes hard-rock lithium lime in Western Australia - A lot of diesel is burnt here.

Finance

The second error is financial. Large buildouts do not happen because people write aspirational opinion pieces. They happen because capital is available, confidence is high, supply chains are functioning, and developers can see an acceptable risk-adjusted return.

In a world headed toward recession, tighter credit and higher risk premiums, that becomes much harder. Capital-intensive projects are highly sensitive to inflation, interest rates and delivery risk. Recent years have already shown how quickly major projects can be delayed, repriced or cancelled when financing conditions tighten and supply chains deteriorate.

This matters for New Zealand because we are not attempting an energy transition in a vacuum. We are attempting it at the edge of the world, with a weakening exchange rate, dependent on imported components, imported fuels, imported heavy equipment, imported technology and a global cost of capital we do not control. In that context, “just build more renewables” is not a strategy. It is an evasion of the real question, which is how an island nation at the bottom of the South Pacific secures reliable energy essential to a functional economy during an era of geopolitical and material upheaval.

The war in Iran is creating chaos in highly leveraged markets that crave certainty.

Import dependence

Electrification in New Zealand risks trading one form of import dependence for another, in some respects less diverse, supply chain.

China now dominates much of the world’s renewable energy manufacturing. Europe’s manufacturing base is already under pressure, and geopolitical disruption of this magnitude could be the final blow.

Meanwhile China, although far more energy aware, is not immune to the same physical realities, declining resource quality, higher extraction costs, tighter energy markets and rising transport costs. If diesel and marine bunker prices rise materially, those costs will ultimately be passed through to customers in a market that is already highly concentrated.

Large-scale electrification does not necessarily provide long-term energy sovereignty; it is bulk-buying embedded energy on a decadal subscription plan.

Now almost exclusively made in China.

The physics - System costs:

Now, at the risk of killing a sacred cow, I am going to challenge one of the most strongly held beliefs in New Zealand. I appreciate that this is going to be unpopular because the implications are uncomfortable and upend the entire vision many hold for the future. But I want this to be an honest and authentic discussion.

At the most basic level, without factoring in the energy crisis that is developing as a result of events in the Middle East, there are far more fundamental reasons, grounded in physics, as to why the accelerate the transition narrative will not deliver the outcomes we hope for.

It is true that intermittent sources of generation can generate low marginal-cost electricity once built. But that is not the same thing as saying the whole system gets cheaper as more intermittent generation is added.

At a system level, increased penetration of highly variable generation requires more transmission, more firming, more reserves, more storage, more curtailment, more power electronics, more balancing, and more grid stability services.

This is exactly why the Huntly coal plant is under-utilised but so critically necessary. It is also why we are again talking about a multibillion-dollar battery in the form of Lake Onslow pumped hydro. Which is another project that will need a tremendous amount of diesel, and after the past four weeks a substantially bigger budget.

We simply trade fuel costs for system costs, and system costs rise non-linearly as the percentage of intermittent generation in the system increases.

Note, I am excluding hydro and geothermal here as they are either baseload in the form of geothermal, or both baseload and firming in the form of hydro. As such they are excellent systems that integrate well with the grid and do not need a wide range of support services to meet the needs of a modern society.

Trading this - High LCOE, low system cost energy for….

For this low LCOE, high system cost energy.

The physics – Net energy surplus:

Almost exclusively the public discussion assumes that replacing coal and gas generation with wind and solar is a simple one-for-one substitution.

This is overly simplistic. It overlooks the importance of net energy surplus. This is a systems question, not just a question of technology substitution.

A turbine on its own may provide a respectable amount of energy. Similarly a panel on its own may look attractive. Yet what matters for society is the energy provided by the system as a whole once intermittency, storage, curtailment, redundancy, network stabilisation and system maintenance are included.

The more complex a system becomes, and the more components that need to be added to make it work, the more energy it consumes to operate, which in turn reduces the net energy available to society.

Electricity is an incredibly high-quality form of energy, this is unquestionably true. It is very low entropy and easily applied to produce work with minimal losses, but not all forms of generation are created equal.

Taking highly disordered, high entropy, sources of energy such as wind and solar, which are highly dispersed and have low energy density, then upgrading them to produce electricity is an incredibly resource intensive activity. An activity that is also energetically costly. A cost that is largely underwritten by the hydrocarbons that these systems seek to replace.

Intermittent sources of generation reduce the historical net energy surplus we have enjoyed over the past few decades, and as such there is less net energy generated for society which in turn lowers our standard of living.

Wealth is in essence the ability to create highly improbably states by dissipating energy. The more energy surplus we have to dissipate, after accounting for the energy used in generation, the more improbable a lifestyle we can live.

People born at the turn of the last century would have considered the lives we live today as being so improbable as to be unimaginable.

A society does not run on nameplate capacity. It runs on dependable surplus.

This is not to say that intermittent generation has no place in our lives there are countless examples where it is a great low-cost solution to various problems. On the farm to offset irrigation costs, or to add storm resilience. On the house to reduce the power bill or to go off grid, on the caravan, or to power a remote rural broadband system. As just a few examples.

But to think it can scale to power an industrialised society is misguided and goes a long way to explain why after so much wind and solar buildout our power prices in New Zealand have never been higher and we are deindustrialising at an ever increasing pace.

Energy sovereignty

The risk with the “electrify everything now” narrative is that it takes a valid observation and draws the wrong conclusion from it.

The valid observation is that geopolitical shocks expose us to the very real danger of dependence on imported hydrocarbons. But the false conclusion is that any accelerated buildout of wind and solar must therefore improve resilience.

It may help in the long term, if applied with careful consideration to the system level implications, but in the short to medium term that is far from guaranteed if the buildout itself depends on the same disrupted shipping lanes, the same diesel-intensive mining chains, the same strained materials markets, the same industrial gases and the same fragile global capital markets.

A systems response would be more sober. It would ask which energy sources can actually be expanded with the least imported complexity.

It would ask how to preserve dispatchable capacity and fuel security during disruption.

It would ask whether hydro, geothermal, domestic gas storage, demand response, local maintenance capability and strategic inventories might do more for resilience in the near term than headline megawatts of intermittent capacity.

It would ask how to reduce exposure to global fragility, not merely how to substitute one imported technology for another.

The Middle East conflict is indeed an inflection point. But not because it proves New Zealand should launch blindly into a mass intermittent renewable buildout. It is a watershed moment because it reminds us that energy is not just about generation. It is about the entire industrial web required to build, maintain and finance a functioning society. If we respond to a systems crisis with siloed thinking, we will make ourselves more fragile, not less.

This is not an argument against household solar or sensible local resilience measures. There has never been a better time to improve household energy security with rooftop solar, backup systems, wood supply, water storage or other practical measures. But these are household-level adaptations, not a national industrial strategy.

What New Zealand needs now is not technological evangelism but systems thinking. And systems thinking begins with a simple admission that wind and solar do not exist outside the industrial economy. They are made of it.

The countries that are likely to fare best in a more turbulent world will be those with the broadest range of domestic energy options, combined with the ability to process and utilise them, and the least exposure to increasingly fragile global supply chains.

Let’s make New Zealand energy self sufficient.

P.s.

There is no shortage of things happening in the world right now that are worthy of analysis.

Producing these articles is simply a hobby for me. If you find value in these pieces, the best way to support this work is by reading, sharing, and engaging with them.

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Thanks as always.

Larry