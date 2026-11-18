Huntly’s 403MW Unit 5 combined cycle gas turbine - the last of a kind in New Zealand - Will we have sufficient fuel available to run it this winter?

The size of the tank matters, but so does the size of the tap.

In recent years the commentary around New Zealand’s domestic gas supply has primarily been a discussion about how much we have left – the stocks. We seldom consider flows - how much we can supply at any given moment in time.

Over the next six months or so the gas market will undergo significant changes and flows will become just as important as stocks, probably even more so.

New issues will emerge from due to supply limitations that we have not had to confront before.

New Zealand’s wider energy system beyond gas is already becoming increasingly dynamic due to increased levels of intermittent generation in the electricity network. The flow dynamics appearing in the gas system will add another layer of complexity and make New Zealand’s energy system even more dynamic and complex to coordinate.

Supply and demand.

New Zealand’s domestic gas supply has not been this low since 1981 with current production levels at approximately 180TJ/day. However, in 1981 production was increasing as production from Maui ramped up, 45 years later it is falling as Maui’s closure looms.

On the demand side of the ledger sometime in March 2027 Methanex will cease production. Methanex is New Zealand’s single biggest consumer of natural gas, typically consuming around 30-40% of NZ’s annual gas production. Methanex also provides nearly all the demand flexibility in the system. In recent years Methanex has shut down over winter and released gas to the electricity market to shore up the electricity grid during peak winter demand.

Blue shows Methanex gas use. The orange shows gas use by the electricity system during winter. Methanex production curtailment frees up gas for the electricity market. Also note the overall gas production decline over this Jan 2023 to June 2025 data series.

On the supply side of the ledger in May 2027 the Maui gas field is expected to reach end of field life and to cease production after 46 years in operation.

Maui B platform (MPB) offshore Taranaki with the FPSO Whakaaropai in the background. The Whakaaropai was decommissioned in 2006. Twenty years later decommissioning aproaches for MPB. Source Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand

On face value the closure of Methanex re-allocates gas to the rest of the market initially but the closure of Maui a couple of months later removes about 60% of this re-allocated supply from the market. Combine this with the overarching production decline from existing fields and the extra gas available as a result of Methanex’s closure becomes much smaller.

Much of the reporting on this topic still suggests there is a substantial net surplus when Maui closes and Methanex is out of the picture. I would suggest this is much less than expected. By mid 2027 the market will have slightly more supply liquidity but will have lost flexibility on the demand side.

Understanding the model.

The NZ natural gas market can be represented by a simple model. On the supply side are the remaining producing wells. In the middle is the gas storage system which is comprised of the Ahuroa gas storage facility and some line packing volume in the transmission system. On the demand side are gas consumers, each with their unique demand profiles.

There are however nuances to this simple model that will make it increasing difficult to operate in the absence of both Methanex and Maui.

Inflexible supply.

New Zealand’s natural gas supply has been largely inflexible for some time now. All of Taranaki’s larger gas fields are depleted and each have their own flow assurance issues. I have previously discussed this in “mature fields, fragile flows”, the key take away from that piece is that due to a combination of low reservoir pressures and liquid loading issues, the supply is largely inflexible and unable to be reduced, or increased, to match supply with demand. That is to say, essentially the tap is already wide open and there is little option to dial it up or down in response to changing demand.

Limited Storage.

The New Zealand gas market only has one gas storage facility called Ahuroa, which is located in central Taranaki. It is a former production reservoir that has been repurposed as a storage facility. Because it is a naturally occurring geological feature full of permeable sands it is dynamic and needs to be managed with care. Drawing down too much gas from storage increases of risks of water ingress and subsequent loss of storage volume. Forcing too much gas into storage, or cycling the between injection and extraction too fast, risks compressing sand zones within the reservoir and again losing storage volume.

There are a lot of numbers floating around about Ahuroa, but when we look at its operational history in recent years, we get a better feel for how much storage it has available and the rate at which stored gas can be withdrawn. The conclusion is that difference between recent upper and lower storage levels it is quite small at around 4.8PJ or approx. 5% of annual consumption in 2025.

Ahuroa gas annual gas storage trends 2020 to 2026 - Source Gas Industry Co.

Variable Demand.

While supply may be inflexible, demand is variable and New Zealand has approximately a 50TJ/day difference between summer and winter demand. The summer having lower demand and the winter having higher demand. There are two primary factors at play here. First, the electricity system uses more gas in the winter to supply the thermal generation needed to meet peak demand periods. This can increase a lot when the lakes are low. The 2024 versus 2026 winter generation mix chart below shows this clearly.

The amount of thermal (gas and coal fired) generation we use is still directly linked to hydro lake inflow. Low inflows can be mitigated somewhat by the addition of wind and solar generation but we still need multiple hour and multiple day firm dispatchable generation on cold still winter nights and extended period of low lake inflows - Source Transpower

The other factor is Fonterra’s seasonal demand. Despite significant electrification Fonterra still use a lot of gas in sync with the seasonal flows of milk. Gas demand ramps up in August peaking in October at around 20TJ/day and starts to reduce by December falling to its lowest levels in late May.

Fonterra gas demand profile for the past two seasons. Note that Fonterra is expecting to reduce their annual gas demand from 12PJ to 7PJ for the 26/27 dairy season due to the commissioning of the Whareroa electrode boilers and other electrification projects at sites in the North Island. However, surprisingly gas use data from the past couple of months suggests that this is only reducing peak daily demand by about 5%. Which suggest that nearly as much gas is needed during peak processing periods as before.

Inflexible Supply, Limited Storage, Variable Demand.

The overall system model then becomes one that can be categorised as having wells that can’t change their delivery rates much at all, a small storage buffer in the middle, and a seasonal demand variability of around 30% of current supply.

With the departure of Methanex we will lose the swing producer. This changes the supply demand balance significantly. The system may have just enough annual gas supply in theory, but now with the potential emerging in 2027 for a seasonal over and under supply scenario.

Praying for rain.

As with everything in New Zealand it depends on the weather and how this all plays out will ultimately depend on how much it rains.

If, like this year, we have very healthy lake inflows next year I would expect that the market would behave as I lay out below, with the caveat that I do not have any specific insights to the commercial terms of gas contracts, so what follows is purely speculation on my behalf.

As of today Ahuroa’s storage currently sits at ~4PJ and is being drawn down (ref. Ahuroa gas annual gas storage trends chart above). Typically at this time of year storage is being built up, not drawn down which suggests the market is anticipating excess supply with the upcoming closure of Methanex.

March arrives and Methanex shuts down releasing around 50TJ/day of gas into the market at the same time that the gas market demand is at its seasonal low point. As much of the surplus supply as possible will be directed to storage, pushing Ahuroa storage levels up to around 7PJ (of which only ~4.8PJ will be available for withdrawal later). Ballance are able to continue to operate the Kapuni ammonia urea plant as we head into winter. Any surplus take or pay gas that can’t be sent to storage or on sold to Ballance and the wider gas market has to be used in the electricity system.

May arrives and Maui ceases production removing around 30TJ/day of gas supply from the system just as we head into winter. The market is no longer oversupplied and supply mostly balances with demand just before heading into winter.

Healthy lake inflow scenario - As we then head into winter, and if lake levels are being maintained, electricity demand on the gas system is relatively low. The Kapuni ammonia urea plant continues to operate on short term month by month gas supply contracts and there is sufficient fuel to run Huntly’s combined cycle gas turbine, commonly known as Unit 5, for firm electricity generation.

Low lake inflow scenario - Inversely if the lake inflows fall or storage levels are low the demand for gas by the electricity system increases. The ammonia urea plant is unable to secure gas and needs to cease production. In the worst case by late winter the gas system can’t physically deliver enough instantaneous flow, even when drawing down from Ahuroa storage, to run the 403MW Huntly Unit 5 combined cycle gas turbine at its minimum efficient output of around 200MW.

Exacerbating the firming problem.

NZ has been adding a lot of wind and solar generation to the energy mix over the past couple of years and initial data from Transpower suggests that this is helping to conserve water in the hydro schemes.

It is also lowering the utilisation of the thermal gas and coal fired generation which makes the economics of retaining and maintaining these units in a state of operational readiness increasingly difficult.

Due to a combination of low utilisation, the gas system deliverability risks discuss earlier in this article, and global demand for gas turbines being at an all-time high Genesis are understandably reviewing the future of Unit 5.

Genesis Chief Executive Malcolm Johns recently told shareholders “As we and others build new renewable generation, and with the recent addition of extra water storage now in play, and in an energy-only market context, it is challenging to currently see an attractive commercial case for Unit 5 beyond the very near term.”

Simultaneously, and somewhat ironically, the Electricity Authority (EA) closed its consultation on improving incentives for long-duration firming this week.

The EA notes that New Zealand’s hydro storage is relatively limited, domestic gas availability has declined, and intermittent wind and solar make up a growing share of generation. Backup resources that are not dependent on the weather or seasonal variability sit mostly unused in average years can face weak investment signals, even though dry-year or extended-lull risks remain in severe scenarios if demand outpaces supply.

What this ultimately means is that the risk premium will likely reappear in the wholesale electricity market due to concerns about a lack of backup generation in winter. Over time wholesale prices end up influencing what New Zealand’s homes and businesses pay for electricity through retail contracts.

In the right place, in the right amount, at the right time.

Energy is only has value to society when it can be converted into useful work.

For this to occur we need we need to differentiate between energy, which is the capacity to do work, and power, with the rate at which energy can be transformed into useful work.

New Zealand’s falling percentage of firm, dispatchable, on demand generation is a power problem. We saw this play out this year on the 27th July as just one of a few examples this winter where we had a lot of energy available stored behind dams, but because it was a cold still winter night we were running out of machine capacity to convert that energy into power. As such we were depending on those low utilisation gas and coal plants to keep the lights on.

I tend to think these moments are important signals amongst a lot of noise. These are indications that the system is under pressure, with little reserve capacity. Signals like the 27th of July suggest that the peaks are getting bigger at the same time the equipment we rely on to meet those peaks may not have sufficient fuel supply. For NZ Inc. a lot rides on how this plays out and how we chose to respond.

Everything has to go well.

If it rains regularly and none of the gas fields have an unexpected outage or an asset integrity issue emerges, we’ll probably be ok. But we must understand that there is zero float in the system and that this is not just an issue for gas users, it is also an issue for electricity users.

The flow dynamics emerging in the gas system are another layer of complexity and fragility being added to the New Zealand energy system. LNG does not address this issue as it is still a couple of years away even if a decision was to be made today. The only solution at hand is to be aware of the situation and do what you can individually to be prepared, other than that pray for rain.

P.s.

Life continues to be incredibly busy and I have been travelling a lot - collapsing space and time so to speak. As a result the article production levels have suffered. There is so much to write about on the back of the election, the uncertainty that brings and the many things afoot in the energy system. I hope find some time to write more in the coming weeks.

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Larry