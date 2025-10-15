Every second, the grid performs a miracle of balance, matching the work of turbines, wind farms, and water wheels to the flick of a switch in your living room.

Integrating intermittent generation into the electricity grid is easy when their is not a lot of it.

However, this becomes much harder as the levels of intermittent generation as a percentage of the total grid increase. Importantly, this is not a linear relationship and the complexity increases exponentially.

Northland solar swings.

Each week Transpower, the grid operator, issue a market operations weekly report. Each issue has a fascinating insights section, well…. it’s fascinating to an energy nerd like me at least.

This weeks edition talks about the challenges of integrating solar when it can have large and very rapid fluctuations in output as clouds pass over the panels. I will quote it verboten because they do a great job of explaining the issue.

Northland currently has 55 MW of installed grid-scale solar capacity, more than any other region. This is due to increase to 96 MW by early 2026. If planned projects are delivered to schedule, this could increase to over 200 MW by the end of 2026. The output of this generation can be very volatile at short timescales. This can cause issues with management of grid security and voltage in the region. This is similar to the issue of wind generation fluctuations that we highlighted in our 6 July Weekly Insight, except that fluctuations in solar output can happen much more quickly than for wind. These fluctuations are driven primarily by cloud cover, and can be extreme if two or more solar farms experience changes in cloud cover concurrently. Volatility is increased if individual solar farms are large or if solar farms are located close to each other. Figure 1 below left shows the 15 largest changes in solar generation within a 5-minute period that have been observed in Northland since the start of 2025. During this period, installed solar generation in Northland has increased from 30 MW to 55 MW. The two largest swings were observed on 31 August and are shown in Figure 2, below right. Between 13:49 and 13:54, solar output dropped by 34 MW. This is an equivalent drop in generation to a tripping of the Ngawha B geothermal power station. Due to the causes of these fluctuations and the short timescales on which they can occur, it is not realistic to forecast them. They therefore require real time management by the National Coordination Centre, who have also helped prepare this insight.

Fluctuations in solar generation can also cause challenges for frequency management. Unlike voltage which can vary by region, frequency depends on the supply and demand balance across the entire grid. Current installed solar capacity in Aotearoa is 160 MW. This is due to rise to over 220 MW by early 2026. If planned projects are delivered to schedule, this could increase to over 700 MW by the end of 2026. At a national scale, total solar generation is less volatile relative to total installed capacity than for Northland. This is due to the greater number of solar farms and their greater geographic diversity. However the magnitude of solar generation fluctuations is still significant, and will become more so with much larger solar farms being built and solar becoming a larger part of the generation mix. Figure 3 below left shows the 15 largest changes in total solar generation within a 5-minute period that have been observed nationally since the start of 2025. During this period, installed solar generation has increased from 116 MW to 160 MW. The largest swing was observed on 29 August and is shown in Figure 4, below right. Between 09:31 and 09:35, solar output dropped by 58 MW. This is roughly twice the range of the ±15 MW frequency keeping band that is intended to regulate frequency within 5-minute dispatch periods. Had the NI and SI frequency keepers been in the midpoint of this range, i.e. system frequency was close to 50Hz, this change is almost twice the available frequency keeping capacity available to offset system variability intra-dispatch.

System frequency is supported by the performance of the Asset Owner Performance Obligations (AOPO) placed in the ‘Common Quality’ sections of the Code (Part 8). All generators subject to the frequency AOPO’s must support frequency management within the normal band (49.8 – 50.2 Hz). As a result, system frequency deviations do not yet arise from solar fluctuations. However, the frequency keeper and AOPO response are effectively finite resources, the capability of which could be exceeded in future by the system’s increasing intermittent generation fleet. Batteries are a potential way of managing frequency and voltage with these large and sudden changes in solar generation output. The current market system is not designed to dispatch batteries on the short timescales that would be required, but the Electricity Authority is working on regulatory changes to help address these issues. See for example the Battery Energy Storage Systems Roadmap. The changing power system and its impacts on managing voltage and frequency are being worked on under the Future Security and Resilience work program.

I’m confident that the talented and innovative engineers working away behind the scenes in Transpower and the EDB’s (Electricity Distribution Businesses) will find a way to solve this problem.

However, this will require more systems, more equipment and more monitoring. All of which adds complexity. With complexity comes fragility and costs.

This is a good example of what I was describing in my recent piece called “System Costs”.

Solar may have a short run marginal cost of production that is essentially zero, but it needs more and more support systems as more of it is added to the grid, and these all additional systems have operational, maintenance and capital costs that needs to be recovered.

Solar will light our days, but it won’t lighten our power bills. The hidden cost is the machinery that makes the sun’s rhythm match our own.

Hat tip to the team at Transpower for these great weekly nuggets.

Thanks

Larry