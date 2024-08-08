There has been a flood of news this week of various large businesses considering closure or temporarily shutting down due wildly high electricity prices across the country.

Oji Fiber Solutions to close their Penrose plant that uses recycled paper to make cardboard cartons for export products. 75 jobs at stake.

Open Country Dairy are not planning closure but say that the current situation makes their growth plans tenuous.

Manawa Energy have requested a halt on trading, saying it expects to downgrade its earnings outlook because of adverse conditions in wholesale energy markets and the likely need to make a provision for an uncertain customer debt.

Winstone Pulp International shuts its Karioi Pulp mill and Tangiwai sawmill for two weeks – and possibly permanently.

For context, please consider you home power bill. Likely you will be paying somewhere between 25-30 cents per KWh (kilowatt hour). This equates to $250-300 / MWh (megawatt hour).

The following picture shows the per MWh wholesale electricity prices on Tuesday morning this week.

Why is this happening?

This is a function of three key factors:

Low South Island Lake levels. The lakes are currently sitting at ~55% of their normal levels for this time of the year. Natural Gas production is low and there is insufficient supply to meet demand. This is driving the gas price up to approx. four times the usual price. This is in turn making gas generated electricity expensive. We are burning coal flat out to compensate for lake levels and gas supply shortages. This is expensive energy as it has imported from overseas. Landed costs after shipping, trucking and train cartage will be much higher than the global market index.

This highlights how vulnerable we are with weather systems alternating be El Nino and La Nina, natural gas supplies dwindling and global coal demand skyrocketing (mostly driven by China and India).

We urgently need rain in the South Island.

Yesterday Leighton Smith interviewed Bryan Leyland who owns and operates a 970KW hydro scheme in Golden Bay. Bryan is always insightful and candid.

The take home comment from this interview was that if we don’t get significant rain in the South Island hydro lake catchments within 4-6 weeks the lake levels will bottom out and we will have a 10% deficit in electrical generation capacity.

This will lead to rotating blackouts across the country. This means that your power will be turned off for a few hours each day at different times. The implications of this would be massive.

Political Implications.

Last October, directly after the election, I wrote the following in Post Election Energy Breakdown.

I do however foresee that energy will become a key, and potentially decisive issue, that will plague this government over the coming term as grid fragility, gas supply issues and geopolitical tensions make the standard of living Kiwi’s aspire to even more tenuous.