Transpower, New Zealand’s high voltage transmission system operator provides a regular energy security outlook report. The most recent report can be found here.

These reports are interesting because they look the ability of our electricity system to meet the predicted demand in relation to how much generation we expect to have.

The report uses probabilistic modelling of storage in the form of water, gas, coal and batteries, as they become more prevalent. The model also considers generation available, inflow predictions and fuel logistics. Out of this comparison we get electricity risk curves (ERC’s).

Electricity risk curves essentially tell us what scenarios may lead to there being insufficient supply to meet demand, which in the worst case could lead to blackouts.

Base case ERC for September 25th 2025

The dark green band represents the secure zone of operations where there is a very low risk of shortage. If we drop into the amber zone, we are ok provided the lake inflows remain at average levels, thermal fuel is available, and none of our larger generation equipment fails.

Transpower use stochastic simulations of thousands of inflows and generation paths to develop this model. Once the base case is established using all the system information currently available, they can then run a series of predictive runs that model a wide range of scenarios like lower than predicted inflows, less gas availability, a peaker plant breakdown, etc.

Winter of 2026

There is currently concern about the winter of 2026 for a few reasons.

We are losing generation:

Stratford TCC combined cycle gas plant is being retired.

Less co-gen generation from Fonterra as part of their electrification.

Depleting gas supply.

Reductions in storage available at Ahuroa gas storage facility.

We are increasing demand:

Fonterra’s boiler electrifications add significant late winter demand.

NZ steels electric arc furnace adds significant year-round demand.

However, I’m not so sure about the net demand as we are also losing industrial users due to business closures which are particularly prevalent in the forestry products sector.

As noted in Generation Investment Pipeline I estimate that we will have about 83MW less generation available in the coming year.

Notes - Combined cycle gas capacity factor is based on a historical mid merit scenario which is lower than the baseload capacity factor would be. This is in part due to the way it is deployed and secondly because we are struggling to get the gas to supply it. The co-gen capacity factor is calculated as peak output vs annual generation. It only runs part of the year hence the low capacity factor.

As discussed many times, in the absence of gas we increasingly turn to coal simply because it is relatively cheap, storable and reliable. This is why the gentailers have all collaborated on both the life extension of the 250MW Huntly Rakine unit 3 and a larger coal stockpile at Huntly.

The Commerce Commission are making the performative gesture of subjecting these two initiatives to review, but the reality is that they are necessary, and Commerce Commission has no option but to approve them. Which says a lot about our market design, but that’s a topic for another day.

So, how does the winter of 2026 look with and without the Rakine unit 3 and the coal to fuel it?

Winter of 2026 ERC’s

For the winter of 2026 Transpower warn us of the following changes in their modelling.

The Electricity Risk Curves (ERCs) have lifted for most months in 2026 relative to the August update, predominantly due to a decrease in gas storage levels.

A significant decrease in Ahuroa gas storage, and a slight increase to the current coal stockpile.

Stratford TCC is modelled to exit at the earlier of its estimated remaining operating hours being exhausted or its announced decommissioning at the end of 2025, depending on the inflow sequence.

The most significant change in this update to the ERCs is the decrease in modelled thermal generation capability over most months in 2026 as a result of decreased gas storage levels. As a result, the ERCs have increased during 2026 as there is a net increase in hydro storage drawdown relative to the last update.

Modelled gas storage levels have decreased to 3.4 PJ as of the beginning of September and could fuel a large, combined cycle gas plant at full output for ~2 months (ignoring draw down rates) or a peaker for ~5 months.

Again, we see the effects of our depleting gas supply and as a result get a feel for how sensitive our electricity system is to thermal generation without the 3rd Rakine unit.

Transpower advise that without the 3rd Rakine unit having its life extended:

“31 of the 93 SSTs cross the Watch curve in January-July 2026. This assumes the third Rankine unit retires in January 2026 and the market supplements the existing coal stockpile at its maximum import capability to maintain increased thermal generation during low hydro inflows”.

Simulated Storage Trajectories without the 3rd Rankine unit at Huntly.

However, when re-modelled with the inclusion of the 3rd Rakine unit things improve substantially.

The risk curves have decreased in the Rankine Remains scenario as this assumes the market has access to more thermal generation capacity. The decrease in risk curves results in four SSTs briefly crossing the Watch curve in 2026, where 31 SSTs crossed it under the base case. The scenario results in no SSTs crossing the Alert or Emergency curves in 2025 or 2026.

We clearly see here just how critical the role of coal fired generation currently is in New Zealand’s electrical system, and how important maintenance is to ensure the reliability of our aging thermal fleet.

The winter of 2026 could still be a very close-run thing if we don’t get enough rain, but we can rest a bit easier knowing that we will still have the 3rd Rakine unit.

P.s. - I am still considering the Frontier report and the flood of commentary that has come with it, much of this is misguided and misses the nuance of our systems physical characteristics. Watch this space for more on this in the future.

In the meantime, there is a more significant report that I also want to address, The Implications of Oil and Gas Field Decline Rates by the IEA. This one has far wider implications for all of us.

Thanks as always for reading, liking, sharing and furthering the discussion.

Larry