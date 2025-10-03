New Zealand Energy

Rafe Champion
1d

Look out for the wind drought trap when you run down coal and other base load providers until they fall below the amount of base load required overnight and you need some RE to make up the difference.

This The penetration of RE grows and it can be very impressive on sunny and windy days that on windless nights there is nothing. And check out the cost of storage to ride through a 16 hour night.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-abc-of-intermittent-energy

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap

Stephen Reynolds
1d

So when next year do you see the blame game starting? Shano and NZF are laying the problem at the feet of the gentailers and calling for reNationalisation. No ideas National can't even accept the (bad) recommendations of a report they commissioned. ACT will blame the ETS and the prior government's Oil & Gas exploration ban. Labour may have some policy and the greens will want us to go all in one wind & solar. And it's an election year. We couldn't call for a better scenario.

