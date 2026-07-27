New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Tony Brunt's avatar
Tony Brunt
3d

I pleaded with a Labour Party MP last week that New Zealand industry, and especially manufacturing, needed more firming capacity, more power headroom in midwinter -ideally another Huntly. This was like red rag to a bull. Trendy renewables are the only acceptable solution. "That will never happen," she said. I had spoken blasphemy.

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Bruce Mckay's avatar
Bruce Mckay
3d

One question… how much available geothermal is there left? The Taupo field looks fully built out with only marginal increases… nothing more in Northland or Kawerau… so where does it come from…

Eric Crampton think you just drill and hit fuild pops out… but it’s way more complex than that…

Any thoughts?

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