New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Christopher / Chaim's avatar
Christopher / Chaim
10h

I'm slowly becoming aware of the biophysical aspect to energy, thanks for talking about it.

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Juergen's avatar
Juergen
10h

First thought: Oil is to our economy what water is to our life. Now let me read your post.

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