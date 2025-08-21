Economics is the topic de jure this week, with the RBNZ lowering the Official Cash Rate OCR 25 basis points to 3.0%.

I have generally been reluctant to go too deep into economics because it’s not my wheelhouse and I find it quite abstract in many ways. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t fully understand it.

On the face of it, it also seem somewhat confounding that the OCR is lowered, which in theory should:

Lower borrowing costs.

Weaken the dollar and strengthen net exports.

Lower discount rates, raising asset valuations. Investors take more risks, and households feel wealthier, both from rising asset values and extra disposable income from lower interest payments.

Banks’ balance sheets improve on the back of rising asset prices which in turn supports increased credit supply.

The psychology of the nation improves because we feel wealthier watching our house valuations go up.

To quote Bernard Hickey “we have a housing market with bits tacked on,” which certainly seems to be the case.

But when we factor energy into this equation, things start to get a bit contradictory.

Today we import all our refined fuels and quite a bit of coal. We also import all our wind turbines, solar panels and batteries. It therefore seems counter intuitive to me that weakening the dollar would improve net exports by much when considering the balance of trade?

Domestically we’ve also seen energy prices in all forms rise steeply, which is inflationary and will definitely dampen the stimulatory effects of an OCR drop to some extent.

Perhaps energy has a bigger role to play than just being a supply-side shock in conflict with the OCR demand-management mechanism.

Perhaps we should consider the role of energy in the economy as highly significant, particularly it’s impact on productivity?

Neoclassical Economics.

Before I start down this road, I know I’m going to attract criticism, but I’ll go there anyway because I find it interesting and you may too. The magic of this forum is in the discussions and the learnings.

Neoclassical Economics.

Neoclassical economics considers the central factors of production to be capital and labor. Neoclassical theory can also factor in things like land as capital and has a third factor know as TFP or Total Factor Productivity.

The Cobb-Douglas production function represents production Y as being a function of Total Factor Productivity A x labour L x capital K.

In the Cobb-Douglas production function, TFP (A), ironically is essentially the part not explained by the measured outputs of capital and labour. It’s also known as the Solow residual.

Energy Aware Economics

Nothing in the economy happens without energy. In that sense energy is the economy.

Production, by definition, requires the processing of energy and materials according to the laws of thermodynamics.

It is through this lens that I came across the work of an economist named Steve Keen. Steve Keen captured my attention with the line “Labour without energy is a corpse; capital without energy is a sculpture”. It struck me as a great analogy and makes immediate sense.

I came across a Substack from Steve that can be found here. In this article he rearranges the Cobb-Douglas production function to a production function that recognises the role of energy in production. What struck me when reading through his logic was that TFP is actually the amount of energy which is converted into useful work by the representative machine (capital) at a given time.

The production function he arrived at is as follows:

Here we get production Y as being a function of labour L x energy applied to labour E L x the energy conversion efficiency e L . This is multiplied by capital K x energy applied to capital E K x the energy conversion efficiency e K .

This makes perfect sense. For example, if I want to dig swimming pool sized holes and my productivity is measured by the number of holes I dig each day, I have a couple of options.

I can have a big breakfast (E L) and invest some capital to buy a shovel. I then dig like crazy and, at the end of day one, I have dug a quarter of a hole.

Or I can have a big breakfast (E L ) and invest some capital in a 10-tonne excavator. I then put some super energy dense diesel (E K ) into my reasonably efficient excavator (e L ) and dig like crazy. At the end of day one I have dug five holes. I could also afford to stop for lunch and two smokos.

The New Zealand Context

In June this year Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway said economists have failed to make a strong case for what New Zealand could look like with a more productive economy.

Productivity growth has averaged just 0.2% over the past decade, lagging behind other countries despite a global slowdown. For some of those years, Conway was director of economic research at the now-defunct Productivity Commission and told RNZ he felt partly to blame for the lack of progress. “That's been a vexing question for me, and I feel a little responsible. I think the economics community in New Zealand hasn't really sort of put forward a coherent vision of what a high productivity, high wage economy would look like,” he said.

From my perspective a coherent vision of what a high productivity, high wage economy would be one that has abundant cheap energy, with capital fully utilised and businesses looking to expand because they are reaching the limits of their productive capacity.

I’m sceptical at this time about how much impact the OCR will have in stimulating the economy.

I see our economy as being energy constrained. There’s a lot of capital invested in factories and industrial plants that are not operating at anywhere near full capacity. Demand management, in particular is curtailing production.

We have seen Tiwai and Methanex shut down or reduce production for extended periods to make electricity available to the grid during winter peaks. We will shortly see the Ballance ammonia urea plant shut down, hopefully temporarily, due to being unable to secure a gas supply contract.

At a smaller scale I recently heard of a plastics manufacturing business that is shutting down intermittently if the electricity price get too high. The facilities staff idle the plant and wait until the price came down enough to resume production.

I am certain there are hundreds of other businesses producing much less than they could if they were able access more or cheaper energy. This is NZ’s most pressing productivity problem.

The EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) is working hard on the energy conversion efficient (e K ) part of the equation above, and doing a good job, but increasing this from a factor of 0.4 to 0.5 has minimal impact if the energy applied to capital (E K ) has halved.

To increase our productivity and by association GDP we need more energy, ideally domestically produced. This will allow our machines to operate at full capacity once more. At that point the OCR cuts will be much more likely to have the effect the RBNZ hopes they will.

