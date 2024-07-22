I started this substack a bit less than a year ago. My first two posts highlighted concerns about New Zealand’s energy security, specifically our natural gas reserves. A link to those articles can be found here, Cooking with the gas! Or maybe not? and Hopium.

At the time there were concerns that New Zealand’s natural gas reserves profile showed that we had less than 10 years of gas supply left. Industries bodies were raising the alarm and large industrial consumers were watching the situation closely.

However, the Ministry of Business Employment and Innovation, under the previous Government, assured us that there was nothing to worry about because “they are from the Government and they are here to help”, hat tip to Ronald Regan.

Specifically, I quote this article.

Government officials have clarified a statement that appeared to suggest the country might have less than 10 years’ gas reserves remaining, making clear that was based on an assumption that they believe is not accurate. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) stated in a report earlier this month that estimated gas reserves had now “dropped below 10 years of remaining use for the first time”. That was based on an industry estimate that New Zealand had 1635 petajoules of commercially-exploitable reserves, and an assumption that the country would consume an average of 200 petajoules (PJ) of gas over the next 10 years. The report noted while the country had been using gas at that average rate over the past 10 years, consumption dropped to 145PJ last year, down from 155PJs in 2021 and 183PJs in 2020. MBIE gas policy manager Dominic Kebbell confirmed the 200PJ demand estimate was “not an accurate reflection of current gas use” and further clarified the ministry expected demand for fossil gas would “continue to decline as more renewable energy becomes available”. Instead of showing a risk of gas reserves running out within 10 years, “the reserves data shows we have enough fossil gas to support New Zealand through the transition to a fully renewable system,” Kebbell said.

Fast forward less than a year and where are we now?

In May this year the Energy Minister Simeon Brown sounded the alarm over rapidly dwindling gas supplies with reserves and announced a “Gas Security Response Group”. The group was made up of the big suppliers with a view to looking how increasing supply can be achieved.

After approx. 3 months of meetings, increasing the supply remains elusive and now the group has been expanded to include the big consumers with a view to reducing demand. As I have mentioned before reducing demand is code of de-industrialization.

The first report from the group can be found here Proactive Report Back to Cabinet.

There are some interesting insights in the heavily redacted report that give a good clue as to how bad the situation is.

Critical services such as hospitals and schools are very unlikely to have their supply reduced as they use relatively small amounts of gas, but they may face higher prices.

More of your tax dollars in the health budget will go into energy and less into treatment. Unless you’re in the South Island and have a hospital boiler fueled by coal.

In the first instance any gas shortage would likely be managed through demand reduction by large industrial consumers (e.g. Methanex). There is no need at this stage for the Government to consider rationing of gas.

Demand reduction and rationing… The golden days of increasing prosperity and opportunity have come to an end. Scarcity in all forms will be the theme of New Zealand’s future.

The demand reduction the market will need to provide is likely to mean a change to how gas is priced at times of scarcity, meaning some gas users will have to pay more for their energy.

The reality of primary energy is that it has flow on effects to everything. This will reduce the productivity of New Zealand Inc. and will be inflationary across the board. It will likely first appear in electricity pricing as peaking generation costs increase. It will also mean that those currently using coal are unlikely to move to gas and some will potentially move back to coal.

For a Government planning to grow its way out of the post COVID debt situation this is a major blow. If energy is expensive productivity decreases and competitive advantage is eroded. This is a terrible situation economically.

There is no action Government can take that would have an immediate impact on gas supply, this will be dealt with by the market through demand reduction. However, it is essential to act now to put longer term actions in place to avoid having a repeat of this situation or a worse situation in future.

I suspect that in large part the lack of action is due to the poor advice given by MBIE, especially if it is as poor as the advice we were given last year. One has to wonder what the Gas Policy department at MBIE was actually doing with their time if they could not see this coming.

The Government can take actions now to improve investment conditions upstream to bring more domestic gas supply online in future.

This I am very skeptical about. As I have written about in the past, our politics has become so ideologically possessed that the risk of a left leaning Government, beholden to the whims of a minor coalition partner, taking a completely different direction in a couple of years is too large for investors.

We propose that the Group remain convened as a forum for discussing potential issues and managing progress on key actions. Officials are also in the process of expanding the membership by inviting Fonterra, New Zealand Steel, Ballance and Oji to ensure greater representation of major gas users.

The group is being expanded because these are the industries that are going to be directly affected initially. The roll call of industries impacted reads like this. Dairy, steel, fertilizer, pulp and paper. Increasing production costs, energy scarcity that prevents growth and reduced competitive advantage will have huge effects on these industries. This all hits the bottom line hard which means less crown revenue, less public services, more Government debit and even tougher times for New Zealand households.

This news comes in spite of the bureaucrats, we pay handsomely with our hard earn taxes, to keep an eye on such things telling us only a year ago that “we have enough fossil gas to support New Zealand through the transition to a fully renewable system”. “You had one job” immediately comes to mind.

This is the bit that frustrates me so much. None of this is a surprise and is yet another example of our public institutions completely failing. They don’t just get it spectacularly wrong, they also gaslight us with unsubstantiated nonsense.

Some things are too important to be messed up and this is one of those things. This will affect everyone that calls New Zealand home. We all want our kids to have bright futures. Those who are supposed to be monitoring the things that are fundamental to the future have once again let us down.\