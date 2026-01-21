This is part two of a four-part series that takes a high-level walk through the New Zealand energy system and what we can expect for the year ahead. This week, I take a closer look at natural gas.

Setting the scene

“The tendency is to assume that the future will look much like the recent past — right up to the point it doesn’t.” — Howard T. Odum

Natural gas emerged as a major energy source in New Zealand with the 1959 discovery of the Kapuni gas field in Taranaki, followed by the introduction of a national gas distribution network in 1970.

The arrival of domestic gas supply provided fertile ground for industrial growth — because energy always precedes industry.

Kapuni was followed a decade later by the discovery of the offshore Maui gas field in 1969. Maui was among the largest offshore gas fields in the world at the time, and extraordinarily large relative to the size of New Zealand’s economy. Together, Maui and Kapuni transformed the country’s economic trajectory and enabled a wide range of energy-intensive industries to emerge. These fields underpinned what could fairly be described as New Zealand’s age of abundance.

Taken in the early 1970s, this aerial photograph shows the semi-submersible drilling rig Sedco 135F. This was drilling appraisal holes to test the size of the giant Māui field, which had been found in 1969 by the drill ship Discoverer II . Source Te Ara The Encyclopedia of New Zealand

Both fields still operate today and, together with many others discovered in subsequent decades, continue to support New Zealand’s dairy, fertiliser, methanol, forestry, steel, food manufacturing, and electricity sectors.

The North Island reticulated gas network also supplies households with an energy source well loved by fans of long hot showers and perfectly grilled steaks. Southerners benefited too, via LPG transported by rail and ship for domestic bottles and industrial uses.

Using 2023 gas production figures and MBIE’s economic energy-intensity data, it has been estimated that domestic natural gas’s direct, indirect, and induced contribution to GDP could be as much as $76 billion, or around 20% of GDP, while directly and indirectly supporting approximately 500,000 jobs. Hat tip to Renée Jens for this excellent analysis.

But New Zealand’s future will not look like its recent past.

Decline

Our declining gas supply was the catalyst for this stock-take series, and I’ve commented on the issue of energy security repeatedly over the past year.

Year-on-year, gas reserves have been falling by roughly 20–25%, with annual reserve write-downs consistently exceeding annual production. Production itself is dropping rapidly.

Daily gas production - Source Gas Industry Company

Early last year, based on decline rates, I predicted New Zealand would produce around 85 PJ of gas in 2025. I was slightly pessimistic, the final figure came in at 91.8 PJ. Even so, this represents a further 23% reduction from the 119 PJ produced in 2024.

For a detailed breakdown of reserves, see my June 2025 article “New Zealand 2025 – Gas Reserves Analysis.”

For context, daily gas production is now roughly half of what it was in 2019. This decline is not demand-driven. It is supply-constrained. We are producing essentially everything we can.

Despite the efforts of highly capable and committed operators working these fields, who are doing everything possible to extract more molecules, the reality is unavoidable: there simply isn’t enough gas. New Zealand’s industries are suffering as a result and are being forced into increasingly difficult decisions.

We are now firmly in the “suddenly” phase of the gradually, then suddenly Seneca cliff.

Where are we today?

At the start of 2025, New Zealand’s combined onshore and offshore gas production was approximately 250 TJ per day. By the end of the year, that had fallen to around 240 TJ per day.

On the surface, that does not sound catastrophic, and it reflects the enormous effort operators are making to slow the decline. But these headline numbers hide what is happening underneath.

New wells drilled at Greymouth’s Turangi field, additional wells at Todd’s McKee/Mangahewa field, along with compression upgrades and enhanced recovery techniques, temporarily boosted output.

Unfortunately, these gains are being more than offset by declines in the legacy Maui, Pohokura, Kupe, and Kapuni fields.

2025 gas production. A healthy uptick in production from McKee/Manahewa is encouraging but did not offset the steady decline from the other fields.

There are more things that can be done to increase the supply but these are more tweaks to optimise than fundamental large scale increases.

Exploration

In June, amendments to the Crown Minerals Act passed, reversing the previous government’s offshore oil and gas ban.

Strictly speaking, this was always more semantic than substantive. Offshore exploration was never completely banned; the change removed the government’s obligation to run regular block offers, and exploration could still occur within existing permit areas. That said, the policy shift had a pronounced chilling effect on investment.

Since June, only two companies have signalled interest in exploration. EnZed has taken up an offshore block in South Taranaki but currently has no drilling plans. Jetex is proposing an onshore two-well programme near Huntly, targeting the Kupakupa coal-seam gas play, subject to permitting and with drilling commitments within three years. They are also reportedly making progress in court to drill an oil and gas prospect near Eltham in Taranaki.

These developments are encouraging, but they are still years away from making any material contribution to domestic supply.

Beyond that, the exploration pipeline remains thin.

What’s in store for 2026

As noted earlier, we are now at the “suddenly” phase of decline, and the implications are profound.

The first major economic domino likely to fall is the Ballance Kapuni ammonia-urea plant. The plant has been operating on short-term supply contracts since September 2025. There may be further short-term contracts that allow operations to continue into winter, but if gas-fired electricity generation ramps up, which is highly likely, securing sufficient supply will become extremely difficult.

From an operator’s perspective, this creates an impossible environment. Do you proceed with expensive maintenance as planned, or defer it in the absence of supply certainty? Plants cannot operate in this mode indefinitely before certification, safety, and integrity requirements force a major capital spend, one that is unlikely to be justified without the assurance of a long-term gas supply contract.

This is a significant blow to Taranaki families. The plant employs around 120 people.

Ballance Kapuni ammonia urea plant.

In 2026, it is also anticipated that Methanex will close its remaining New Zealand operations. For those assuming this will free up large volumes of gas, caution is warranted.

Methanex’s closure is closely linked to the decline of the Maui gas field. Maui’s operator has indicated the field is likely to close at some point in 2026. Maui and Methanex have an almost one-to-one relationship between supply and demand, with only minor supplementation from Pohokura. As a result, the closure of Methanex would not release large volumes of gas to the wider market, particularly given ongoing declines from other fields.

This could affect a further ~200 Taranaki families. My thoughts are with all of you in these turbulent times.

Methanex methanol plant in North Taranaki

Downstream effects

As these closures occur, New Zealand’s gas market becomes smaller, tighter, and more volatile. The large, constant demand block, and in Methanex’s case the swing producer that stabilised winter markets, disappears.

Fewer molecules must now support transmission infrastructure and storage operations. NZEC’s planned additional storage at Tariki may improve flow dynamics, but this is not expected to come online before Q4 2026 at the earliest and represents another overhead in the system.

As supply falls, the unit cost of maintaining the gas network rises, increasing the risk of customer stranding as high-cost sections of the network are decommissioned. Vector, for example, is already forecasting no new gas connections from 2029.

Crown revenue has also taken a hit. Government royalties fell to $143.4 million in 2024–25, a 40.1% decline from the previous year, largely driven by falling petroleum production.

North Island natural gas network - source Firstgas

Is LNG the answer?

Unfortunately no, I think it’s a stop gap.

LNG imports are necessary in my opinion and will serve as a stop-gap to prevent the some of the economic damage. Infrastructure costs are modest relative to the scale of economic activity at risk and globally prices are trending down on the back of a lot of new supply coming online. But LNG will not replace domestic gas at anything like historic prices.

For a deeper dive on LNG, see my three-part LNG series. Part 1 - The scale of the problem , Part 2 - The logistics of importing LNG, Part 3 - What would it cost.

When things collapse, they collapse fast

I don’t like writing about this situation. It hurts my heart to think of all the people it is effecting and the wider impact it is already having on New Zealand. I regret sounding alarmist, this is not ideology, it is physics. Production requires both energy and matter, and we are running out of energy.

I have been warning of this trajectory for several years because when a system experiences a supply shock of this magnitude, collapse happens quickly. There are no solutions in 2026 that can be deployed fast enough to prevent the loss of industries that we are unlikely to ever see return. Meanwhile existing commercial customers should not expect price relief or easier contract renewals.

This is why I compare our situation to Germany after the loss of Russian gas. Only this week I read that Mercedes, following Volkswagen, is relocating production out of Germany to remain competitive amid persistently high energy prices. We may not manufacture cars, but we are seeing similar structural effects across our economy.

In closing

New Zealand’s net primary energy supply is falling, almost entirely due to the decline in natural gas.

At its core, our economy is a heat engine, applying energy to matter, to produce goods and services. Reduce energy, and you reduce production. It really is that simple.

We can attempt to financialise the economy, convince ourselves that selling houses to one another at ever-higher prices is productive, or imagine that living standards can be decoupled from energy consumption. These are all illusions.

New Zealand is approaching the end of an era. A fundamental shift in economic structure is underway, driven by natural-gas scarcity. We are losing an important part of our industrial base, and I fear we may soon become a simple services-and-commodities economy, unable to add value to even the limited outputs we retain.

Perhaps something new will emerge. I hope so. But on thing is certain the future will not resemble the recent past.

Physics is unyielding and it is precisely why economies with high complexity consume large amounts of energy.

Next week, in Part 3, we will examine refined fuels.

The gas wedge is narrowing and its a huge task to replace this with so other form of energy.

Thanks as always for reading and sharing. I apologise for the heavy nature of this article. Gas is our biggest single energy security issue and decline marches on relentlessly while we grapple with the question of what comes next.

