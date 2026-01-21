New Zealand Energy

Neural Foundry
Stunning breakdown of the Seneca cliff in real-time. The Germany-NZ parrallel is esp apt bc both show how transitions collapse faster than policy adapts when baseload supply vanishes. What struck me was the network fragility issue once Methanex closes, if large constant demand disappers, fixed cost per molecule for transmission has to explode. Wondering if this creates a tipping point where remaining users face an imposible choice between exiting early or being stranded with skyrocketing tariffs.

Jane Shearer
Norway stockpiled money from the North Sea fossil fuels in a national oil fund now worth over $2 trillion. NZ enjoyed the good times. Plenty of moral tales about what that leads to.

Also, CBM was thoroughly explored onshore in the 2000s (I was involved as a once upon a time coal geologist ) and found to be uneconomic, including Taranaki. Hard to imagine how it could be economic offshore. This is low rank coal so gas is always going to be relatively low quantity - you need huge reserves with high permeability to have even a chance of it being economic onshore.

