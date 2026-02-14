There is no shortage of emerging energy technology in New Zealand. Solar, batteries, geothermal, biomass, hydrogen, even fusion. There are also a lot of really smart, creative, and inspiring people doing genuinely impressive work across all of these areas. Some of these folks are energy personified, the literal Energiser Bunny, popping up everywhere, endlessly advocating for these technologies. Hat tip to Mike Casey, New Zealand’s most energetic man.

I don’t doubt the integrity or the ingenuity. What I question is the physics.

I prefer to assess emerging energy technologies from a wide-boundary, biophysical perspective. Not by how exciting they sound, how many megawatts they promise, how many homes they will allegedly power, or how quickly costs appear to be falling — but by a much simpler metric.

How much net energy do they deliver to society?

This is captured by a concept known as EROI — Energy Returned on Energy Invested — which you will have heard me talk about many times before.

In practical terms, it’s simple. It’s just like monetary return on an investment, commonly referred to as ROI. If I invest $100, how much do I expect to get back over the life of that investment?

In energy terms, EROI asks something very similar. How much usable energy remains after we account for everything required to extract, process, convert, store, transport, and integrate that energy into a functioning system?

Some years ago, pioneers of biophysical research including Charles Hall, Jessica Lambert, and David Murphy identified that a modern, complex industrial society requires an aggregate net energy return of roughly 12–15 units of energy for every unit invested just to sustain itself.

Not to grow, simply to maintain the infrastructure, institutions, healthcare systems, education systems, and industrial base it already has.

That approximate range of 12–15 refers to energy delivered to society after the entire energy system has paid for itself, often called EROI_soc.

Net Energy to Society is the ultimate determinant of success.

It’s not the EROI of a solar panel, a turbine, or a geothermal well that determines outcomes. It’s the EROI of the whole system as each of these sources is integrated to form an aggregate machine delivering energy to society and industry that really matters.

A good example of net surplus, in a food energy context, is our agricultural system. As a percentage of the population, the number of farmers is very small. This small group produces huge surpluses — far in excess of what they can individually consume. Without these surpluses, we would all need to be farmers and would have little time to do anything else.

The farmer sees their farm as a whole system; in the same way our energy system should be viewed. The farmer understands that you can have excellent stock genetics, but if you can’t grow good grass, the overall productivity of the farm will fall.

The same logic applies to our energy system. We can optimise individual components while the system’s net output quietly degrades.

Public and private debt complicate this net energy surplus requirement further. Debt is not just a financial instrument; it is a claim on future net energy surplus. Servicing that debt requires growth, not merely stability. Growth is a physical process that needs an increasing energy supply, together with stable and improving efficiency of energy use.

If we are honest about the physics, a highly indebted economy likely needs an aggregate EROI directionally closer to 20:1 to generate sufficient surplus to both maintain complexity and service compounding financial obligations.

In my opinion, this is going to be one of the defining challenges of our time. A challenge that is unavoidable and baked in by physics. We are already starting to feel it; much of the current cost of living pressure can be traced back to the erosion of our historical energy surplus.

New technologies do not exist in isolation. They are integrated into a wider system. If they lower the average net energy return, they reduce the surplus available to everything else, no matter how elegant or exciting they look in isolation.

Surplus is therefore the lens through which I evaluate emerging energy technologies.

Surplus matters, not just for our energy bills. Surplus enables the things we value most: caring for the elderly, supporting the vulnerable, educating our children, and maintaining the social and institutional fabric of a modern society.

Net energy surplus is a core metric when evaluating energy systems — and yet it is surprisingly absent from our public energy discussions. We get far too hung up on levelised cost, nameplate capacity, and emotive press releases.

What matters most is whether a project or technology can meaningfully increase the net energy available to society, and whether it can do so at the speed and scale required, to support an economy already showing signs of industrial retreat.

Because at the end of the day, standards of living are not maintained by innovation alone. They are maintained by surplus energy.

Energy quality also matters

There is another important fact that rarely features in our future energy narratives.

It is easy to degrade an energy dense, highly concentrated, and abundant energy source to do work. However, it is extremely hard to upgrade low energy density, diffuse and intermittent energy to the same quality in order to produce the equivalent work.

Hydrocarbons are remarkable not just because they contain energy, but because they contain it in an extraordinarily concentrated and orderly form. A litre of diesel — even after accounting for extraction and refining losses — is portable, storable, dispatchable, and immediately convertible into motion, heat, or mechanical work. That is exceptionally high-quality energy.

This is why the vast global resources of hyrocarbon fuels delivered such high EROI for so long. Society simply had to release the energy. This is, of course, changing.

By contrast, most renewable sources start at the opposite end of the spectrum with diffuse sources of energy that they then concentrate into a useful form.

Solar energy arrives diluted across vast areas. Wind is intermittent and location dependent. Biomass must be grown, harvested, dried, processed, and transported.

In every case, large amounts of energy and material must be invested just to concentrate these flows into something usable. This is an energy overhead that directly detracts from net surplus.

This is a fundamental challenge for our energy future. We are becoming increasingly dependent on energy sources that must be upgraded.

That upgrading process requires PV panels, turbines, batteries, grids, storage, inverters, control systems. These exciting opportunities actually erode EROI compared to the systems of decades past.

We are no longer simply harvesting and degrading energy. We are manufacturing order. And manufacturing order in a high-entropy world is energetically costly.

This is why replacing hydrocarbons is not simply a matter of building more hardware. It requires rebuilding the entire energy system, often with lower energy density, higher complexity, shorter asset lives, and greater material intensity.

Which brings us back to EROI_soc.

The real question is not whether if these technologies work. They invariably do. They are technically clever, efficiently produced, and expertly managed by talented people. The real question is whether, once fully integrated into today’s energy system, they deliver enough surplus energy to support the lifestyles we have become accustomed to, while also servicing debt, maintaining infrastructure, and absorbing the rising costs of complexity itself.

That is the lens through which these new technologies need to be viewed.

So much to cover.

I quickly realised while writing this piece that there is a lot happening out there, and far too much to capture here in detail. As such I present a brief overview of some of the key technologies being deployed currently, and how they might stack up when viewed through the biophysical lens.

I have written about many of these topics before, and over the coming year I will traverse some of these in more detail again, because they are all fascinating and developing quickly in a lot of cases.

We may have to revisit the energetic assumptions about some aspects of these technologies as they develop. But this does offer a slightly different way to evaluate energy and one that is as innate to us as our own biology.

Domestic distributed solar

Useful generation, limited system relief

Rooftop solar continues to grow rapidly across New Zealand.

For households, it can reduce power bills and provide a sense of agency and residence. For the system, it contributes additional generation during daylight hours but with a complexity cost.

But from a wide-boundary perspective, its limitations are structural.

Solar produces most when demand is lowest and the least when demand is highest like this winter evenings. This increases reliance on batteries, fast-start thermal firming generation, or imports of coal, and now LNG, all of which reduce the aggregate EROI of our current system by adding more infrastructure and lengthening supply chains.

Behind-the-meter generation also reduces system visibility. Networks see net flows, not gross production. This increases forecasting uncertainty and pushes stability costs upstream.

While panel prices have fallen historically, material inputs still matter. Silver remains a key constraint, and although copper substitution is underway, it requires process changes, capital retooling, and time. Copper is also facing its on material constraints. Solar hardware is therefore far from immune to commodity cycles.

Solar absolutely has a role. But it does not replace diesel, does not provide winter firmness, and probably reduces the current value of EROI_soc.

It adds generation. It also adds complexity.

Nicely done domestic solar installation - great for its owners, but not quite so much for NZ Inc.

Grid-scale batteries (BESS)

Time-shifting energy, not creating it

Battery Energy Storage Systems are being deployed rapidly in New Zealand to support grid stability and integrate variable renewables.

They can provide a number of value services to the system like fast frequency response, peak shaving, arbitrage, and contingency reserves.

What they do not provide though is energy.

They are best viewed as an intermediary overhead that manages the relationship between intermittent and unpredictable generation that is out of sync with societal demand.

Batteries move electricity through time. They incur losses. They degrade. They must be replaced.

From an EROI perspective, batteries are a system cost, an overhead, not a source of surplus. Their value is operational, not energetic.

They are essential in a renewable-heavy grid, but every additional megawatt-hour of storage represents more materials, more manufacturing energy, more replacement cycles, and more embedded complexity.

They help the system function but they do not improve its net energy.

Ruakaka BESS during construction - Source RNZ

Wind

A mature technology but with persistent integration challenges

Wind is not new in New Zealand and generation capacity continues to expand.

Like solar, wind can deliver meaningful energy at the generator. But also like solar, it is variable, location-specific, and dependent on transmission upgrades and firming resources.

As penetration rises, curtailment and spilling increases, balancing costs rise, grid inertia falls, and system services become more expensive.

These effects don’t show up in LCOE (Levelised Cost Of Electricity) calculations. They show up in the full system cost of electricity (FSCOE), which in many ways reflects the grids aggregate EROI.

Wind contributes to supply. It also deepens the need for storage, overbuild, and network reinforcement. It’s infrastructure intensive and in the NZ context changes the way we use our hydro schemes, which in turn lowers their EROI contribution to the whole system.

Again, useful, necessary, but not surplus-rich.

Wind farm in NZ - Source Electricity Authority

Demand-side management and load shifting

Probably the highest EROI “technology” available

One of the most overlooked tools in our toolbox is not hardware at all, it’s flexibility.

Demand response, smart load control, and time-of-use optimisation effectively act as new capacity without requiring new generation.

From an EROI standpoint, this is both interesting and meaningful. It requires minimal material input, low embodied energy. In some respects, it can be simply and quickly.

This may be one of the few areas where New Zealand can genuinely improve system performance without degrading net energy. For a great example of time-of-use optimisation I point you to Grid Share, an innovative company operating flexible compute services.

In the wider application, load shifting comes with important social and economic trade-offs. Production and our behavior must adapt to energy availability, not the other way around. That implies structural changes to how businesses operate and how you and I live. We are not accustomed to this.

It is efficient, but it also signals constraint. It’s working at the margins to wring the last drops of water out of the sponge.

There is also a subtle and often conflated caveat here too.

Demand response and demand management are different things. Demand response shifts load in time, demand management shuts businesses off to reduce load, often for extended periods.

Demand management is industry destroying and a clear indication that the energy system can no longer meet its core function. It should be acknowledged for what it is - a systemic failure.

Biomass and torrefied wood pellets

A bridging fuel with a logistics overhead

Biomass is increasingly promoted as a coal substitute for industrial heat and mooted to replace coal for power generation at Huntly.

Torrefication of pellets improves their energy density and handling characteristics, making them more compatible with existing boilers and comparable to coal. But it markedly increases the energy cost of energy production.

Coal is geographically concentrated and wonderfully simple. It just needs to be dug out of the ground the transported to the point of use. In contrast, biomass from forestry, is typically disperse and in remote often challenging locations. This is especially the case if it is being made from the ‘slash’ that is otherwise left behind during harvesting operations. It is less so if actual logs of low value are the feed source. Either way, this resource must be gathered, transported, stored, chipped, dried, pelletised, torrefied and transported again. Each step of the process comes with an energy cost.

Biomass is heavy due to its water content, bulky, seasonal, and land-intensive. Its EROI depends entirely on analysis boundaries such as harvesting methods, transport distance, drying energy, processing location, process losses, and importantly end use. But in its favor, it’s there, it’s not going to run out, and it doesn’t require a whole lot of new highly technical plant to make it work.

Combustion for process heat is a very different proposition to combustion for electricity generation. The later results in further loses in the process of conversion to electricity eroding the EROI_soc further.

It can help reduce coal use if that’s the sole objective. However, it does not recreate the energy surplus of the fuels it seeks to replace.

Torrefied pellets - Source Biomass Magazine

Geothermal (deep, enhanced, supercritical)

A promising high-quality option

Geothermal stands apart from most renewables because it starts with concentrated energy and very large energy gradient. It is not a question of upgrading the energy source to produce high quality electricity. It is simply has to be degraded and large loses in conversion can be tolerated.

This gives geothermal the coveted characteristics of continuous output, high capacity factors, and dependable baseload.

New Zealand already benefits from good geothermal resources and makes significant use of them. Deeper or enhanced geothermal could materially strengthen the system further over time.

From an EROI perspective, geothermal is among the strongest candidates for delivering high-quality electricity. For the simple physical reason that it is a high energy density source that is downgraded to produce electricity, rather than low energy density that is upgraded.

It is capital intensive, technically challenging, and slow to develop but already well deployed in New Zealand. It cannot offset gas decline or fuel shortages in the near term.

Those technical challenges should not be underestimated either. From a drilling and reservoir perspective this is incredibly complicated with numerous ways in which it could be sub-optimal or fail all together.

From a commercial perspective, geothermal has high upfront capital costs and relatively low economic rates of return. For a typical greenfield development, it can take on the order of 20 years to fully amortise the initial investment. This makes geothermal a challenging proposition for private companies focused on growing market capitalisation and paying strong dividends. This long payback period, combined with exploration and drilling risk, is a key reason we don’t see much more geothermal development despite there still being generous scope for expansion.

From an EROI perspective, it is a similar but ultimately stronger proposition. The long asset life and high capacity factor mean that full lifecycle EROI is very good, making geothermal a long-term strategic energy asset, even if it is financially unattractive on short investment horizons.

In the medium-term it has the potential to be a overall energy system stabiliser.

I would however advise tempering our enthusiasm when it comes to deep, enhanced and supercritical geothermal. It could indeed be spectacular but bear in mind that this is frontier stuff, where the up front technical risk and energetic costs rise exponentially. The big question is will the finished product deliver sufficiently improved energy surplus to offset those upfront inputs. Complexity always extols a heavy price.

Geothermal concepts - both look simple here but the technical challenges are huge.

Green hydrogen

A net-energy downgrade in most applications

Hydrogen continues to attract attention as a future fuel, particularly with recent announcements at Kapuni.

The physics however are unforgiving.

Dispersed, low density energy is upgraded to electricity, then converted to hydrogen, compressed or liquefied, stored, transported, and then converted back to usable energy. Losses accumulate at every step and they are punishing.

Unless hydrogen replaces molecules that genuinely cannot be electrified, it typically reduces net energy.

Hydrogen is best understood as a strategic niche option, not a general-purpose energy carrier. For processes that need hydrogen and can’t get it through the historical method of reforming natural gas this may be a lifeline. But the lifeline has a high energetic cost which is why the economics seldom work even with heavy subsidies and why we are seeing project cancellations around the world.

Source - Forbes

Sustainable aviation and domestic transport fuels

High complexity, low EROI

Aviation and heavy transport remain deeply dependent on liquid hydrocarbons because energy density is a binding constraint. In systems optimised to move people and freight, any increase in the mass or volume of energy storage directly reduces payload capacity. Liquid hydrocarbons minimise this trade-off, which is why alternatives with lower energy density struggle to scale beyond niche applications.

This is exactly why sustainable aviation fuels and bio diesels have been pursued. They are structurally identical to the oil based jet fuel and diesel they seek to replace but produced by another method from “sustainable” inputs. I explained this in more detail in defence of Air New Zealand.

Sustainable aviation fuels and bio-derived diesel substitutes face steep energetic hurdles. Again we are trying to upgrade diffuse low density energy, which always comes with a large energy cost.

The challenges are low feedstock density, energy intensive processing requirements, competition with food and land use, all leading to low net energy yields.

These fuels may support limited decarbonisation. They will not recreate the energy abundance of conventional petroleum.

Fusion

Fascinating science, irrelevant to this decade

Fusion research in New Zealand is impressive.

OpenStar are doing some really cool stuff with what one of the readers of this Substack described as a fancy milk vat - I liked the analogy being a dairy farmers son.

In 2024 OpenStar successfully generated and confined plasma in a levitated dipole fusion device, a genuine and impressive scientific milestone that proved their magnetic configuration works in hardware. This is very significant.

Will it change how we live and become the energy source of the future?

Maybe, but not any time soon. While achieving plasma is a tremendous technical achievement, the experiment was not designed to produce fusion energy, let alone net energy. It consumed power to validate physics.

The real challenge remains. Fusion must improve by multiple orders of magnitude before it can deliver usable electricity, and further still before it provides surplus energy comparable to today’s nuclear or fossil systems.

Even the most optimistic scenarios place commercial fusion well beyond the timeframe in which New Zealand must manage gas decline, refined fuel dependency, and grid fragility.

It belongs in a long-term research portfolio and is exciting but it’s not an immediate energy security strategy.

More to come on this in the future because it fascinates me.

OpenStar’s Marsden Class levitated dipole reactor - Source OpenStar

The common thread

Each of these technologies has merit for different reasons. Energy is not directly interchangeable, despite what economics would have us believe, energy sources have unique physical characteristics and for this reason I say that there is merit in each of these.

However the fundamental challenge of our time is that none of these technologies, individually or collectively, replaces the surplus energy historically provided by cheap natural gas and high-quality liquid fuels.

In most cases these technologies increase system complexity, require large material inputs, depend on global supply chains, and deliver lower net energy output.

All of them must be deployed inside an economy already under pressure because the very surplus energy historically provided by cheap natural gas and high-quality liquid fuels is also eroding as discussed in "After the age of abundance”.

Which brings us back to the central question:

Are we building systems that increase net energy fast enough to offset what we are losing?

Or, are we assembling an increasingly complex machine that delivers less surplus each year?

Living with constrains

The very uncomfortable possibility is that we are not executing a transition from abundance to abundance during a cycle of growth. We are attempting a transition during a period of net energy decline and physical constraints at every turn.

This is a very different situation because transitions built on shrinking surplus behave very differently from those built on expanding surplus.

New Zealand is losing high-quality domestic gas, becoming increasingly dependent on imported refined fuels, and watching its industrial base contract, all while trying to finance a capital-intensive energy rebuild predicated on assumptions of growth.

Physics is a ruthless referee and entropy is relentless.

The danger is not that emerging technologies fail, they have all demonstrated to some extent that they can work.

The danger for society is that they succeed technically while failing thermodynamically, delivering insufficient net energy to stabilise a complex, indebted economy.

If that happens, the outcome is not a smooth transition. It is managed simplification.

The sooner we include an evaluation of our energy choices through the lens of EROI_soc and net surplus, the better chance we have of navigating what comes next.

Agency within constraint

All is not lost. None of this is meant to be fatalistic. But it does require honesty.

We cannot solve a problem we do not first understand, and energy is no exception. The predicament New Zealand now faces is not primarily technological — it is thermodynamic.

Once we appreciate that our standard of living is built on surplus energy, and that surplus is now declining, our options come into focus. This understanding matters because it gives us agency.

If we are increasingly dependent on a lower-EROI energy system than we have historically enjoyed, then our task becomes clear. We must do everything we can to preserve net surplus by reducing entropy in the form of loses and waste wherever possible.

In practical terms this means designing systems for efficiency by minimising unnecessary conversions while simultaneously shortening supply chains.

We need to favor durability over disposability. Think of the humble cast iron frying pan. It has a reasonably up-front energy cost but it’s intergenerational. The one I have now will work for my great grandkids and their great grandkids, outlasting thousands of cheap Teflon coated pans.

When we select technologies, we need to prioritise those that deliver firm, high-quality energy and have long lifecycles. We must also avoid complexity that does not materially improve outcomes. Efficiency matters. Every avoided loss is energy returned to society.

However, efficiency alone is not enough. We also need to become far more deliberate about what we use energy for. Not all energy use is equal. Some builds resilience. Some builds capability. Some simply maintains consumption patterns that made sense during abundance but do not in constraint.

We will need to protect our essential industries, preserve and expand domestic productive capacity, invest in skills and repairability, strengthen local supply chains, and support demand flexibility rather than forcing production shutdowns.

There is also enormous opportunity in better coordination that aligns generation, storage, and demand in ways that reduce waste and smooth peaks. Demand-side flexibility may prove to be one of the highest EROI tools we have in our toolbox.

Geothermal, managed carefully, offers long-lived, high-quality energy. Smarter grids can reduce losses. Thoughtful urban design can reduce energy demand. Insulation saves energy permanently. These are quiet gains, but they compound.

Most importantly, we must move past the idea that progress is measured solely in megawatts installed or dollars spent. Progress is measured in net surplus delivered to society.

This is not about abandoning ambition. It is about aligning ambition with physical reality. The future will not look like the recent past. But that does not mean it must be bleak.

It means we must transition from a mindset of endless expansion to one of intelligent stewardship managing finite energy with care, purpose, and humility.

The physics of life on this blue green planet is unyielding. By understanding these boundaries and finding ways to optimise within them, there is still room for wisdom.

This concludes the four part New Zealand 2026 Energy Stock-take series. Links to parts 1 - 3 provided below if you haven’t seen them already.

Part 1 - Electricity

Part 2 - Gas

Part 3 - Refined fuels

As always thanks for reading, liking, sharing. Please feel free to share these posts, I keep these free and accessible to all in the hope that it will help readers to develop a more nuanced understanding of our energy system and it’s critical importance to all of our lives.

Larry