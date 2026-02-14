New Zealand Energy

Mike Joy
13h

Bloody brilliant work Larry, EROI or net-energy or the 'energy cost of energy is the only meaningful metric. You mentioned agriculture this is a great example in the US the industrial food production system now uses more than 10 - 33 units of fossil energy to plough, plant, fertilise, harvest, transport, refine, package, store/refrigerate, and deliver 1 unit of food energy to be eaten by humans. So EROI is -33 hows that for idiotic?

Kevin Hester
11h

Pretty much everyone on the 'left' or in environmental circles, including myself, fell for the 'renewables' trope but there is no excuse for anyone with an internet connection and a handful of brain cells today to keep regurgitating the fantasy.

The collective cognitive dissonance is a case study in psychology!

https://kevinhester.live/2016/05/14/sustainabilitys-place-in-killing-the-living-planet/

