Rudolf Diesel and his 1897 diesel engine.

At the end of the 19th century, Rudolf Diesel set out to solve a practical engineering problem, how to convert fuel into useful work more efficiently than the steam engines prevalent at the time. In 1897, he demonstrated what would become one of the most consequential inventions in modern history, the diesel engine.

What Diesel created was not merely a new engine design, but a step change in how energy could be applied to work.

Diesel engines operate at high compression ratios, allowing them to extract more useful work from each unit of fuel than spark-ignition engines. They may not necessarily have more power than their petrol counterparts, but they are the work horses of modernity. They are mechanically simple, robust, tolerant of fuel variability, and capable of delivering high torque at low engine speeds. These characteristics make them ideally suited to heavy transport, continuous industrial operation, and harsh working environments.

Diesel, the fuel, is equally remarkable. It has high energy density, excellent storage stability, low volatility, and relatively safe handling characteristics. It can be stored for long periods, transported efficiently, and used in engines that routinely operate for decades with minimal degradation.

These properties explain why diesel use spread the world so rapidly and so completely.

Diesel powers the vast majority of our global fleet of machinery, military and energy infrastructure. This includes trucks, ships, trains, tractors, harvesters, excavators, forestry equipment, mining machinery, backup generators, and much all of the world’s logistics networks. Kerosene, a very similar middle distillate, is the fuel that shrinks our world by powering the global aviation industry. Together these two fuels underpin global trade, industrial agriculture, construction, and freight. In practical terms, diesel and kerosene are the fuels that move and feed modern civilisation.

Diesel and kerosene are among the highest-quality fuels ever devised. This quality is however paid for with complexity, capital, and energy in the refining system, a reality now colliding with declining crude quality and constrained global refinery capacity.

That collision matters deeply for New Zealand.

Energy Slaves

In 2024 New Zealand’s 5.3 million people consumed approx. 7.4 million tonnes of oil products in the form of LPG, petrol, diesel, fuel oil, aviation fuels and a handful of other niche products. This loosely translates to around 55 million barrels of oil.

New Zealand’s annual oil metabolism on a litre per captia basis is approximately:

· LPG 60 litres

· Petrol 548 litres

· Diesel 730 litres

· Fuel oil 32 litres

· Aviation fuel 348 litres

· Other oil products 64 litres

In total the average New Zealander consumes 1780 litres of oil derived products or a bit over 10 barrels of oil annually.

The real eye opener, and something that continues to fascinate me, is that in energy terms each one of those barrels represents about 4.5 years of manual labour. Meaning that the average New Zealander dissipates the energy equivalent of around 45 years of manual labour each year in oil alone.

New Zealand’s economy is in essence run in large part by 247 million imported energy slaves in the form of oil derived products.

I have been mulling this over for years and I am still struck by the sheer energy density of these fuels provide and our economy’s ability to metabolise them.

Replacing these fuels with products that have a similar price on a dollar to work basis, and even half as much utility is an impossibility.

Imagine manually transporting 40T of milk to the dairy factory.

From domestic refining to total dependence

For nearly sixty years, the Marsden Point refinery sat at the centre of New Zealand’s liquid fuels system. It processed imported crude into petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, providing a small but important domestic buffer against global refining disruptions and allowing New Zealand to import energy rather than finished fuels.

That buffer disappeared in 2022.

Since the closure of Marsden Point, New Zealand has become almost entirely dependent on imported refined hydrocarbons, particularly diesel and jet fuel. Domestically produced LPG is the only exception, but we still have to import more of that to meet demand.

Unlike electricity or gas, there is no domestic production fallback for imported hydrocarbons. Every litre consumed by trucks, trains, farm machinery, forestry equipment, and freight networks must arrive already refined, by ship, from overseas refineries.

This has fundamentally altered New Zealand’s energy risk profile.

From 2022 onwards, fuel security was no longer about crude availability alone. It is about refining capacity, refinery configuration, shipping logistics, and geopolitics. All factors over which New Zealand, a very small country at the bottom of the world, has no control.

Marsden point refinery in the last 60’s - Source Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand

Where New Zealand’s diesel comes from

Today, New Zealand sources the bulk of its refined fuels from Asian refining hubs, primarily:

Singapore, one of the world’s largest middle-distillate trading and storage hubs

South Korea, now one of New Zealand’s largest suppliers by value

Malaysia, with additional volumes from Japan and elsewhere

These countries do not export fuel to New Zealand because of geographic convenience or strategic alignment. They export because they host large, complex refineries capable of producing high-quality middle distillates at a scale much larger than their own domestic requirements.

The consequence is a steady outflow of capital. Billions of dollars leave New Zealand each year to purchase refined fuels, worsening the balance of trade. Singapore is a particularly stark example and a situation I wrote about in Singapore Sling and NZ’s Petrol Pinch Point. It’s a tiny Island nation not much bigger than lake Taupo with no domestic oil resources extracting significant value by refining hydrocarbons for countries like ours. It’s a large part of why their GDP per capita is twice that of New Zealand.

We export raw commodities. We import refined energy.

That asymmetry matters.

Jurong Island Singapore

Crude quality, refinery physics, and the diesel problem

Crude oil is not a uniform substance. Its usefulness depends on density, sulphur content, and molecular composition.

Historically, the world benefited from abundant heavy and medium crudes that, when processed through complex refineries, yielded large volumes of diesel and jet fuel. Over time, those crudes have become harder to access, more geopolitically concentrated, and more expensive to process.

As heavier crudes decline or become politically constrained, refiners are increasingly forced to work with lighter crude slates. But lighter crudes naturally yield higher proportions of petrol and the lighter fractions like naphtha which are more suitable for petrochemicals, not the middle distillates modern economies depend so heavily on.

Producing diesel and kerosene from lighter inputs requires:

more complex processing,

more hydrogen,

more energy,

more capital.

This has direct EROI (Energy Return on Energy Invested) consequences.

More energy must be consumed inside the refinery to produce each unit of usable diesel. Even if headline fuel volumes remain stable, the net energy delivered to society declines. The system looks intact, but it quietly delivers less surplus energy to the economy.

This is the hidden tax embedded in refined fuels.

A typical distillation column found at a refinery. Light crude feedstock produce less of the middle and lower fractions.

Global oil supply vs global refining capacity

There is a persistent misconception that “there is plenty of oil,” so fuel scarcity should not be a concern.

But oil supply and refining capacity are not the same thing.

Over the past two decades:

refining capacity in Europe and North America has contracted,

environmental and financial pressures have discouraged new builds and major upgrades,

remaining capacity has concentrated in a smaller number of very large, complex refineries.

Diesel and jet fuel markets are therefore constrained not just by how much crude is produced, but also by how much middle-distillate refining capacity exists, and where it is located.

When refineries go offline, shipping routes are disrupted, or geopolitical tensions rise, diesel markets tighten quickly, even if crude prices remain relatively soft.

For an importer like New Zealand, that translates directly into, price volatility, supply risk, and reduced energy security.

Critical deliveries, tankers discharge refined fuels at the Marsden Point storage facility - Source Channel Infrastructure

Fuel security: How do we stack up?

New Zealand has a fuel security strategy. It is coherent and based on international norms. The problem is that it is designed for a world that no longer exists.

In practice, New Zealand’s fuel security rests on three pillars, none of which involve domestic refining capacity.

Pillar One: The International Energy Programme (IEP)

New Zealand meets its international obligations under the International Energy Programme (IEP) through membership of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The International Energy Programme (IEP) was conceived in 1974, in direct response to the 1973–74 oil crisis. During those troubled years Arab members of OPEC deliberately restricted crude oil supply, prices quadrupled in a matter of months, OECD economies experienced fuel shortages, rationing, and recession.

The IEP requires member countries to hold emergency oil stocks equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports, either:

as physical stocks held domestically, or

via offshore “ticket” arrangements, where oil is held overseas but contractually reserved.

New Zealand meets its obligations with these requirements. However the issue is not compliance. The issue is what the IEP was designed to protect against.

Designed in the aftermath of the 1970s oil shocks. Its underlying assumptions are that:

crude oil supply is the primary constraint,

refining capacity is available and operational,

shipping lanes remain open, and

member countries can convert oil stocks into usable fuel when required.

That framework made sense fifty years ago. Today, it is misaligned with reality.

The modern global fuel system is not just vulnerable to a lack of crude oil alone. It is also vulnerable to refining capacity constraints, particularly in middle distillates such as diesel and jet fuel. Many IEA member countries now have less refining capacity than they did when the programme was established, and several like New Zealand import virtually all of the refined products they rely on.

In other words, the IEP is an oil security mechanism in a refining-constrained world.

Emergency stock releases can put crude or products into the market, but they cannot conjure spare refinery capacity, create middle distillates from the wrong crude slate, or override domestic prioritisation in a prolonged crisis.

In 2026 where the international order increasingly looks to be based on the law of the jungle and the commitment of partners states to this program, when push comes to shove, leaves me with an uneasy feeling.

IEA member countries - Source Wikipedia

Pillar Two: Domestic fuel storage expansion

Following the closure of the Marsden Point refinery, New Zealand’s policy focus has shifted toward fuel storage rather than fuel production.

Marsden Point now operates as a fuel import terminal, and current policy direction includes expanding domestic storage capacity by around 75,000 tonnes across refined products. Which is not a lot when you consider we imported 7.3 million tonnes in 2024.

However this expansion does improve:

short-term logistics resilience,

protection against shipping delays,

buffering against weather or port disruptions.

But storage is not supply.

Additional tanks do not:

increase fuel availability in a global shortage,

add refining capability,

or guarantee access to middle distillates during sustained disruptions.

Storage solves timing problems, not structural shortages.

Pillar Three: Reliance on diversified imports

New Zealand sources refined fuels primarily from large Asian refining hubs:

Singapore,

South Korea,

Malaysia,

and Japan.

This is often described as diversification. In reality, it is supplier diversification, not system diversification.

These refineries:

draw from tightly overlapping crude markets,

face similar middle-distillate constraints,

and are exposed to the same geopolitical and shipping risks.

In a tight market, refined fuels flow to the highest bidder or the most strategically important customer, not necessarily the most compliant IEP member.

Fuel storage tanks near Auckland airport.

The structural weakness

Taken together, New Zealand’s fuel security strategy is logistically efficient, but structurally fragile and compliant with an international rules based order that increasingly appears to be a thing of the past.

It is well suited to managing short-term disruptions measured in days or weeks. It is not designed to cope with:

prolonged refinery outages,

declining net energy (EROI),

geopolitical prioritisation of diesel and jet fuel, or

a world where middle distillates and the capacity to refine them are the true constraints.

By closing Marsden Point, New Zealand traded refining capability for price arbitrage and operational simplicity. The current strategy attempts to offset that loss with more storage, more contracts, and more trust in global markets.

That is not resilience. It is exposure management.

We may be compliant with the rules of fuel security, but the rules were written for a world that no longer exists.

What this all means for New Zealand in 2026

Diesel is not optional. There is no scalable substitute for heavy transport, agriculture, forestry, rail, and global freight at a the scale in which we operate.

New Zealand’s near-total reliance on imported refined fuels means energy security is outsourced, economic resilience depends on foreign refinery margins, the policy positions of foreign governments and geopolitical stability.

In an era of tightening refining capacity, declining crude quality, and rising system complexity, and might is right geopolitics, diesel becomes not just a fuel but another strategic vulnerability.

In an energy crisis, states prioritise sovereignty over contracts and alliances. The oil crisis of the 1970’s wasn’t a market accident, it was a reminder that fuel is geopolitical first, and tradable second.

In Part 4, I will look at emerging technologies and whether they meaningfully address any of these physical constraints.

