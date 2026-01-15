NZ transmission line - Photo Transpower

This is part one of a four-part series that takes a high-level walk through the New Zealand energy system and what we can expect for the year ahead.

Previously I have done these stock-takes as a single article. This year I have decided to break the Energy Stock-Take into four parts, largely because there is just so much to cover. Part one focuses on electricity, part two on natural gas, part three on refined fuels, and part four on emerging technologies.

Where are we today?

Heading into 2026, New Zealand’s energy system looks busy. There are many projects underway, but the overall system is becoming increasingly fragile and the market increasingly volatile.

On paper, there is a lot to point to. Renewable electricity generation in 2025 was at a record high. New wind and solar projects are being consented and construction schedules announced. Electrification continues across transport, industry, and heating.

If you only looked at LinkedIn, you would get the impression that there is strong momentum and real progress being made — that cheap, abundant energy is just around the corner.

But when we look more closely, we see a system under severe stress and carrying significant vulnerabilities. We also see an economy that has been using less net energy year-on-year since 2019, which directly correlates with lower real economic output.

We see increasing dependence on foreign energy and foreign energy infrastructure, both highly sensitive to geopolitics and resource constraints, which themselves are becoming more volatile.

We are building more infrastructure, but delivering less usable energy. The gap between perception and reality is widening, and 2026 is likely to bring significant negative economic shocks, primarily driven by developments in the natural gas sector, which will have broad ranging downstream effects.

For a start let’s take a high-level walk through the electricity system and assess where we stand heading into 2026.

Part One – Electricity

Electricity networks should ideally be boring background infrastructure. Something few people think about. They should simply work. The service should be relatively cheap, reliable, and largely invisible.

Electricity is an incredibly high-quality, low-entropy energy carrier and is fundamental to a modern, complex society.

Reflecting on my years living in Singapore, I cannot recall the energy system ever being in the news, nor do I remember industrial users shutting down because power prices were too high. That is not the case in New Zealand in 2026. The energy sector features heavily in our news cycle, alongside a wave of forestry and industrial closures and anaemic economic growth. Industry surveys suggest around 25% of firms have periodically cut production due to high electricity prices.

In response, New Zealand’s electricity system has been adding significant generation capacity, some geothermal, but primarily wind and solar. But capacity should not be confused with capability.

Installed capacity is rising rapidly in gross terms, reinforcing the perception that supply is abundant. But when we consider capacity factors, along with the characteristics of the systems being retired compared with those replacing them, a system emerges that is increasingly struggling to consistently meet demand.

The evidence is clear. Large users seeking long-term forward contracts at reasonable prices are increasingly required to accept demand-management clauses. That is, by definition, evidence of a system that cannot reliably meet demand at all times.

Electricity systems do not fail under average conditions. They fail at the margins, during dry years, calm weeks, cold snaps, or coincident outages. In New Zealand, grid stress events are becoming more frequent and wholesale prices increasingly volatile.

For decades, gas-fired generation played a critical role in managing those margins. It provided controllable, dispatchable power that could respond quickly when hydro inflows were low or wind output dropped across the country.

That role is now eroding, rapidly.

Domestic gas supply is declining fast, and with it the ability to rely on gas as a firming fuel for electricity generation. The loss of the Stratford combined-cycle gas turbine quietly removed a significant layer of flexibility from the system. It did not run often, but when it was needed, it mattered.

Hydro remains dependent on rainfall. Wind output can fall nationally for days at a time. Solar peaks when demand is often lowest. None of this is new, but what is new is the shrinking safety margin that once mitigated these risks.

The result is an electricity system that looks strong under normal conditions, even brilliant at times like this spring, but is increasingly brittle under stress.

A race against time

NZ Inc. is now in a race against time, driven largely by gas-supply decline rates. The short-term outlook for the grid is concerning. Gas production is falling quickly, and the electricity sector is scrambling to manage the resulting deficit.

Much of this effort has been directed toward maintaining a larger coal stockpile and the capacity to burn it. Parallel efforts are focused on expanding the operating range of South Island hydro lakes.

Key system developments heading into 2026

Coal at Huntly

Genesis, Contact, Meridian, and Mercury reached a 10-year agreement to co-fund a 600,000-tonne coal stockpile at Huntly and maintain the No. 2 Rankine steam cycle coal-fired unit.

The unit requires a major overhaul, and its utilisation may be low in wet years. However, in dry years, or if there are issues with the Cook Strait HVDC link, it becomes critical to keeping the lights on. This made it a high-risk investment that Genesis declined to pursue without the support of the other gentailers.

An agreement has also been reached between Genesis and BT Mining to source part of Huntly’s coal supply from New Zealand mines.

Coal stockpile - Photo Solid Energy

Taranaki Combined Cycle (TCC)

The 277 MW Taranaki Combined Cycle gas turbine is being retired. Continuing operation would require a major overhaul costing on the order of $100 million, with parts lead times of up to two years. Against the backdrop of rapidly declining gas supply, the unit’s fate is effectively sealed.

Stratford Power Station TCC unit - an impressive piece of kit and great while it lasted.

Fonterra Whareroa electrification

Fonterra’s electrification programme at Whareroa adds roughly 50 MW of grid demand, while simultaneously removing around 65 MW of on-site co-generation.

Fonterra Whareroa plant - Photo Fonterra

Hydro storage changes

Meridian is pursuing less restrictive access to Lake Pūkaki contingent storage via the fast-track process. This would allow drawdown below the current minimum (from 518m to around 513m above sea level) for up to three consecutive winters (2026–2028). Transpower and Genesis oppose the move, arguing it undermines wet-year economics for Huntly Unit 2 and increases dry-year risk.

Meridian is also dusting off old engineering files and I suspect considering seeking approval to raise the upper operating range of Lake Pūkaki by 1 - 2m to increase storage, though I would not expect to see this come about in the short term it seems like a pragmatic solution to me.

Contact Energy similarly sought approval to operate Lake Hāwea at lower levels, but this was declined under the fast-track process. It is unclear whether this will be pursued through the standard RMA pathway, which would likely take several years.

Lake Pukaki - Photo DOC

Offshore wind



Offshore wind in New Zealand is stalling. JERA Nex BP is the lastest developer to exit New Zealand, abandoning plans for South Taranaki. This leaves only the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners / NZ Super Fund consortium active. While enabling legislation is expected, I am not bullish on progress.

It’s not just about conflicts with proposed iron sand mining. Globally, offshore wind is struggling. Projects have been cancelled, bid rounds have failed, and major turbine manufacturers are under significant financial stress. CIP’s experience at Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts, where a blade failure led to tons of fiberglass washing up on Nantucket and Cape Cod beaches, has resulted in costly delays. It raises legitimate questions about balance-sheet strength and CIP’s appetite for further projects.

More fundamentally, New Zealand’s electricity market is not designed for offshore wind. Its scale, complexity and variability would require capacity markets, curtailment pricing, and contracts for difference, all of which ultimately increase consumer costs.

Damaged Vineyard Wind turbine offshore of Nantucket

Grid-scale batteries (BESS)

Several battery energy storage systems are under development. These are primarily arbitrage assets, charging during low-price periods and discharging when prices spike. While useful for short-term balancing, they remain small in system-energy terms and operate on hour-to-hour timescales which is insufficient to mitigate dry-winter risk.

Ruakaka BESS project delivered in 2025 to help shore up the Northland electricity network.

Solar expansion

Solar deployment continues to accelerate. I am watching this closely for two reasons.

First, economics. Solar hardware prices are likely to rise through 2026 due to changes in Chinese policy, including the removal of export rebates from April 2026, production cuts, consolidation, and increased regulatory scrutiny. Some commentary suggests price increases of 9–15%. Silver, a critical PV input, is also experiencing sharp price rises.

Second, volatility. As I discussed in Solar Surge last year, growing solar penetration increases system volatility. I expect future grid-connection codes to require output-variability controls, potentially including behind-the-meter batteries for new grid-scale projects. At present, system-reliability costs are being socialised through fixed charges.

Geothermal growth

Just under 100 MW of geothermal capacity was added through 2025. This is welcomed. Geothermal’s weather-independent baseload characteristics make it the unsung hero of New Zealand’s grid. Further development is expected, with additional capacity likely to come online in 2027.

Tauhara Geothermal Power Station - Photo Sumitomo Corp.

Emergency reserve planning

The Electricity Authority is developing an emergency reserve scheme that would pre-contract large industrial users to provide compensated demand response. As the Authority itself notes, declining thermal availability and rising intermittency are driving persistent peak-capacity risks.

This is not currently a system designed to support economic growth or industrial expansion. It is a system that is volatile, increasingly unreliable, and now requires formal mechanisms to ration supply.

Ahuroa Gas Storage

Gas storage at Ahuroa is currently at the higher end of its typical seasonal range, which is positive heading into winter 2026. However, questions remain about how much of that storage is effectively deliverable to the electricity market. While headline figures suggest around 4.5 PJ in storage, the facility was not drawn below roughly 2.7 PJ during the winter of 2024, even amid crisis conditions suggesting possible deliverability constraints or stranded volumes.

Ahuroa gas storage facility - Photo Clarus

Electricity forward pricing.

Forward electricity prices for winter 2026 remain elevated, trading around $230/MWh at Ōtāhuhu and $208/MWh at Benmore, indicating ongoing scarcity and little prospect of price relief, particularly when combined with fixed-cost increases under the Commerce Commission’s DPP4 settings.

This is at least twice the price we need it to be to be to remain internationally competitive if we want to add value to our export commodities and improve our economic complexity ranking. Noting that large scale industries are the incubators for innovative products and solutions that improve our economic complexity ranking.

The 2026 electricity outlook

Heading into 2026, several key elements are in place:

A large coal stockpile

The hardware to burn it

Full hydro lakes that are currently spilling

Additional geothermal capacity coming online

If the weather is kind, we will be okay.

But that remains a big if.

If we have a good year hydrologically, 2026 will still not deliver the structural price relief necessary to turn around New Zealand’s beleaguered economy. In a bad year, systemic vulnerabilities will re-emerge quickly, wholesale prices will spike, and production curtailment will spread across the economy.

At a wide-boundary system level, the picture remains sobering:

Electricity capacity is rising, but firmness is declining

Gas depletion is structural and accelerating

System costs are rising faster than prices reveal

Volatility and uncertainty are now constants reflected in forward contract pricing.

It is difficult not to draw parallels with Europe after the Nord Stream pipeline was destroyed and they started a desperate race to replace pipeline gas with wind, solar, and LNG. That is exactly where New Zealand now finds itself. For insight into how this plays out, we need only look at those who went before us.

In Part Two, I’ll take a closer look at natural gas.

Thank you, as always, for reading, sharing, and engaging. The level of interest in this Substack is humbling.

I want us all to have a good 2026, and energy abundance is a necessary ingredient. I offer this work freely so we can have more nuanced conversations and better understand the physics we must confront to achieve that goal.

Larry