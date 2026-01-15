New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

Tony Brunt
5d

Thanks for another spoonful of unpalatable reality, Larry. You're the Castor Oil purveyor of the energy sector. 'This will taste horrible but it's good for you.'

alex
5d

"Electricity networks should ideally be boring background infrastructure. Something few people think about. They should simply work. The service should be relatively cheap, reliable, and largely invisible."

Yes I have spent 6 years trying to wake bureaucrats up about energy, most think there is an unlimited supply lurking behind their wall socket.

"Fonterra’s electrification programme at Whareroa" electrode boilers are just utter insanity, the bureaucrats think somehow they are an hyper efficient method of heating water? Just crazy.

Funny really, in any other context where heat is produced while using electricity we see it as an extravagant waste of energy.

