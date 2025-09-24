Renee Jens, Sustainability and Energy Manager at Dominion Salt, recently published a piece on Linkedin titled “New Zealand’s Energy Crisis”.

I highly recommend it for those wanting to better understand the economic implications of our dwindling natural gas supply and some of the fuel switching challenges.

It can be found here.

Renee uses the economic energy intensity metric, similar to the approach I used in my LNG series, only her analysis is far more granular, and includes indirect downstream contributions. As a result Renee’s analysis is far better. It paints yet another very sobering picture suggesting that the total economic contribution downstream of natural gas is $76 billion or ~20% of GDP.

As I noted in June quarter GDP this is why the manufacturing sector is contracting and will continue to do so unless we can address the reducing amount of energy available to our economy.

Renee’s recommendations, with my quick takes:

Maintain gas and coal as transitional fuels This is unquestionably necessary. Phasing out of an energy source should come naturally as a result of a superior product emerging. Forcing an switch politically is clearly not working anywhere in the world. Our current trajectory is de-industrialisation and a return to coal. Electrification may be more efficient, with less conversion losses, but it requires abundant cheap and reliable electricity. We don’t have this. Trying to achieve this exclusively with renewables will result in a huge overbuild that will have very high system costs, as such it is neither realistic or achievable in the time we have available.

Invest in domestic gas fields now This is a far more difficult and nuanced challenge that has a lot to do with geology, infrastructure and time. The first being illusive, the second expensive and the third scarce. The main issue here is that we essentially need a new frontier field to be developed and bought online. I suspect that these exist, they are however not located near to existing infrastructure. As such developing a new frontier field is 20 years away even if someone was looking for one.

Pause the ETS until affordable alternatives exist. This is imminently sensible. The ETS is supposed to incentivise the use of lower emission alternatives. However if those alternatives don’t exist then it just becomes a generalised tax applied to all generation in the wholesale market. We don’t have a choice not to use coal, and avoid ETS costs, if we want to keep the lights on. With a marginal pricing mechanism, the ETS applied to coal often makes it the most expensive form of generation it then sets the price for all other forms of generation in the wholesale market.

Build a bipartisan 50-year national energy strategy. Hallelujah! Yes please and don’t limit this to energy it’s sorely needed across the board. The wild policy pendulum swings are really hurting us all. We at least had this approach to energy policy once. If you were to read the Royal Commission of inquiry into nuclear power in New Zealand presented in 1978 you will find statements like this. “New Zealand should aim to rely on its own resources for electricity as long as it is economically and environmentally sensible to do so, rather than introduce such a sophisticated and changing technology as nuclear power…However, the chances of New Zealand needing nuclear power for electricity generation early in the next century are real indeed… Nuclear power should be retained as an option for the future with the possible commissioning date of 2005–2007 in mind. This timing may need to be revised as future trends become more apparent.”

Expand renewables at a realistic pace. I’m not sure what a realistic pace actually is, as nearly all of the infrastructure has short life cycles ~20-30 years. We will both need to both over build and in parallel replace at a high rate to fill the emerging energy gap.

Upgrade grid and storage infrastructure to support the transition. This is necessary if we are going to depend on intermittent renewables. This is one of the indirect system costs of intermittency. It will not be cheap or easy. We are already seeing talk of lake Onslow re-emerge as a storage option for example.

Keep affordability and security front of mind. Again I fully agree. This is our single biggest challenge snd encapsulated in much of the points above. So far we are not doing well. Our lack of strategy, specifically strategic planning has seen us caught with our pants down when the gas started drying up and now we are scrambling.



Check it out Renee’s piece, its worthy of your attention.

Thanks

Larry