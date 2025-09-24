New Zealand Energy

Stephen Reynolds
5d

Oh deary me. I will read the full article and I have to force myself to get beyond the first paragraph which starts out by minimising NZ's contribution to global emissions at 0.13%. The implied position is that anything NZ does has no impact so really we shouldn't bother. This statistic repeated ad nauseam by many has institutionalised the "shouldn't bother" position in the NZ psyche and it has come around to bite us. NZ was always going to run out of domestic gas, just as the world will eventually run out of oil and gas, it's happening a lot sooner and faster for NZ than elsewhere. We have had readily available and fairly priced domestic gas for many years and we should have been using those years to work out the best use for that limited resource - we didn't. Since it has become apparent in the last decade that the end is nigh we should have stopped new connections- we didn't. We should have subsidised the replacement of aging gas appliances with electric - we did a little but not enough. We should have developed an exit plan for Methanex and all our gas electricity generation - we haven't. So crying into the tea leaves at this point and trying to kick the can further down and ever shortening road by appealing to the minimisation of NZ's emission footprint is disengenuous. I'll read on and hope it gets better.

Nick Cantlon
5d

Seems to me that the enormous amount of electricity used at Tiwai Point supports relatively few jobs. We are exporting millions of logs each year while timber processors are closing because power is too expensive. Would the nation be better off saying goodbye to Tiwai point and using the power to support industries that provide more employment?

