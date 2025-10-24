Net energy surplus…. the simple concept that built civilisation, yet remains invisible in modern energy policy?

This really is a perplexing question. How can anyone in the energy industry ignore this? I use the word ignore deliberately because innately I think we all understand this. We can all understand profit for example. Spending a little and making a lot is always a desired outcome. Consistently spending a lot and making no profit is not a long-term success strategy.

Why do we understand net profit and loss in terms of balance sheet economics, but not in terms of energy?

I would have thought the concept of considering how many units of energy you will get in return for a unit invested would have been the very first consideration given to any energy venture. But oddly this appears not to be the case. In many cases it is given no consideration whatsoever.

Why did this question pop into my head this morning?

Because I started reading the New Zealand Wood Energy Strategy that has just been released.

Biophysical Economics.

It’s odd that such a simple principle, getting more energy out than we put in, has vanished from our energy discourse. This is where the field of biophysical economics brings us back to reality.

The economy, and life in general, are open thermodynamic systems. Just as our bodies need a constant flow of energy in the form of food to survive so does the economy.

In order to grow, both our bodies, and our economy, need a surplus of energy over and above that required to maintain.

The rate of growth, and even the ability to maintain, is determined by the size of this energy surplus.

The amount of surplus energy available to society is referred to as EROI (Energy Return on Energy Invested). Inversely another term often used is the ECOE (Energy Cost of Energy).

It is reasonably well established that modern societies need an aggregate total energy system EROI of ~14 in order to sustain themselves.

I previously explored this concept in detail here. If the system level EROI drops too much we can’t support modernity as we know it. In this situation we will experience a simplification as we will be unable to support the current levels of societal complexity.

The False Promise of Wood Energy

In the ledger of nature, wood pellets are an overdraft disguised as income.

There is quite a bit of excitement about New Zealand’s wood-energy strategy. To quote the Energy Minister Simon Watts.

There are opportunities to make greater use of forestry residues and wood processing co-products to create home-grown, secure, and affordable energy, particularly to ease pressure on energy supplies. With the right settings in place, this could be a win-win for New Zealand industry, our wood sector, the environment, and climate.

This all sounds good, the idea seems intuitive enough, forests regrow, residues are plentiful, and wood pellets can displace coal in industrial boilers.

But this narrative rests on a critical misunderstanding, we still need to achieve a net energy surplus that is sufficient to maintain complex society.

So Does Wood Deliver The Necessary Surplus?

In a world governed by thermodynamics rather than press releases, what matters is not whether energy comes from something that regrows, but whether the process yields a meaningful surplus of energy after you’ve paid all the energetic costs of getting it.

Producing wood pellets at a large scale from New Zealand’s radiata pine residues is a profoundly energy intensive undertaking. The residues are wet, scattered across remote steep and muddy terrain, and heavy. They must be gathered using diesel machinery, trucked to a central facility, chipped, dried, milled, and compressed into pellets often using fossil fuels to power each step.

Volatile organic compounds captured during the manufacturing process can be used as an energy source to increase efficiency, but the gains are minimal. It is far from a self-sufficient from a fill system perspective.

By the time those pellets reach a boiler, nearly all of their own energy content has already been spent just making them.

Estimates of full supply chains would suggest “white” pellets have an energy return on investment (EROI) of around 2 or 3 : 1, and torrefied “black” pellets about 1.5 or 2 : 1. If you were to include the energy embodied in factory construction and logistics, some pathways likely fall below 1 : 1 which means the pellets consume more energy to produce than they deliver.

This is energy in the circular pursuit of energy.

When we apply these pellets for electricity generation we are performing an energy conversion, converting pellets to electricity, and with all conversions there are losses of usable energy. When accounting for boiler & turbine efficiency, we will almost certainly see an EROI of less that 1:1 which means as a country we used more energy producing energy than we received, or in other terms we have a net energy deficit.

In terms of biophysical accounting this is a bankrupt system.

EROI meets debt

In a low-debt agrarian world, a slightly positive EROI might be tolerable.

In a modern, debt-saturated economy, it’s lethal.

Debt represents a claim on future production, and production is bound by future net energy availability. When we substitute high-EROI fuels (like hydro electric, gas and coal) with low-EROI fuels (like wood pellets), we shrink the surplus energy base that services those claims. The result is higher costs, slower growth, and rising financial fragility, this is the essence of the energy-debt trap.

What a resilient strategy would do

A credible energy strategy must aim to:

Increase net energy surplus.

Use high energy density, controllable energy sources for industrial heat.

Exploit waste heat and co-locate industries to recycle energy internally.

Invest in technologies with long lifespans and low system overheads. Hydro and geothermal expansion are good examples from the New Zealand context.

The current wood-energy plan does the opposite. It reduces the energy surplus available to society and ties up capital in an energetically regressive loop that will not sustain itself without subsidies and creative accounting.

The uncomfortable truth

Wood energy is not de-carbonising; it is de-energising.

And in a high-debt economy, that is a dangerous path to take.

The cold, hard truth is that the first test of any energy strategy is weather it delivers enough surplus energy to sustain society.

Wood pellets fail that test.

It gives me no pleasure at all to rain on anyone’s parade with regards to wood pellets, and I considered not commenting on the Wood Energy Strategy for this reason. But we have to be honest with ourselves and recognise the physical constraints that govern our world.

Thanks for reading if you find this perspective valuable, please hit the like button and share far and wide.

Larry