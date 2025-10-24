New Zealand Energy

Engineer Guy's avatar
Engineer Guy
7h

Great post. I love the phrase “in a world governed by thermodynamics instead of press releases”! You might have mentioned the scandal with Drax in the UK which takes wood pellets made in the US, ships them to the UK and burns them. https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdxnpzzjed1o.

Economic Engineer
4h

Thanks for writing the article despite your concern for people's preferences/biases for wood/biomass etc. You have made some very good points.

I have been following your basic argument of EROE for a while now and this seems to explain it the best. We have a similar discussion here in the USA over corn-ethanol and soy-diesel although with the govt subsidies and blending mandates, these products and policies are here to stay for the near future anyway...

One interesting follow up to this article could be a review of the internal mechanics/thermodynamics of a full-sized sawmill where they generate their own electricity AND kiln dry all their finished lumber. That takes a tremendous amount of energy albeit at lower (relative) temperatures. Are there any sawmills that also export their electricity to the grid? The co-generation of heat from steam for electricity generation and using the residual waste heat for kiln level temperatures would be interesting...

In reading the 20 page "glossy" on wood energy, it seems to me to be more of a forestry suggestion rather than a complete energy solution. Let's increase the revenue and by-products from the forestry industry etc...

I once took a google maps tour of a NZ shipping port and was surprised to see that they were exporting whole logs and would need to fumigate them before exporting. It seems to be it would be better to invest and ship finished kiln dried and therefore clean lumber, than go thru that whole hassle. That would be higher value and there would be plenty of off-cut wood scraps that could be chipped for this wood energy initiative.

Again an energy focus/deep dive on a sawmill would be interesting and an opportunity to calculate an EROE from a sizeable plant/factory etc. Just a suggestion if you're running out of ideas for new topics to cover! ;-)

