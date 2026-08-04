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Bruce Mckay's avatar
Bruce Mckay
6h

In a lot of systems everyone assumes it’s fine until something breaks…. The system runs to the wire (as per last night) but countervailing factors prevent failure… pure luck…. And if the spinning reserve was not there, then what? Blackouts ahoy! And everyone would be yelling this morning about how useless the Government is and how we need reform and more solar ands more wind and blah blah blah….

So we got away with it…. But just because you can doesn’t mean you should ‘plan’ for that…. Seems there is a bit much running to the wire in these parts…

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Michael's avatar
Michael
6h

Interesting Larry, although we were far from the lower limit.

It would be good to know where the trip was. If it was for the whole Huntly generation circuit, this actually seems like quite reassuring news. If it was for a sub-circuit, like just one of the units, then the points that you make are quite concerning, in the event that all of Huntly were to go down while at high generation

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