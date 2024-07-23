Last October I wrote NZ pension fund gone with the wind. In that article I described how the NZ super fund had partnered with Copenhagen Investment Partners (CIP) to build a 1GW offshore wind farm off the South Taranaki bight.

CIP is a fund manager focusing on renewable energy projects all over the world. They manage around EUR 28 billion across 12 funds. One of the projects they have is a 50% stake in the US $4 billion, partially constructed, Vinyard Wind off the coast of Massachusetts. The 800MW offshore wind farm is comprised of 62 turbines, each rated for 13MW. The first turbines came online and began generating electricity in January this year.

Last week Natucket residents started reporting chunks of what appeared to be large bits of fiberglass washing up on the beach in peak summer tourism season. The beaches subsequently had to be closed for cleanup operations.

It turns out that one of the 107m long, 70 tonne, turbine blades had disintegrated after about 6 months of operation. This has prompted the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement to stop all operations on the windfarm project until further notice.

For more on Vineyard and the wider offshore wind industry issues Robert Bryce has a great breakdown in his excellent substack article Breaking Wind.

What does this mean for New Zealand.

Speculatively, I predict this could be the death knell of the CIP and the NZ Superfund’s wind farm ambitions off the coast of South Taranaki. Why do I predict this?

This project, at an alleged USD $4 billion (it will be much more than that), represents a $2 billion investment for CIP. This is 7% of their portfolio which has now become a big liability.

Why is it a liability? Because the project is based on the massive GE Vernova Halidade-X turbines. This isn’t the first blade failure issue with these turbines and the reliability issues don’t just stop at the blades. More here. This project will be plagued with reliability issues and potential ongoing environmental cleanups.

GE Vernova are already in trouble with other lawsuits and massive liabilities looming, ref. AEP sues over defective turbines. If GE Vernova face insolvency this project may never be completed.

The project has been stopped by the authorities until further notice. The costs CIP and /or GE will be incurring on the marine spread (construction ships) will be running into several hundred thousand dollars per day.

After this experience CIP and their investors will likely view offshore wind as too risky. They will take a big financial hit on this one. Investors leave funds that don’t provide a return. I expect CIP to de-risk their portfolio and go back to bioenergy, solar and smaller onshore wind turbine projects.

We know that the offshore wind folks in New Zealand have already done the math and decided that their projects will not be viable without “revenue stabilisation”.

But mostly because offshore wind is Rube Golberg stuff and thermodynamics is a ruthless referee.

Watch this space folks. Let’s see how well this article ages.

Have a great evening!