Economies run on energy - Charles Hall

Last week the Reserve Bank increased the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points. To quote the RBNZ’s media release:

New Zealand’s economic recovery was underway before the Middle East conflict, but lost momentum in the June quarter as the oil shock weighed on economic activity. Growth is expected to resume in the September quarter as these effects fade and confidence improves. Over the medium term, inflation returning to the 2 percent target mid-point will lift household purchasing power and help support a sustained recovery in growth and employment.

The logic is all to familiar. Imported fuel price driven inflation, is easing, confidence is improving and the economy is expected to regain some growth momentum. In order to head off further domestic driven inflation, as a result of things taking off again, the Reserve Bank is gently pumping the brakes by increasing the cost of borrowing with the goal of returning inflation to the 2% range.

But I wonder whether we are trying to solve the wrong problem.

Conventional economics views growth as largely a monetary phenomenon. If demand is weak, lower interest rates to stimulate investment with cheap access to capital. If inflation is high then raise the cost of capital to cool things down. Eventually the economy returns to equilibrium after each cycle.

Although a crude and indiscriminate mechanism, this framework works when the only economic constraint was access to capital.

But what if there is a new constraint that makes the access to capital largely irrelevant?

The economy is energy transformed.

Every economy is, at its core, an energy conversion system.

We use energy to move trucks, recycle steel, process milk, build houses, transport freight, run hospitals, harvest crops and produce every good or service that underpins modern life.

Money is simply the ledger, it does not create the physical work itself, energy is required for that.

This is important to recognise because New Zealand’s energy system has not been moving in a growth direction for several years.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Energy in New Zealand reports show that New Zealand’s domestic primary energy supply has been declining since around 2019. The largest contributor to this decline has been the continuing depletion of our natural gas resources, but the broader trend is one of a shrinking domestic energy base.

This should concern us far more than a movement of 25 basis points in the OCR. Because if the amount of net energy available to society is declining, then the economy has less physical capacity to perform work.

But, efficiency.

Economists and electrification advocates often respond to this observation by stating that efficiency will compensate for the fall in gross energy. In theory they are not wrong, but the situation is more nuanced than that.

Throughout history, societies have repeatedly become wealthier by extracting more useful work from each unit of energy consumed. In principle, New Zealand could continue growing despite a declining primary energy supply if improvements in energy efficiency were large enough.

Electrification helps because electric motors convert a much larger proportion of their input energy into useful work than combustion engines. The result is that the same economic activity can often be achieved using less primary energy.

But this raises an obvious question.

Where is the evidence that New Zealand is experiencing an improvement in energy productivity large enough to offset the decline in domestic primary energy since 2019?

I struggle to see it.

Industrial electricity consumption has fallen significantly, but this should not be mistaken for improving efficiency. As I discussed in a piece last year called Divergence, the decline is better understood as a symptom of a constrained energy system leading to a gradual process of deindustrialisation.

The underlying demand for energy has not necessarily disappeared due to efficiency. Instead, large industrial users reduce production when electricity becomes scarce or expensive, while smaller businesses idle plant. Some defer investment or close altogether.

We do not normally call this energy rationing. We use more palatable terms such as “demand management” or “demand response.” But the physical outcome is the same, less electricity is consumed because less economic activity is taking place.

The New Zealand electricity system carries scarcity risk. If a business wants the best prices they must take on the risk by purchasing electricity in the wholesale market. If they want to fix their electricity price to avoid volatility they have to pay a higher rate for the gen-tailer to carry that risk. It’s not an easy decision as our wholesale market can be both incredibly cheap and incredibly expensive.

In the era of depleting natural gas supplies NZ’s electricity prices can be incredibly volatile based on hydrology. June 2026 wholesale electricity prices were the third-lowest recorded but that would not be the case if hydro lake inflows were low. Chart source EM6

Industrial electricity demand is price-responsive in a way that residential demand generally is not. When the system becomes constrained, industry is the first to absorb much of the adjustment. Most businesses in New Zealand operate on a high volume, low margin model and are very sensitive to input costs.

Falling industrial electricity consumption does not necessarily indicate that the economy is learning to produce more with less. It may simply mean that it is producing less on a per unit basis.

More people, with more money, chasing less energy.

The economic calculus becomes even more challenging once population growth is considered.

If the total amount of energy available to society is falling while the number of people is increasing, then the energy per capita is a candle being burnt at both ends. History shows that modest reductions in energy consumption per capita can be offset for a time through efficiency improvements and structural changes. What history does not show is a convincing example of a society sustaining long-term improvements in material living standards while experiencing a persistent decline in net energy available per person.

Now consider what is happening on the financial side of the economy. While the physical energy available to society is reducing, the money supply has continued to increase. The total amount of money in circulation is known as the M2 money supply. Money is ultimately a claim on energy in the form of goods or services provided either domestically or abroad. Domestically, if the number of financial claims continues increasing while the physical production capacity is declining, more money inevitably ends up competing for fewer energy-derived goods and services.

Traditional economics describes inflation as “too much money chasing too few goods.” I think we now have a situation where too much money is chasing too little energy.

The inflation we are experiencing increasingly looks less like a monetary problem and more like a thermodynamic one.

A double edged sword.

This is where the Reserve Bank faces an impossible task with only one leaver to pull, and a very blunt instrument at that.

Higher interest rates may suppress demand as more revenue is required to service debt, but they also increase the cost of financing exactly the investments New Zealand needs to correct the imbalance between money, population and energy.

Transmission and distribution system upgrades.

Geothermal developments.

Domestic and on farm solar.

Storage.

Industrial electrification.

Gas supply resilience.

All these things become more expensive when capital costs rise. Ironically this means that the very monetary tool being used to manage inflation also raises the hurdle to reverse our falling energy per dollar and energy per capita ratios.

The energy shock continues.

Meanwhile, in an entirely predictable twist of fate, no sooner had the Reserve Bank signalled that the external energy inflationary pressure was falling, the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz kicked off again.

This time however there is a further complication as Ukranian drone strikes have reportedly damaged as many as 11 Russian refineries.

The Persian Gulf and Russia are two key global oil markets supplying the medium density crudes most suitable for the production of diesel and jet fuel. Both regions also represent a significant amount of global refining capacity. Both are now compromised. Diesel and jet fuel crack spreads have not returned to pre Iran war levels and are now on the rise again. The Singapore diesel and jet fuel crack spreads are heading towards $60, which is the price to produce a barrel of refined product on top of the price of a barrel of oil. This puts diesel and jet fuel somewhere in the range of $145 per barrel today and going up.

As readers of these articles will appreciate diesel is the economy. Higher diesel prices feed into, freight, fertiliser, shipping, aviation and almost every supply chain in the economy.

As energy inputs becomes more expensive, businesses have little choice but to pass those costs on, this results in an inflationary pressure. Combined with the fact that de industrialisation is occurring creating economic contraction. We end up with the opposite conditions to those the RBNZ is predicting.

Sluggish

Our energy supply is by no means the only reason for our economic woes, but I think it is a large part of why the economy has felt so sluggish over the past few years.

We continue to analyse inflation, growth and productivity largely through financial statistics while paying little attention to the biophysical foundation that makes all economic activity possible.

To a degree its understandable, for the entire time that we have had the domain called economics, we have been in energy abundance. So economics was born into energy blindness.

Money is not wealth. Money is a claim on wealth. Wealth, in turn, depends upon an energy surplus capable of producing useful work in the form of goods and services.

Economics has become remarkably sophisticated at measuring money. It has become remarkably poor at measuring the physical system that money ultimately represents.

Until New Zealand begins rebuilding its net energy surplus, monetary policy will increasingly resemble adjusting the damper on a wood burner with no firewood.

The Reserve Bank can print money. It cannot print energy.

P.s.

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Larry