New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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Robert McLachlan's avatar
Robert McLachlan
4d

Energy and the economy may be coupled, but the effect is somewhat loose and many other things come into play as well. It's certainly not cause and effect. Otherwise we could say "billionaires have high energy consumption, so if we burn enough energy we can all be billionaires". Countries in our US$45-$50k GDP bracket have energy consumption ranging from 17 to 107 MWh per person. NZ, at 45 MWh, is in the middle of the pack. In the last few years our energy consumption is down because of the recession, the sudden shortage of gas, and efficiency gains. On deindustrialisation, it is a bit strange that industrial electricity prices have gone up much more than residential, I am not sure why that is, and why the big users did not plan ahead or head against that. Energy is only one of the factors in their international competitiveness. A decent national energy strategy (maybe like the one the government just cancelled) would certainly help though.

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1 reply by New Zealand Energy
Peter L Collins's avatar
Peter L Collins
6d

Please, Mr & Mrs Government, can we have more, so we in New Zealand don't freeze and don't get frozen out of the real world? We are talking about minimum electricity base load generation, while you talk on and on about besting those sitting opposite.

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