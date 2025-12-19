I wanted to wish you all a great Christmas with friends and family.

Summer in New Zealand is fantastic and spending time together out in all that our beautiful country has to offer is one of the best things in life.

I’ll be heading to the top of the South with the family for some camping, fishing and adventuring. I hope you all find joy in whatever you have planned for the holiday period.

A big thanks!

Producing NZ Energy is just a hobby for me and it has grown a lot over the past year. There are now around 1200 subscribers and the page regularly receives 10-15 thousand views a month.

I wanted to thank you all for reading and engaging with these topics. I think they are important and I assume that you do to. I am humbled by the sheer numbers of views these pieces get and the thoughtful comments I receive. Often there is pushback, which is great. It challenges me to refine my thoughts, be better, and takes us all up the learning curve together.

To the the handful of paid subscribers a huge thank you. Researching and producing these pieces is not free. I pay for several subscriptions to access information behind he paywalls and your contribution goes a long way to offset these costs. I’m pleased that you feel you get value out of my work and your support is greatly appreciated!

This year I’ve also dabbled in some public speaking for various groups about energy, its primacy in our lives and what is happening in the New Zealand energy landscape. That has been fun and well received as far as I can tell. Fell free to reach out if this is something you might be interested in.

Most of all it has been a year of meeting great people all passionate about energy and wanting to see NZ succeed. I look forward to much more of that in the coming year.

Holiday reading.

As I’ll be out and about over the next couple of weeks I won’t me producing much sorry. However, there are now 125 articles on the NZ Energy page that can be found here.

I recommend Biophysical Realities.

This piece is the foundation of my perspective on the role and influence of energy in our lives. It’s a lengthy piece but I hope it’s provides much food for thought and perhaps connects a few ideas.

Over the past couple of years I’ve taken a look into a range of energy topics:

And so much more.

I’ll be back in the new year as there is so much yet to cover.

Enjoy!

Larry