Maui B Gas platform - Offshore Taranaki

A unit of energy has no value if it can’t be delivered when and where it is needed.

It has been a busy couple of weeks, and I have gotten behind reporting to you all on some of the key developments in the New Zealand energy landscape.

One of these is that New Zealand’s annual petroleum reserves data, as of the 1st of January 2026, was released last week. This report covers oil, gas and condensate.

This annual stock take of “estimated” reserves across all of New Zealand’s producing gas fields is akin to an estimate of how much fuel is left in the tank.

I pay close attention to this as there is still a big chunk of New Zealand’s economy dependent on this fuel. Currently the direct, indirect and implied contribution of New Zealand’s domestic gas supply to our economy could be as much as $76 billion or close to 20% of GDP.

The press release from MBIE provides a good high-level summary of our latest reserves estimate.

Annual petroleum reserves data released today by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) shows as of 1 January 2026 New Zealand’s natural gas proven plus probable (2P) reserves declined 23% from last year to 731 petajoules (PJ), the lowest level since recording began 20 years ago, says Amapola Generosa, Domains Manager, MBIE.

The reserves update represents the total of two figures. Firstly the volume of gas produced over the year and secondly a revised estimate of how much gas is left in the reservoir. The revised estimate is referred to as either an upward or downward revision.

Consistent with the trend of the past five years the downward revision to gas reserves was greater than the volume produced.

To again quote MBIE.

“New Zealand’s 2P reserves decreased by 217 PJ, of this 108 PJ was gas produced over the year, and 109 PJ reflected downward revisions to existing estimates.

This is the key reason many feel that reserves are declining faster than expected. We have consistently seen reserve volumes revised down by more than we produced in the same period, which makes the rate of decline twice as fast as simple arithmetic would predict.

There has been plenty of commentary on the reserve volumes in the media over the past week. I won’t traverse this ground further, other than to say that almost without exception the commentary falls into the same arithmetic prediction trap.

All the commentaryI have seen is try to predict when we will run out of gas by looking at annual use and dividing it by the reported reserves. Unfortunately it is no where near that simple.

Instead, I will provide some nuance and context for you.

Since 2022 the has been greater and greater downward revisions. In 2019 it was estimated that we hade 21 years of gas supply left, just 6 years later, the same estimate suggests we have 7 years of supply remaining.

Why does this happen? Its not an exact science.

Estimating gas reserves is not an exact science.

A natural gas reservoir is typically a complex geological structure. It’s generally not a uniform shape and does not have a uniform cross sectional sand density profile. In some cases, there may be fault lines.

Seismic data provides an indication of the shape of the structure. Exploration wells provide core samples of the sands within the reservoir to help inform porosity, which is a measure of how porous the sand is, and permeability, how easily gas will flow to the well bore. Exploration wells also give an indication of reservoir pressures, temperatures and possibly a water interface level.

Reservoir engineers and geologists develop a reservoir model based on this information then watch production data closely to refine the model as the gas is produced.

When a reservoir becomes depleted it can be much harder to predict the remaining reserves particularly when water is involved, and because flow characteristics can alter as pressures drop. The volumes are also much smaller meaning a small change can result in a significantly revised view of reserves available.

This is an underestimated nuance. It’s kind of like trying to estimate how much orange juice is left in the bottom your glass amongst the melting ice cubes.

Once the reservoir engineers and geologists have developed a reserve figure an economic lens must then be applied. This adds another layer of complexity, particularly with aging assets like those in New Zealand.

Not all reserves will be economically recoverable particularly if large capital allocations are required to keep the assets in good condition and safe to operate. If asset integrity issues are found, they could reduce the reserves as it may not be economic to repair the issue identified based on the estimated revenue available from the remaining production forecast. For this reason, it is possible that a field will close earlier than the reserve numbers indicate

Reserve updates are best viewed as probabilistic estimates rather than precise measurements.

Three-dimensional shape of Volve oil field, Norway - its like a topographical map of the formation. The blue lines are wells drilled into the structure.

System (un)Flex.

All the commentary I have seen to date about the gas reserves update is based on simple arithmetic projections of how much we use annually, divided by how much reserves we have left.

The remaining runway for gas is longer than than simple arithmetic would suggest with production forecasts going out to at least 2035. But supply can not meet demand within the next couple of years. A recent supply and demand study by PWC and Enerlytica outlines this situation well.

Source - PWC 2026 Gas Supply & Demand Study

However, the situation going forward is going to be much more dynamic. The gas market will change significantly in coming months with the expected closure of Maui production and Methanex demand.

OMV have announced that they expect to cease production from the Maui field later this year. The closure of Maui will result in the closure of Methanex also. Maui’s production is close to Methanex’s demand which means that there is very little additional gas available to the market despite Methanex closing.

Methanex did more than consume gas. It acted as a system stabiliser. During periods of excess supply it absorbed gas that might otherwise have forced producers to choke wells. By doing so, it ensured that the gas wells stayed online and stable. During winter electricity shortages it could rapidly curtail demand and free gas for power generation for New Zealand’s businesses and homes. Its closure removes a major balancing mechanism from both the upstream reservoir system and the downstream electricity market simultaneously.

The highlighted areas of this chart show Methanex reducing demand or shutting down completely to free up gas primarily for electricity generation - Source GIC data.

Fragile Wells.

Aside from how many petajoules remain underground, the emerging issue is how fast, how reliably, and under what operating conditions those petajoules can be produced.

As Taranaki’s gas fields deplete, deliverability becomes increasingly dependent on reservoir pressure, liquids management, compression, workovers and steady demand.

Methanex helped stabilise the system by acting as a large baseload/swing customer. Without it, the demand is far more variable and the gas system will need more flexibility in terms of delivery rates just as the depleted wells themselves are becoming less flexible and more fragile.

The Gas Industry Co’s 2021 market settings report touches on this issue. It notes that technical aspects of field development, production maintenance and well/reservoir types affect deliverability; producers have only limited ability to adjust field production once operational; and it is difficult to significantly alter production rates on a short-term basis.

Liquid loading is one of the key issues driving this. Liquid loading occurs when gas velocities in the well production tubing are too low to carry liquids to surface. As gas velocity falls, or liquid content rises, the well’s ability to carry the liquid reduces. This can lead to reduced production and can eventually kill the well.

Choking a depleted well in response to lower market demand reduces gas velocity in the production tubing. In mature wells this can increase the risk of liquid loading or water breakthrough issues, potentially reducing deliverability and in some cases making wells difficult or uneconomic to restart at previous flow rates.

Another key issue is pressure depletion that can result in a well delivery pressure falling below the pipeline export pressure. It may not always be economic to add compressors to overcome this issue.

This ultimately means that not all reserves may be recoverable.

In summary, variable demand severely impacts the well’s ability to produce.

Understanding Variable demand.

The seasonal variability in gas demand nearly doubles when Methanex closes.

Looking at the average figures of the past three years, with Methanex still in the picture, the total demand varies by only 30 TJ/day across a year.

Remove the Methanex demand and the remaining demand varies by ~51 TJ/day. This is a 170% larger seasonal variability than what we have currently.

This is due to the non-linear nature of the demand. Fonterra’s dairy season ramps up in August–November, power generation peaks May–September, residential heating peaks June–August. None of these loads perfectly offset each other.

The mid to late summer period shows a much lower level of demand.

During these lower-demand periods, production capability may temporarily exceed market demand requirements, increasing the likelihood that some wells will need to be choked back. This is when they become vulnerable to liquid loading issues and there is a risk that they may not come back online when demand increases again.

New Zealand has one gas storage facility at Ahuroa with ~8 PJ of storage and a 65 TJ / day injection and extraction rate. The gas transmission system is a 2500 km pipeline with an operating pressure range of approximately 42 - 48 bar. This also provides a small, put potentially important storage capacity.

The storage capacity of Ahuroa and the pipeline becomes much more important in a post-Methanex world. In the absence of Methanex, Ahuroa is the only real seasonal smoothing tool, and its capacity is limited.

This chart shows the average production and consumption over the past three years. The slight peaks and troughs are mostly production related and the market will take everything that is produced. The chart on the right shows the post Methanex picture. Here the market is much more variable with a 51TJ / day variance between summer and winter demand.

A different market.

The headline reserve numbers have dropped again as predicted. Also as predicted the downward revisions were again larger than the volumes produced. This is the nature of mature depleted gas wells. It is very hard to estimate with a high degree of accuracy the recoverable reserves in these fields.

The context that is missing though is that changing nature of supply and demand when Methanex exits and the impact this will have on the deliverability of the system.

This is a new variable that we have not had to deal with so far and it will be a delicate balancing act.

In effect, the gas system will increasingly resemble a renewable electricity system with storage. Gas production wells operate best at relatively stable flow rates, while demand is becoming increasingly variable. Ahuroa gas storage therefore becomes analogous to a grid-scale battery, absorbing excess supply during low-demand periods and releasing it during winter peaks.

This is not without challenges and risks though. Intermittent seasonal demand has always and will always create hidden costs, it does so in renewables and will do so if Gas becomes intermittent. Whether Ahuroa alone has sufficient capacity, injection capability and operational reliability to perform this balancing role at a national scale remains an open question.

We’re all in this together.

New Zealand’s gas market is facing multiple challenges at once.

The declining production is structural. We have not seen any seismic survey since 2016, no exploration drilling in recent years, without these activities there is little prospect of increasing production.

Meanwhile we have a 2,500km transmission network and a 19,000km distribution network that has less than half the volume of gas transmitted through it but still needs just as much, if not more maintenance. The per unit distribution costs are rising as a result.

We have approx. 18,000 businesses using gas and about 272,000 residential customers and we still need gas for electricity generation. Some of these can fuel switch relatively easily. For others it is far more difficult or even impossible. Too many of our export industries are high volume, low margin, price takers, as such they are very sensitive to input costs. Fuel switching requires large capital investment and can often lead to higher operating costs, particularly for process heat applications.

These businesses as noted earlier make a significant contribution to our GDP and in turn generate significant revenue for the crown.

Meanwhile we are debating the size of the public service, which is in large part funded by the this economic activity.

This is why this is not just an issue for the gas industry and the businesses it supports. This is an issue that will affect us all directly, and indirectly, if we can’t respond quickly with an all options on the table, all at once, approach.

P.s.

If you received my last article “Bigger than think big” by email I apologise for the editing issues that you would have encountered. Sloppy work on my behalf. Thank you to those of you who alerted me to this issue.

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Thanks as always.

Larry