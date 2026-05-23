New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy

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James J's avatar
James J
5d

You rightly paint a picture of decline an uncertainty when it comes to domestic gas. Investing into uncertainty is also called gambling. Investors are willing to do that into new reserves, not declining ones. As such, the decisions are not ours but rather stock markets in Australia and the US. Faced with that only path forward that we control is to implement distributed generation and storage. That means more wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, biogas etc. combined with new hydro and batteries. Most of that is already happening...but not fast enough to avoid economic damage through the transition. Personally I urge individuals and businesses to secure their own energy supply, or face the rising costs until they cannot any longer.

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Ian Dunn's avatar
Ian Dunn
5d

Another great Artical from Larry. https://newzealandenergy.substack.com/

To secure national energy independence and macroeconomic stability, the following structural path forward could be adopted.

Prioritize Domestic Storage Over LNG Imports: The government must pivot away from the high fiscal exposure of a $1 billion LNG import terminal, which directly links domestic power bills to volatile global spot markets. Resources should instead be directed toward underwriting and accelerating large-scale domestic gas storage projects, specifically the Tariki Gas Storage Project. Expanding domestic storage to ~20 PJ provides the necessary seasonal smoothing capability without exposing consumers to international price spikes.

Expand Physical Fuel Buffers: The conversion of Marsden Point's disused tanks to hold an additional 90 million liters of diesel must be treated as an initial step. The statutory MSO for diesel must be aggressively raised from 21 days to a minimum of 28 days onshore before the scheduled 2028 target to protect the nation's critical freight and agricultural distribution networks from immediate supply-chain failure.

Coordinate the Industrial Transition: To prevent sudden, disorderly de-industrialization and the loss of high-value export manufacturing, the government must coordinate fuel-switching programs. For high-temperature process heat applications where electrification remains financially or technically prohibitive, dwindling domestic gas reserves must be strategically ring-fenced and prioritized, while lower-temperature process heat in the dairy and manufacturing sectors is systematically transitioned to biomass and geothermal energy.

Ian

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