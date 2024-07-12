I often wonder what goes on with the folks in the NZ public service given some of the material they produce and how disconnected from reality it so often is. While the entertainment value of this stuff is high and I often have a good chuckle, it also gives me a cold shiver to think that this is the kind of thing our perpetually naive policy makers are taking as official advice.

Let’s dive into today’s head scratcher, my emphasis added.

Wind and solar are the "least cost" way to meet booming demand for electricity, according to a report from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Least cost is a highly subjective statement, and if it were true, then we are in big trouble, because as we see all over the world this stuff is really expensive. The sleight of hand that always gets played in these comparisons is to ignore the transmission network upgrades and storage required to run a grid on intermittent sources of electricity. We the full infrastructure required is considered these sources of generation become wildly expensive. If these wildly expensive options are the “least” expensive then we are in for another round of high inflation.

The ministry's (MBIE) report looks at how demand for electricity will change as people adopt electric vehicles, electric heating, and other electric replacements for fossil fuels, and how demand will be met.

Firstly, demand for electric vehicles is tanking globally. All the EV manufacturers globally are in trouble. Tesla is laying of people and Ford’s EV business is getting hammered with financial losses as a couple of recent examples. Just this week American all EV manufacturer Fisker is going into receivership, and you can pick up a Fisker Ocean EV for as little as $2,500 USD. Meanwhile recent market research from McKinsey shows 46% of American EV owners want to go back to internal combustion engines next time they buy a car. As we know the NZ EV market is also sounding the alarm.

As for electric replacements for fossil fuels, the more common approach is replace fossil fuels with fossil fuels. As I wrote about recently greenhouse owners were going from natural gas to waste oil to heat their greenhouses and generate CO2 for increased plant growth as just one example. Expect an increased use of coal as electricity prices rise rapidly.

By 2035, the report expects New Zealand's electricity generation to be 92 percent renewable (hydro, wind, solar and geothermal), reaching 96 percent by 2050 - or as high as 98 percent, depending on how events play out. The ministry said most new demand for electricity would likely be met by building more wind and solar power, however, gas would still play a small role in generating power in 26 years' time. It said the country would need new gas peaking plants, which could switch on at times when supply was tight.

I’m not sure where this gas is coming from when supply can’t meet demand currently and that’s a situation that only stands to get worse. LNG imports perhaps?

"The least cost solution to meet most new demand is onshore wind and solar generation," the report said.

I note that offshore wind was not included in the “least cost” solution. Perhaps the folks at MBIE have been paying attention to the woes of offshore wind internationally.

"We also expect to see some new hydro and geothermal plants built." The Commerce Commission uses these supply and demand reports when it decides whether to approve major investments in the electricity transmission grid by Transpower. Researchers and others use them to help predict energy trends.

The transmission grid is a key piece of this puzzle. If we are going to have a high penetration of intermittent renewables the grid needs to be physically very different than it is currently.

The grid is currently designed for maximum demand and the generators ramp supply up and down to match demand.

With renewables the grid must be redesigned for maximum supply and the demand modulated to match the supply.

What this means practically is the grid needs to be built to handle the full production in optimal conditions and then somehow store what is excess to demand, or inversely feed in storage when there is not enough supply. Another approach is to have the gas peaker plants mention and boost supply that way when conditions are unfavorable. It is most likely a combination of all of these elements. All of which have high CAPEX requirements looking for a return on investment and add significant complexity to the system.

The 2024 report said commerce and industry would drive growing demand for electricity in the short term. In the 2030s, higher EV uptake will drive the trend. Also contributing to a boom in demand in the 2030s will be new data centres built here by major computing companies, and coal and most gas exiting the electricity sector. The ministry said it was uncertain how many people would switch to electric heating from burning fossil fuels such as gas, but this trend would also increase demand, especially at peak times in winter. Under favourable economic conditions, by 2050, demand for electricity will rise 81 percent compared with today, from under 40 TWh (Terawatt-hour) to 72 TWh, the report concludes. If current trends continue, demand will grow to 62 TWh.

As for trends, one trend we see globally is that the more expensive electricity becomes the less of it gets used. Germany for example is using less electricity that it was at unification and the UK has just dropped below the 2005 figures. There is another world for this, de-industrialization, which is closely followed by poverty.

It is for this reason that I am very skeptical about the demand growth projections.

As for data centers, these things are eye wateringly energy hungry. Amazon are talking about 300MW data centers which is roughly half the generation capacity of the Tekapo hydro scheme.

When our electricity prices are eye wateringly high, I don’t expect the tech moguls to build their data centers here. Unless they can purchase cheap hydro on long term contracts and the rest of us then have to predominantly use the costly renewables.

Now for the bit that really had me laughing out loud, “an 81% rise in current energy provided by renewables”.

This is approx. 3.7GW of continuous generation capacity. If for arguments sake we assume half of this would come from onshore wind with a capacity factor of 30% and the other half from solar with a capacity factor of 15%, we would need 12GW of extra solar and 6GW of onshore wind to meet this demand. Note this is a very crude calculation but it is generally indicative of scale. The battery system to smooth this and the grid connectivity to manage this would be phenomenal.

The average onshore wind turbine design is 5.5MW so we will need over 1000 more of these.

The average solar panel is good for 1000w / m2 so that’s around another 12,000 Ha of solar panels.

Now finally for the icing on the cake, consider that the wind turbines maybe have a 20-year lifespan at best and the solar panels around 30 years.

So, this my friends is why I think these guys are dreaming.